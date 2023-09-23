England v Chile live: Score and updates from the 2023 Rugby World Cup

Henry Arundell of England celebrates scoring his team's first try against Chile - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

05:43 PM BST

Teams are back out

No changes for either side and Fernandez will get us under way.

05:42 PM BST

Half-time stats

England dominating, as you might expect, but one interesting nugget.

Eight missed tackles at a hit rate of only 71 per cent.

05:36 PM BST

Just for context...

After 38 minutes last weekend against Samoa, Chile only trailed 12-10, before a try on the stroke of half-time.

I know they’re minnows and I know that England took a few minutes to warm up but I think that was a pretty decent half from England - admittedly, with some errors.

Surely they will accelerate in the second?

05:33 PM BST

Smith's score on the stroke of half-time

05:30 PM BST

Half-time: ENG 31 CHI 0

England took a while to warm up but eventually wrapped up the bonus point by half time.

Tries from Arundell (two), Dan, Rodd and Smith have put England into a commanding position at the break.

The stars? Arundell, naturally, but also Dan cannot be far from ousting George as the starting hooker. Farrell has conducted astutely, too, while Lawrence and Martin have been a handful.

05:28 PM BST

CON FARRELL: ENG 31 CHI 0

A decent nudge from the England captain from wide on the left.

05:27 PM BST

TRY SMITH: ENG 29 CHI 0

Glorious.

Martin intercepts an offload as Chile return the kick - and the English backs transition wonderfully.

Smith hits the line at pace, ghosts through a hole in the defence, grubbers through, collects, and scores in the corner.

05:26 PM BST

Arundell's second

05:25 PM BST

39 mins: ENG 24 CHI 0

Excellent maul defence from England ends with a scrum on their own 22, drawing a mighty celebration from Ribbans.

Swing Low echoes around Lille, too.

05:24 PM BST

38 mins: ENG 24 CHI 0

Some more neat rugby from England - including a superb take from Arundell - is undermined by sloppiness. This time, Daly’s pass to Malins on the switch goes to ground, Willis is caught offside, and Chile have the penalty.

Los Cóndores kick up to the English 22 - and will throw in.

05:22 PM BST

CON FARRELL: ENG 24 CHI 0

Farrell is not missing those.

05:21 PM BST

TRY RODD: ENG 22 CHI 0

That’s the bonus point.

Smith countered intelligently, England recycle and after Martin punched a real hole, Rodd does well to ride two Chilean defenders and score.

05:20 PM BST

33 mins: ENG 17 CHI 0

England are warming up nicely here, but still lacking a bit in the execution department.

Malins with a nifty out-the-back offload to Smith, with Arundell outside him sniffing a hat-trick.

But Farrell can’t locate Malins on the inside, the ball goes to ground, and Chile clear.

But only as far as Smith...

05:18 PM BST

33 mins: ENG 17 CHI 0

Chile are penalised for hands in the ruck at the restart and there’s some chatter to Peyper so the referee marks them back 10.

Farrell clears into the Chile 22 and England will throw in.

05:17 PM BST

MISSED CON FARRELL: ENG 17 CHI 0

Another miss from almost the same spot as the first for the England skipper.

05:17 PM BST

TRY ARUNDELL: ENG 17 CHI 0

England take the penalty quickly, Farrell feeds Dan, and the second try-scorer puts the first in at the corner.

Chile switch off; England pounce.

05:16 PM BST

30 mins: ENG 12 CHI 0

Malins puts Smith through a hole first phase but the full-back cuts back in, ignoring Arundell out wide.

Still, with penalty advantage, England recycle - both Martin and Sinckler surge, and Ribbans takes England to within a metre.

Chile do well to repel the attack but we’re back for a penalty under the sticks.

05:14 PM BST

28 mins: ENG 12 CHI 0

The spiral bomb from Smith - and Game makes a hash of it.

England will put in on the Chilean 10-metre line.

05:13 PM BST

28 mins: ENG 12 CHI 0

Malins and Lawrence combine on the scissors, with the centre making good ground.

Lawrence knocks on on the ground, though, compounding the error by handling the ball.

Penalty Chile - and they miss touch again!

05:11 PM BST

England's first try

05:10 PM BST

CON FARRELL: ENG 12 CHI 0

No mistake that time from the England captain.

05:10 PM BST

TRY DAN: ENG 10 CHI 0

Dan threw in and Dan finished at the back of the maul - an excellent one, to be frank.

A first Test try for the hooker, too.

05:09 PM BST

24 mins: ENG 5 CHI 0

England put the bomb up, Urroz spills and Game plays the ball in front of him.

Penalty England and they kick to the corner...

05:07 PM BST

MISSED CON FARRELL: ENG 5 CHI 0

It was a real tough one for the England captain, on the wrong touchline, but he has high standards and will want to be getting those.

05:06 PM BST

TRY ARUNDELL: ENG 5 CHI 0

There it is; pretty simple in the end.

A solid scrum, Vunipola picks, Farrell wraps to the right and flings a lovely mis-pass off his left hand for Arundell to finish unopposed in the corner.

