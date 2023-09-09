England v Argentina LIVE: Rugby World Cup build-up and latest updates

Steve Borthwick is under the microscope ahead of the World Cup in France (PA Wire)

England begin their Rugby World Cup campaign against Argentina in Marseille searching for confidence after desperately poor preparation for the showpiece event in France.

Steve Borthwick announced when he became England head coach that the side he had seen under Eddie Jones in the autumn “weren’t good at anything”. But after a turbulent start, and nine matches later, he is yet to inspire much confidence that the good times are near. And England’s challenge for this difficult opening fixture is only made harder by ill discipline, with captain Owen Farrell and likely starting No 8 Billy Vunipola both suspended for high tackles.

Follow live score updates, analysis and reaction from the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux below. Get all the Rugby World Cup odds and the latest tips and odds here.

England vs Argentina - Rugby World Cup 2023

Kick-off at the Stade Velodrome at 8pm BST

Preview: Toothless England look to leaders in search of unlikely triumph

Pumas on the prowl

Argentina’s scrum may not be the force of old, but the Pumas have evolved their overall game significantly. Their appetite for forward combat remains undiminished, but is now led by the back row rather than front row and their breakdown work has improved as a result.

The three-quarters possess genuine X-factor with the likes of wings Mateo Carreras and Emiliano Boffelli and they are a cohesive team who will fight until the final minute, playing with a sense of purpose grounded in their fierce national pride.

There is much to admire about a team that stormed Twickenham in November and is capable of progressing deeper into the tournament.

Argentina will pose a real threat for England (Getty Images)

Curry reinforces England

It is a reflection of Tom Curry’s influence on England that he has been propelled straight into the back row despite missing the entire build-up campaign because of damaged ankle ligaments.

The squad’s fittest player, his conditioning is never in question and he has experience of making a successful immediate return from injury lay-offs.

Regarded as the team’s defensive kingpin, he will provide physical intent and add to England’s breakdown potency in his first appearance since Borthwick replaced Eddie Jones in December. A lot of hopes are being pinned on his return.

Tom Curry could hold the key for England (PA Wire)

The Rugby World Cup is almost upon us with the 20 competing teams descending on France ahead of the start of the tournament.

On the final weekend of a busy month of warm-up action, France and South Africa showcased their credentials as contenders with thrashings of Australia and New Zealand respectively, but England sunk further into the mire with a first-ever defeat to Fiji.

A lopsided draw sees the world’s top five nations in the men’s rankings all in one half of the draw, opening up a route to the semi-finals for two sides from Pool C and Pool D.

And with a number of nations outside of the traditional rugby powers developing quickly, it could yet be the most unpredictable and exciting tournament yet. Here, The Independent assesses how every nation stacks up ahead of the World Cup.

Time to deliver

A curious feature of England’s dismal run of just three wins in nine Tests under head coach Borthwick has been the lack of form seen from stars such as Ellis Genge, Maro Itoje, Jamie George and Freddie Steward.

If Argentina are to be dispatched, they will need to exit their slump with a bang. On paper, England have a strong starting XV but when so many are underperforming the odds are stacked against them.

Maro Itoje will need to perform (PA Wire)

England and Argentina collide in their pivotal World Cup opener today with Steve Borthwick’s side in the unusual position of being considered underdogs.

Here are five talking points heading into the fixture.

Moment of truth

England have been upbeat since their arrival in France, refreshed by the change of scenery that provided a locational reset in the wake of losing five of their last six Tests.

The positive talk must now be backed up with action on the pitch but on the basis of recent evidence it is hard to see how the upset will be sprung given so many areas of their game are malfunctioning. The stakes are high - win and England suddenly have a cause to rally around, lose and each remaining game in Pool D brings do or die jeopardy.

For Alex Mitchell, it’s been a rollercoaster couple of months. When the scrum half was cut from Steve Borthwick’s wider England training squad at the end of June, it looked like his World Cup dreams had been dashed. Mitchell began to contemplate a start of the season with Northampton and a watching tournament brief.

But an injury to Jack van Poortvliet opened the door, and Mitchell, true to form, darted through it. One of England’s only bright spots on an otherwise gloomy day against Fiji, Mitchell has earned himself the starting nine shirt for England’s tournament opener against Argentina in Marseille.

