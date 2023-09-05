England v Chile, Rugby World Cup 2023: when is it and how to watch on TV

England will hope to have overcome their terrible pre-tournament form by the time they take on Chile in their third pool match - David Davies/PA Wire

Over 2,000 tickets remain unsold for England’s Rugby World Cup match against Chile in Lille later this month.

England’s third group game at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille, the closest venue to home soil in the north of France, still has several category one and two tickets available as noted by an email sent out by the RWC 2023 ticketing service on Friday.

The Stade Pierre-Mauroy holds a capacity of over 50,000, with tickets priced at €120 (£103) and €176 (£151) still available for when Steve Borthwick’s team take on first-time qualifiers Chile. At the time of writing a total of 2,090 tickets were still on sale.

When is it?

England vs Chile takes place on Saturday Sept 23 with the match kicking off at 4.45pm BST, 5.45pm local time.

Where is it?

Stade Pierre-Mauroy is the home of French Ligue 1 football team Lille OSC. The stadium was renamed in 2013, following the death of the former Mayor of Lille and former Prime Minister of France Pierre Mauroy.

With a capacity of just over 50,000, Stade Pierre-Mauroy is the one of the largest stadiums in France. Built in 2012, the stadium features a retractable roof and has solar panels and two turbines, which provide an electricity supply.

The stadium will host five pool-stage matches including two of England’s and will also be the venue for the handball and basketball tournaments in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Stade Pierre Mauroy was one of the playing venues during the 2016 European Championship - Reuters/Pawel Kopczynski

Who is the referee?

South African Jaco Peyper will take charge of this one. Peyper is one of only two remaining referees from the 2019 knockout stages, when he took charge of Wales’s one-point victory over France in the quarter-finals.

Jaco Peyper is overseeing England v Chile - Getty Images/Harry Murphy

How to watch on TV

ITV has exclusive broadcast rights to show the Rugby World Cup in the UK. We will update you with specific channels for each match at the tournament once they are announced by the broadcaster but all England matches will be on the main ITV channel.

Radio commentary will be available only on the BBC, across Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds service. The BBC says there will be a “bespoke output” in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

How do I get tickets?

The availability for England’s group game follows their final warm-up match against Fiji at Twickenham falling far below a sell out, with the top tier of the stadium closed off as a crowd of 56,000 witnessed England suffer their first-ever defeat to a ‘Tier Two’ nation.

Other matches which are also yet to sell out include Wales’s crucial group game against Australia in Lyon, between two of the sides viewed as favourites to qualify from Pool C including Fiji. Nearly 850 tickets remain on sale for that fixture although at the significantly higher category one price of €300 (£257).

Top-tier tickets for Scotland’s game with Tonga in Nice also remain available, priced at €116 (£99), with over 1,000 still on sale.

A record total of 2.6 million tickets were put on sale for the 2023 tournament, with team and city packs on offer.

SportsPro Media reported earlier this year that the tournament was projected to generate €457 million (£392 million), with the average price for pool stage tickets lower than it was in Japan in 2019.

Supporters expressed their frustration over difficulties with the ticketing system when tickets first went on sale in 2021, which led to Claude Atcher, then the RWC 2023 director general, to apologise for the system’s issues. Atcher was sacked last October following an investigation into his workplace conduct.

Regarding the make-up of the World Cup pool draw, with England and Wales’s matches featuring on the weaker side of the tournament, Bill Beaumont, the World Rugby chairman, recently revealed when speaking to The Breakdown in New Zealand that the pool draw would take place closer to the start of the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

“What we will be doing is looking to have the pool draw as late as possible so that you get more consistency around the balance in a pool.”

What is the recent history between the teams?

England have never played Chile in a men’s full rugby international.

What are England’s other pool +matches?

Who is in the England squad?

England’s squad selection for the Rugby World Cup has been severely disrupted by injuries and suspensions. Steve Borthwick named his 33-man squad on Aug 7. Since then:

Owen Farrell has received a four-match ban – that rules him out of the opening two World Cup games – for a high-tackle during a warm-up match against Wales

Jack van Poortvliet has been ruled out of the squad through injury, and replaced by Alex Mitchell

Billy Vunipola has been suspended for three games, for a similar high tackle against Ireland, but can attend “tackle school” to reduce his ban, which means that he misses only England’s opening match of the tournament

Anthony Watson has also been sidelined by injury and will miss the entire tournament

Borthwick named a re-jigged 33-man squad on Monday Aug 28, two days after England’s historic defeat by Fiji. Jonny May as a replacement for Watson was the only headline change.

England's World Cup squad

You can read Will Greenwood’s verdict on the men who have been selected.

What is the latest news on Chile?

It has been a remarkable rise for Chile, who make their debut in the World Cup, after a two-leg qualifying victory over the United States.

In their two most recent games the side ranked 22nd in the world narrowly lost to old foes Uruguay 26-25 on July 29 and went down 28-26 to Namibia on Aug 12. Their next game is the Pool D match against Japan on Sept 10.

On Aug 27 head coach Pablo Lemoine named his final three selections to boost his initial 30-man squad: scrum-half Nicolás Herreros, back-rower Thomas Orchard and loosehead Vittorio Lastra.

Chile 2023 Rugby World Cup squad

