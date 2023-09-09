England v Argentina LIVE: Result and reaction from Rugby World Cup 2023 as England win despite red card

England begin their Rugby World Cup campaign against Argentina in Marseille searching for confidence after desperately poor preparation for the showpiece event in France.

Steve Borthwick announced when he became England head coach that the side he had seen under Eddie Jones in the autumn “weren’t good at anything”. But after a turbulent start, and nine matches later, he is yet to inspire much confidence that the good times are near. And England’s challenge for this difficult opening fixture is only made harder by ill discipline, with captain Owen Farrell and likely starting No 8 Billy Vunipola both suspended for high tackles.

Follow live score updates, analysis and reaction from the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux below. Get all the Rugby World Cup odds and the latest tips and odds here.

England vs Argentina - Rugby World Cup 2023

England taking on Argentina at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille

Preview: Toothless England look to leaders in search of unlikely triumph

DROP GOAL! ENGLAND 12-3 Argentina (George Ford, 37 minutes)

DROP GOAL! ENGLAND 9-3 Argentina (George Ford, 31 minutes)

DROP GOAL! England 6-3 Argentina, (George Ford, 27 minutes)

RED CARD! England 3-3 Argentina - Tom Curry is dismissed after a TMO bunker review

PENALTY! ENGLAND 3-3 Argentina (George Ford, 10 minutes)

PENALTY! England 0-3 ARGENTINA, (Emiliano Boffelli, 4 minutes)

FT England 27-10 Argentina

There’s no surprise who was given the player of the match award. Of course it went to George Ford who scored all 27 of England’s points as they eased to victory over Argentina.

FULL-TIME! England 27-10 Argentina

It’s all over in Marseille! England earn their victory with a superb defensive performance and an exceptional kicking game from George Ford.

Losing Tom Curry in the third minute couldn’t have sent them into a spiral but it did the opposite. Steve Borthwick’s men were outstanding and they open their World Cup campaign with a win.

TRY! England 27-10 ARGENTINA (Rodrigo Bruni, 80 minutes)

England give up a try, right at the end of the match. Defending with a man down finally takes its toll as the Pumas get their act together to work the ball over the line past a sprawling Maro Itoje.

The conversion goes over too but it won’t help Argentina.

England 27-3 Argentina, 78 minutes

Marcus Smith is on for his first taste of World Cup action with George Ford earning a wonderful round of applause as he departs. Ford has led Steve Borthwick’s men to victory in Marseille.

They’re going to be top of Pool D at the end of the night.

PENALTY! ENGLAND 27-3 Argentina (George Ford, 75 minutes)

George Ford collects his 27th point of the evening for England. There’s five minutes of the match to play and the games it pretty much done.

Argentina need to score four times now.

England 24-3 Argentina, 74 minutes

Penalty to England!

Argentina have been so, so poor tonight. They’ve imploded against England’s 14 men. Manu Tuilagi yells in delight on the sidelines as George Ford lines up yet another kick.

England 24-3 Argentina, 72 minutes

A free kick for England sees George Ford send a spiral bomb incredibly high but it’s well-fielded by the Italian replacement full-back.

Argentina knock on, again, and England have a scrum just inside the opposition half.

England 24-3 Argentina, 69 minutes

England are on red alert as Argentina drive towards the goal line. 10 phases go by with the Pumas unable to penetrate the English line.

The ball is held up over the line which results in a dropout.

Harry Latham-Coyle at the Stade Velodrome

"A mighty ovation as Courtney Lawes departs, the stand-in England skipper having led the way defensively all evening. This has a been a magnificent defensive effort from Steve Borthwick's 14 men, with Ben Earl and Jamie George also standouts."

PENALTY! England 24-3 Argentina, (George Ford, 66 minutes)

Courtney Lawes plucks the ball out of the air from a lineout and hands it off before England get held up. Argentina give away yet another penalty though and George Ford fancies another three points.

It’s a relatively simple kick and the England fly-half boots it through the middle.

England 21-3 Argentina, 64 minutes

England continue to win penalties and continue to frustrate Argentina. This time, the Pumas fail to release the ball from their own scrum and George Ford is able to belt the ball right into the 22 to give England a fantastic position right in front of the goal line.