The Saints scrum half has arguably been the form nine, a free thinking sprite with the ability to challenge the line. “It is immense credit to [him],” Steve Borthwick said after naming his team on Thursday. “He was incredibly disappointed not to make the original 33-man squad.

“Every player I spoke to at that point I asked to go away and ensure they were ready to be the next man in. An opportunity opened up. One of the positives that came out of that Fiji game was his performance. For this game, to start this game, what Mitch brings is what is right for this team and the combinations we have. Everyone knows he is a dangerous running threat.”

Read Harry Latham-Coyle’s full analysis of England’s team selection:

Fan-inspired England rugby artwork has been “unveiled” by O2 at the Louvre Museum in Paris ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

The portrait, which features real fans and O2 customers, was created by award-winning Canadian artist Vincent McIndoe and is inspired by the host nation through the “French Romanticism” style which captures the emotion and drama fans feel while supporting their team.

It is titled Wear La Rose. Former England captain Dylan Hartley was seen unveiling the painting at the Louvre ahead of it travelling to other Paris landmarks and locations such as the Arc de Triomphe and along the Seine.

Argentina’s scrum may lack the potency of old but Dan Cole insists it remains a significant threat to England’s goal of making a triumphant start to their World Cup.

Two sides who take pride in their forward dominance collide in Pool D’s highest-profile fixture in Marseille on Saturday, with the winners placing one foot into the quarter-finals.

Argentina’s last great scrum was 2015 when feared props Marcos Ayerza and Ramiro Herrera helped them reach the World Cup semi-finals, but more strings have now been added to the Pumas’ bow.

But tighthead prop Cole insists that with his Leicester mate Julian Montoya present in their front row at hooker, they are still a formidable set-piece unit.

He said: “It’s a force. Whether it’s the force of your (Martin) Scelzos, (Rodrigo) Ronceros and (Mario) Ledesmas, but you still have Montoya, who I know brilliantly well.”

Argentina team news

Argentina’s Juan Cruz Mallia returns at full back to face England and will be the back-up fly half option as coach Michael Cheika opts for six forwards on the bench. The versatile Mallia is part of a back three with goal-kicker Emiliano Boffelli and Mateo Carreras on the wings and a powerful midfield of Santiago Chocobares and Lucio Cinti, while Santiago Carreras and Gonzalo Bertranou are his preferred half-back pairing.

Argentina XV: Juan Cruz Mallia, Emiliano Boffelli, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Chocobares, Mateo Carreras, Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Marcos Kremer, Pablo Matera, Tomas Lavanini, Matias Alemanno, Francisco Gomez Kodela, Julian Montoya, Thomas Gallo

Replacements: Augustin Creevy, Joel Sclavi, Eduardo Bello, Guido Petti, Pedro Rubiolo, Rodrigo Bruni, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Matias Moroni

England team news

England surprisingly selected Alex Mitchell at scrum half for the opening match. Mitchell was not in the original 33-man squad for the tournament, but was called up following an injury to Jack van Poortvliet. The huge call by Steve Borthwick sees the experienced Danny Care start on the bench with Ben Youngs not in the matchday squad.

Winger Jonny May is in a similar situation, having been a late call-up after Anthony Watson’s injury but now starting in the back three, while George Ford is handed the fly-half shirt in the absence of Owen Farrell and Ben Earl fills in at No 8 for the suspended Billy Vunipola, with Tom Curry fit again to take his place at openside flanker.

England XV: Freddie Steward, Jonny May, Joe Marchant, Manu Tuilagi, Elliot Daly, George Ford, Alex Mitchell, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Dan Cole, Maro Itoje, Ollie Chessum, Courtney Lawes, Tom Curry, Ben Earl

Replacements: Theo Dan, Joe Marler, Will Stuart, George Martin, Lewis Ludlam, Danny Care, Marcus Smith, Ollie Lawrence

When is England vs Argentina and where can I watch it?

When is England vs Argentina?

England take on Argentina in their first Rugby World Cup match of Pool D on Saturday 9 September at 8pm BST at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on ITV1 and streaming platform ITVX website and app, with coverage starting at 6.45pm BST.