05:05 PM BST

20 mins: ENG 0 CHI 0

England are held up over the line, but we’re back for a penalty for offside.

And England choose to scrum.

There was good work in that attack from Vunipola, Dan and Ludlam. Lawrence was taken out in the air by Garafulic as he jumped for the pass but Peyper waved it away as a “rugby incident”.

05:04 PM BST

19 mins: ENG 0 CHI 0

Chile overthrow and England are off!

Daly counters from his own 22, breaking up to halfway and kicking on.

Malins chases, Game covers, put he can’t help but run the ball into touch.

In a flash, England throw in inside the Chilean 22.

05:03 PM BST

18 mins: ENG 0 CHI 0

50:22 for Chile!

Martin carries like a train and is only just felled, but Daly’s ensuing pass to Sinckler in the midfield is a shocker.

Garafulic picks up and hits a pinpoint 50:22 - Chile throw in!

05:01 PM BST

16 mins: ENG 0 CHI 0

Dan makes a half-break in midfield - good line - and tries an offload to Care. It was on, but the ball does not stick.

Chile attempt the counter but Daly absolutely marmelises Saavedra in midfield so we go back for the scrum from the Care knock-on.

05:00 PM BST

14 mins: ENG 0 CHI 0

Are England a bit... rattled?

Vunipola carries into the Chilean 22 first phase, Willis follows suit and England are on the front foot.

But Chile scramble brilliantly and win the breakdown penalty.

A missed touch, though - and England counter!

04:58 PM BST

12 mins: ENG 0 CHI 0

More delightful stuff from Chile, with Urroz floating a beauty of a pass out to Game, who leaves Malins in his wake.

The forwards handle daintily at high tempo, but England win a holding-on penalty and kick to the corner.

04:57 PM BST

10 mins: ENG 0 CHI 0

Chile show us what they’re made of!

Malins is stripped by Garafulic and there’s an almost-length-of-the-field attack, featuring gorgeous offloads from Sígren and Fernandez, but it ends with a Farrell strip and England clear.

Arundell counters but his pass inside is a poor one, intercepted by Chile, and they clear.

04:54 PM BST

8 mins: ENG 0 CHI 0

Hmm. A decent maul ends in a heap, so the backs get a go.

Farrell fizzes out wide to Smith, who goose-steps before firing a sloppy pass to Malins who cannot collect.

Chile survive - and clear from the line-out.

04:52 PM BST

8 mins: ENG 0 CHI 0

Penalty to England at the scrum.

Back to the corner they go.

04:52 PM BST

Dispatch from Lille

For a second game running, England are playing at a stadium with vast blocks of empty seats. Chile’s support is already making a fair bit of noise and their anthem was everything you expect from a South American team. Every time you think it is about to end, it just changes note. First time I have heard it and I think it is a strong podium contender in the World Cup of anthems.

04:51 PM BST

6 mins: ENG 0 CHI 0

England go wide after Lawrence punches a hole up the midfield.

But Marcus Smith, what are you doing? It’s a neat kick in behind, that Game is forced to carry over, but the pass to Arundell was on - he’d have strolled in!

Still, we restart with an England five-metre scrum.

04:50 PM BST

4 mins: ENG 0 CHI 0

Free-kick to England after Chile bite early at the scrum. England scrum again.

Early intent and ambition from England, as Chile attempt to spoil the attempts to go wide but end up conceding three penalties in the same attack.

Arundell jinks, Care snipes - felled by a cracking Dittus tackle - but we’re back for the scrum pen.

To the corner!

04:47 PM BST

2 mins: ENG 0 CHI 0

Bright start from England, with Daly probing on the counter and Care linking well with Sinckler.

Chile try to spoil but, in doing so, knock-on.

First scrum, inside the Chile half, wide on the left. Barely a blindside to speak of.

04:45 PM BST

Kick-off!

Owen Farrell gets us under way.

A reminder of the teams!

England: Marcus Smith; Henry Arundell, Elliot Daly, Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins; Owen Farrell (captain), Danny Care; Bevan Rodd, Theo Dan, Kyle Sinckler; David Ribbans, George Martin; Lewis Ludlam, Jack Willis, Billy Vunipola

Replacements: Jack Walker, Joe Marler, Will Stuart, Ollie Chessum, Ben Earl, Ben Youngs, George Ford, Joe Marchant.

Chile: Francisco Urroz; Cristobal Game, Domingo Saavedra, Matias Garafulic, Franco Velarde; Rodrigo Fernandez, Benjamin Videla; Salvador Lues, Augusto Bohme, Matias Dittus; Clemente Saavedra, Javier Eissmann; Martín Sigren (captain), Ignacio Silva, Alfonso Escobar.

Replacements: Tomas Dussaillant, Vittorio Lastra, Inaki Gurruchaga, Pablo Huete, Thomas Orchard, Raimundo Martínez, Lukas Carvallo, Inaki Ayarza.

04:44 PM BST

Anthems are done

It sounds like there are plenty of Chileans in the house in Lille.

Kick-off is next!

04:41 PM BST

The teams are out

And here come the anthems!