England 21-3 Argentina, 61 minutes

There’s another penalty that goes against Argentina. Elliot Daly has a go at kicking one over the sticks from inside his own half but there’s no joy for him.

Despite being a man down, England are bossing the game and the territory.

PENALTY! ENGLAND 21-3 Argentina (George Ford, 59 minutes)

Yes he can! England are 18 points ahead now, it’s becoming a comfortable lead with 20 minutes left in the match. A couple more penalties and they’ll be sitting pretty.

England 18-3 Argentina, 57 minutes

England are giving this everything. They’ll slowly pushing themselves up the pitch but need to kick after nicking the ball back from an Argentina lineout.

A knock on gives George Ford yet another chance to kick at the posts. Can he take this one?

PENALTY! ENGLAND 18-3 Argentina (George Ford, 54 minutes)

Ford takes the penalty kick and, as he has done all night, smokes it in between the sticks to keep England’s points tally ticking over.

England 15-3 Argentina, 53 minutes

Manu Tuilagi puts in a massive hit and raises the spirits of the English line as the attempt to hold Argentina around the halfway line. The Pumas fail to release the ball after another tackle and England are awarded a penalty.

No surprise what they decide to do with it.

England 15-3 Argentina, 52 minutes

England boot the ball down the pitch for an Argentina lineout and Steve Borthwick decides to make a change with Dan Cole getting replaced by Will Stuart.

A touch under 30 minutes still to play in Marseille.

England 15-3 Argentina, 49 minutes

Argentina look very shaky. A nicely-worked scrum sees the ball come out to Santi Carreras who flicks it across to Santiago Chocobares but he spills what should have been a simple catch.

England’s scrum is collapsed by Argentina meaning another penalty comes their way. The momentum is with them.

PENALTY! ENGLAND 15-3 Argentina (George Ford, 46 minutes)

George Ford boots the ball straight down the middle and puts England ahead by 12 now. That’s two tries with one converted. Every point is crucial for Steve Borthwick’s men.

England 12-3 Argentina, 44 minutes

Alex Mitchell looks to feed the scrum but it collapses before he can. A second effort comes out to Ben Earl who attempts to kick but skews the ball to Courtney Lawes.

Guido Petti is then flagged offside and gives away a penalty. England will kick for goal now to try and up their lead.

SECOND HALF! England 12-3 Argentina

George Ford restarts the game in Marseille. England need to settle quickly back into this match and look to increase their lead.

A solid drive from Argentina gets them up the pitch before Juan Martin Gonzalez bursts through England’s line and flings an offload to the left where it’s knocked on.

England scrum.

HT England 12-3 Argentina

Let’s not get too giddy about England’s performance just yet. They’re a man down with a full half to play. One converted try brings Argentina right back in the contest.

Don’t go anywhere as this Pool D clash is set to go down to the wire.

HT England 12-3 Argentina

Harry Latham-Coyle at the Stade Velodrome assessing England’s first half

"A horror start but an encouraging half for England, finding a way through adversity.

“Both teams have been clunky in attack, but George Ford has played the pragmatist to tick the scoreboard over and take a more than handy lead back down the tunnel.

“Fatigue will surely be a factor with just 14 shirts out there, but Argentina haven't been able to get out of their own way so far."

20:54 , Mike Jones

England send the ball out of play on the 40 minute mark and end the first half with a slender but crucial lead. George Ford’s leadership since Tom Curry’s red card has been incredible and Courtney Lawes has marshalled the defence expertly.

There’s still a long way to go in this match but England are proving themselves out there for now.

DROP GOAL! ENGLAND 12-3 Argentina (George Ford, 37 minutes)

Another one!

After gaining territory through driving runs from Jamie Georgo, Maro Itoje and Ben Earl England work the ball to George Ford who boots a third drop goal over the sticks and puts his team nine points ahead now.

Clinical stuff from Steve Borthwick’s fly-half.