England have rarely gone into a competition as such underdogs, and it’s even more surprising considering they reached the final of the last Rugby World Cup in Japan four years ago, but the levels of optimism have never been lower before their opening game against Argentina.

While the tag of underdogs might do them some favours, under Steve Borthwick - who took charge of his first match in February - England have struggled. They have won just two of their nine fixtures in 2023, and in the summer nations series, both failed to sell out Twickenham, and failed to beat Fiji.

England have moved out of the spotlight and across the channel, to their base at Le Touquet in northern France in a hope that will rejuvinate a squad who conceded 30 tries in their last nine matches, including 12 in the competition warm-up clashes.

The fans will be hoping England can push on from their poor year and perform on the highest stage, starting off against Argentina.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game

France lay down Rugby World Cup marker but not how they intended

The tournament finally got underway at the Stade de France last night as France defeated New Zealand to hand the All Blacks a first-ever pool stage loss.

Check out Luke Baker’s full report from a memorable night in Paris below:

Pressure can do strange things to teams. Even the best in the world can suddenly struggle to execute the most basic skills under the burden of expectation.

On a night when a raucous, febrile Stade de France crowd more than did their part, their heroes on the field often failed to do theirs – certainly in the swashbuckling, free-flowing manner we have become accustomed to over the past few years.

Yet somehow, someway, and even with the talismanic Antoine Dupont kept quiet, France emerged comfortably victorious against New Zealand. Barring some catastrophe or act of God in their remaining group games against the overmatched trio of Italy, Namibia and Uruguay, they can now safely start turning their focus to a quarter-final.

France lay down Rugby World Cup marker but not how they intended

The 2023 Rugby World Cup will see a revamped foul play process in place, with the introduction of the “TMO bunker” system at the tournament for the first time.

The introduction follows a number of World Rugby trials during the course of the last year, including the Summer Nations Series and Rugby Championship.

The “bunker” system is designed to improve accuracy of decision making and avoid significant disruptions to the flow of games, and has already been utilised in a couple of high profile moments ahead of the World Cup.

Alex Mitchell ready to continue World Cup rollercoaster ride in England’s opener

Alex Mitchell is ready to continue riding his World Cup rollercoaster after being entrusted with the scrum-half duties for England’s critical opener against Argentina.

Mitchell starts Saturday’s showdown at the Stade Velodrome despite being overlooked for Steve Borthwick’s 41-man training squad named in late June, an omission that enabled him to take a week’s holiday in Hvar in Croatia.

But the stars aligned for England’s most dangerous running nine when Jack van Poortvliet went down with a tournament-ending ankle injury against Wales at Twickenham last month.

We know who we are – Maro Itoje says England ready to unleash true ‘potential’

Maro Itoje insists England are ready to show their true selves when they launch the Rugby World Cup with the toughest assignment of their group campaign against Argentina.

For the first time in the fixture’s 42 years England are underdogs on the basis of an alarming run that has produced five defeats in their last six Tests, including a first ever loss to Fiji.

Rugby World Cup 2023 squad guide: Players, fixtures and more

The Rugby World Cup starts on September 8 when host nation France take on New Zealand, in a match set to kick-start a thrilling competition.

An unbalanced draw sets up intrigue where sides other than the favourites of Ireland, France, New Zealand and South Africa could go further into the tournament than expected.

Here is a full guide to all the squads taking part in the tournament in France.

Toothless England look to leaders in search of unlikely Rugby World Cup triumph

It is on a wing and a prayer that England will begin their Rugby World Cup. When Eddie Jones picked the youngest side to compete in a World Cup final four years ago in Yokohama, the thought was that the same group would be back again this time around, older, stronger, better, and ready for another title tilt.

The errors since that have left England in this parlous state, where progression from the pool cannot be deemed a certainty, are almost too numerous to catalogue.

Steve Borthwick’s side will begin their tournament without captain Owen Farrell and likely starting number eight Billy Vunipola, both suspended after high tackles. Jack van Poortvliet and Anthony Watson, two presumed backline starters, are absent, too, due to injury. In attack they remain toothless; in defence, porous - and the deep strife in which English rugby finds itself hardly suggests a buoyant rugby public ready to get behind their side.

