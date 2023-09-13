England v Chile, Rugby World Cup 2023: when is it and how to watch on TV

England will hope to have overcome their terrible pre-tournament form by the time they take on Chile in their third pool match - David Davies/PA Wire

England face Chile in their third Pool A match at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

That match will take place in Lille and will be the first match of the tournament in which Owen Farrell is eligible to play, following the end of his four-game suspension for a high tackle of Wales’s Taine Basham.

England enjoyed a triumphant success over Argentina in their World Cup opener and face Japan in Nice on Sunday before meeting Chile. Their final match will be against Samoa, also in Lille, on October 7.

When is it?

England vs Chile takes place on Saturday, Sept 23 with the match kicking off at 4.45pm BST, 5.45pm local time.

Where is it?

Stade Pierre-Mauroy is the home of French Ligue 1 football team Lille OSC. The stadium was renamed in 2013, following the death of the former Mayor of Lille and former Prime Minister of France Pierre Mauroy.

With a capacity of just over 50,000, Stade Pierre-Mauroy is the one of the largest stadiums in France. Built in 2012, the stadium features a retractable roof and has solar panels and two turbines, which provide an electricity supply.

The stadium will host five pool-stage matches including two of England’s and will also be the venue for the handball and basketball tournaments in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Stade Pierre Mauroy was one of the playing venues during the 2016 European Championship - Reuters/Pawel Kopczynski

Who is the referee?

South African Jaco Peyper will take charge of this one. Peyper is one of only two remaining referees from the 2019 knockout stages, when he took charge of Wales’s one-point victory over France in the quarter-finals.

Jaco Peyper is overseeing England v Chile - Getty Images/Harry Murphy

How to watch on TV

ITV has exclusive broadcast rights to show the Rugby World Cup in the UK. We will update you with specific channels for each match at the tournament once they are announced by the broadcaster but all England matches will be on the main ITV channel.

Radio commentary will be available only on the BBC, across Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds service. The BBC says there will be a “bespoke output” in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

How do it get tickets?

Tickets are still available to purchase for the match via the official Rugby World Cup tickets site. However, following England’s superb victory over Argentina there has been a surge in demands for tickets and both the matches against Chile and Samoa are expected to sell out.

What is the recent history between the teams?

England have never played Chile in a men’s full rugby international.

What are England’s other pool matches?

Who is in the England squad?

England's World Cup squad

You can read Will Greenwood’s verdict on the men who have been selected.

What is the latest news on Chile?

It has been a remarkable rise for Chile, who make their debut in the World Cup, after a two-leg qualifying victory over the United States.

In their two most recent games the side ranked 22nd in the world narrowly lost to old foes Uruguay 26-25 on July 29 and went down 28-26 to Namibia on Aug 12. Their next game is the Pool D match against Japan on Sept 10.

On Aug 27 head coach Pablo Lemoine named his final three selections to boost his initial 30-man squad: scrum-half Nicolás Herreros, back-rower Thomas Orchard and loosehead Vittorio Lastra.

Chile 2023 Rugby World Cup squad