England 9-3 Argentina, 34 minutes

Drop goal attempt from Argentina. England’s defence is frustrating the Pumas so they decide to take a leaf out of George Ford’s book but the accuracy isn’t there and the effort goes wide.

DROP GOAL! ENGLAND 9-3 Argentina (George Ford, 31 minutes)

Oh my! George Ford belts a drop goal effort from 50 metres out and smokes it right down the middle. That’s a lovely kick and England move slightly further ahead in this tense encounter!

England 6-3 Argentina, 29 minutes

England win a penalty and decide to kick from 60 metres. Elliot Daly fancies this one and goes for it but doesn’t get enough curl on the ball.

It also lands half a metre or so short of the target but England chase it down brilliantly and recover the ball.

DROP GOAL! ENGLAND 6-3 Argentina, (George Ford, 27 minutes)

England and World Cup drop goals. It’s a match made in heaven. A Manu Tuilagi drive gains England more territory inside Argentina’s half and before the ball is whipped back to George Ford.

He goes for the drop goal right in front of the posts and kicks the ball over the crossbar to send England back into the lead.

England 3-3 Argentina, 24 minutes

Turnover!

Courtney Lawes comes over the top to recover the ball and forces a knock on from Francisco Gomez Kodela. England win the penalty and kick it into touch to earn territory and ease the pressure on their defence.

Wonderful stuff from the captain.

England 3-3 Argentina, 23 minutes

Argentina’s repeated drives result in Thomas Gallo getting over the line for a suspected try. The referee isn’t convinced and asks the TMO to check for a knock on in the build-up.

The decision goes England’s way but it’s Argentina’s ball after a foul in the build-up. The pressure is still on.

England 3-3 Argentina, 22 minutes

Pablo Matera steals the ball for Argentina and turns it over.

The ball is flung over to Santi Carreras who boots from the 50 into England’s 22 and earns Argentina a lineout right on the edge of England’s goal line.

This is going to take a lot of effort from England to keep the Pumas at bay now.

England 3-3 Argentina, 19 minutes

England work the ball well with Alex Mitchell releasing it quickly to create some space on the line. George Ford sends it to Ben Earl who attempts a kick down the right wing for Jonny May but asks too much of the winger who has no chance of reaching the loose ball.

Santi Carreras is a lucky man. His yellow card hasn’t been upgraded and Argentina are now back to their full contingent of 15. This is going to be a slog for England now.

WATCH: Tom Curry sent off for England

Here’s the incident that led to that Tom Curry yellow card being upgraded to red that means England are down to 14 men for the rest of the match

England 3-3 Argentina, 16 minutes

Santi Carreras waits on the bench for the result of his TMO review which is due in another three minutes time. Freddie Steward boots the ball out of play with a long kick over to the left side of the pitch.

Argentina send the ball back into play and drive forward in a maul before losing possession earning England a scrum.

England 3-3 Argentina, 14 minutes

Discipline has been a real issue under Steve Borthwick since he was brought on as head coach.

England currently have two men banned due to red cards and now Tom Curry has been dismissed just three minutes into their World Cup campaign.

It’s also England first ever red card at the World Cup.

England 3-3 Argentina, 11 minutes

Tom Curry is off!

His yellow card has been upgraded to a red and England lose their open-side flanker permanently. That’s a big blow for Steve Borthwick’s men.

I can’t see Santiago Carreras surviving his TMO review either.

Harry Latham-Coyle at the Stade Velodrome

"Clumsy from Santiago Carreras as an incident-packed 10 minutes continues.

“Juan Cruz Mallia got away with a similar challenge on Grant Williams against South Africa during the Rugby Championship, but was later banned for two weeks - fascinating to see how that collision with George Ford is assessed in the TMO bunker."

PENALTY! ENGLAND 3-3 Argentina (George Ford, 10 minutes)

George Ford converts the resultant penalty kick and England are level in the match. The result of Tom Curry’s TMO review is about to be announced as well...

England 0-3 Argentina, 9 minutes

Ouch! The TMO is called back into action after a foul from Santi Carreras. He tries to charge down a kick from George Ford and clatters his opposite number after the ball disappears.