04:37 PM BST

Anyone else fed up with Edith Piaf yet?

I certainly am.

04:30 PM BST

Dispatch from Lille

England are going through their last team run-through and Owen Farrell has just levelled Freddie Steward, who is running on the wing for the opposing side. Steward got up immediately, but that was a very heavy tackle. He’s clearly pumped up. Collectively, England have looked pretty sharp.

04:20 PM BST

Chile

Being honest, they have struggled so far.

However, in that first half against Samoa last weekend, Los Cóndores did cause the Pacific Islanders some problems.

Keep an eye on captain Martin Sígren on the back row, while Matias Dittus was a real handful on the tighthead. Bevan Rodd, the England loosehead, will have to be on his mettle!

04:14 PM BST

Today's referee

South African Jaco Peyper, who took charge of the opener between France and New Zealand.

The breakdown - especially with Jack Willis starting - could be, let’s say, interesting...

04:10 PM BST

Today's result

What do you reckon? A landslide like France against Namibia, or unexpectedly close like Les Bleus against Uruguay?

Does anyone think that England won’t get the try bonus point?

Let me know in the comments!

04:07 PM BST

More innovation to come from England?

Joe Marchant has legit done this four times in a row

04:07 PM BST

04:03 PM BST

Bad news

The game hasn’t even kicked off yet and England have two players in the sin bin. Come on, lads, with the way the cards have gone for you over the past two months, let’s not tempt fate, yeah? Get onto that pitch.

Theo Dan (L) and Ben Earl take a sit at pitchside - GETTY IMAGES

03:59 PM BST

Arrival and coin toss in Lille

Owen Farrell and Ollie Lawrence arrive at Stade Pierre Mauroy - GETTY IMAGES

Is that a hint of a smile from head coach Steve Borthwick? - GETTY IMAGES

Marcus Smith begins his warm-up - GETTY IMAGES

If anyone can spot the coin, let me know in the comments - GETTY IMAGES

03:52 PM BST

03:40 PM BST

Team news

Twelve changes for England and, as mentioned, the most notable of those is the return of captain Owen Farrell at fly-half. Second-most notable is Marcus Smith starting at 15, while Jack Willis gets his first start of the tournament.

England: Marcus Smith; Henry Arundell, Elliot Daly, Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins; Owen Farrell (captain), Danny Care; Bevan Rodd, Theo Dan, Kyle Sinckler; David Ribbans, George Martin; Lewis Ludlam, Jack Willis, Billy Vunipola

Replacements: Jack Walker, Joe Marler, Will Stuart, Ollie Chessum, Ben Earl, Ben Youngs, George Ford, Joe Marchant.

Nine changes to Palo Lemoine’s starting XV from Chile’s 43-10 loss to Samoa, with only Matias Dittus, Clemente Saavedra, Rodrigo Fernandez, Matias Garafulic, Domingo Saavedra and captain Martín Sigren retaining their places.

Chile: Francisco Urroz; Cristobal Game, Domingo Saavedra, Matias Garafulic, Franco Velarde; Rodrigo Fernandez, Benjamin Videla; Salvador Lues, Augusto Bohme, Matias Dittus; Clemente Saavedra, Javier Eissmann; Martín Sigren (captain), Ignacio Silva, Alfonso Escobar.

Replacements: Tomas Dussaillant, Vittorio Lastra, Inaki Gurruchaga, Pablo Huete, Thomas Orchard, Raimundo Martínez, Lukas Carvallo, Inaki Ayarza.

03:33 PM BST

Time for England to click into gear

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live coverage of England’s third pool match at this year’s Rugby World Cup, against Chile in Lille.

This will be a walk in the park for England, won’t it? Won’t it!? Especially with captain Owen Farrell back in the fly-half after his ban for a dangerous tackle in the warm-ups? Given Samoa and Japan have both comfortably dispatched Chile already in Pool D, with Los Cóndores the lowest-ranked team at this tournament.

That does not mean they should be taken lightly by England, however, who have picked a strong side while resting some key personnel. Naturally, anything but a convincing, bonus-point win over the South Americans today will be seen as a step backwards for Steve Borthwick’s side - after a fairly positive start to the tournament - ahead of the Samoan challenge in a fortnight’s time.

Kevin Sinfield, Borthwick’s defence coach, was hailing the return of Farrell on Friday, with his leadership credentials a cornerstone of this squad.

“[He’s] just a wonderful leader,” Sinfield said. “Speaks volumes that he’s had a massive impact on the group without playing the game. He’s been running the opposition team in training for us. To have him back is great.”

Martin Sígren, the Chilean captain and one of their standouts, warned England of the challenge of a team which will be full of fight.

“It is a huge challenge,” Sígren said. “There are very few opportunities one has to face a team with as much history as England and on a Rugby World Cup stage.

“We want to take advantage of it and enjoy it to the fullest.

“I think they are going to look to exhaust us emotionally and see if we give up, which will make it easier for them. That is what we want to fight and it is the most important challenge. We have to be in the fight and battle during the 80 minutes regardless of the score.”

All the team news, with confirmed line-ups, is next!