The yellow card threshold is met and he’s booked too. The offence is sent to the TMO bunker to determine whether it needs upgrading.

Both teams are down to 14 men as it stands.

England 0-3 Argentina, 7 minutes

Emiliano Boffelli has another chance to increase Argentina’s lead put pushes the penalty kick wide of the posts this time. England are rocking a bit here.

They need to settle themselves down.

Harry Latham-Coyle at the Stade Veldrome

"It is properly loud inside the Velodrome, Argentina fans whistling and hollering as that Tom Curry tackle was shown on the big screen; England fans booing when it was sent upstairs for a look.

“A huge roar as Emiliano Boffelli knocked over the penalty. The fact that Juan Cruz Mallia was falling might just save Tom Curry from a red - but it's a rough start from England regardless."

PENALTY! England 0-3 ARGENTINA, (Emiliano Boffelli, 4 minutes)

20:12 , Mike Jones

England 0-0 Argentina, 3 minutes

Tom Curry is being sent into the TMO bunker. There’s a bit of doubt about whether Curry committed a red card or a yellow card offence.

He’s shown a yellow card and there’ll be an eight minute review of the incident to determine whether the card needs upgrading to a red.

Meanwhile, Argentina will kick for the opening points.

England 0-0 Argentina, 3 minutes

Ouch! Juan Cruz Mallia catches a high ball and is tackled by Tom Curry as he lands. The two men clash heads and there’s blood pumping from the Argentine.

The TMO is getting involved here to see if Curry has committed a foul.

England 0-0 Argentina, 2 minutes

England’s defence is solid and they hold Argentina before edging them deeper and deeper forcing a kick. Alex Mitchell leaps for the ball, plucks it out of the air and smothers it under pressure.

Good start from England.

KICK OFF!

Argentina kick off the game and send a high ball straight down the throat of England’s captain Courtney Lawes. He drives forward but England are forced out of play giving the Pumas an early lineout inside England’s half of the pitch.

England vs Argentina

Courtney Lawes leads England out into the Stade Velodrome ahead of kick off for this clash.

Argentina will be difficult opponents but there’s a quiet confidence to Steve Borthwick’s men who believe they can go far in this tournament despite their recent poor form.

The national anthems are played and kick off is up next...

England vs Argentina

“We know who we are. We know the type of players we have. We know the quality of coaches we have,” said second-row Maro Itoje when asked about England’s poor form leading up to this World Cup.

“Yes we haven’t in recent times played as well as we can, but we know the potential of this group.

“And when you know the potential of this group and you know the attitude of the players and the coaches, it can only fill you with confidence.

“There is a strong feeling and belief within the group now that things can change very quickly and the best is yet to come.”

England vs Argentina

Keep an eye on Leicester lock Ollie Chessum tonight.

He delivered a number of eye-catching performances during last season’s Six Nations campaign before a serious ankle injury.

The 22-year-old is back in the England team looking to play his way back in form, he could cement his place at the heart of the England pack with a solid outing this evening.

England vs Argentina

Word is coming through that thousands of fans are still struggling to get through with lines and queues 100s of people deep to get through the gates.

With less than 20 minutes to go until kick off, many fans are going to miss the start of the game. The organisation at the Stade Velodrome is quite poor by the sound of things.

England vs Argentina

Argentina begin a World Cup campaign ranked two places higher than England in the world standings. That’s uncharted territory for them and the Pumas are the favourites to go on an win this game in Marseille.

Michael Cheika’s side are sixth in the world and claimed a famous first away win in New Zealand last year before also beating England and Australia on the road and finishing third in the recent Rugby Championship.

They’re a force to be reckoned with and the worst possible start to the World Cup for Steve Borthwick’s men.

England vs Argentina

There are still thousands of fans trying to get inside the stadium with less than half an hour away from kick off. The scene has been described as ‘absolute chaos outside the stadium with no organisation.’

England vs Argentina

This is a massive game for England.

Argentina are perhaps their biggest threat in Pool D so should England win tonight they will be in a fine position to get into the quarter-finals.

However, Argentina defeated Engand at Twickenham in November last year and are ranked higher than Steve Borthwick’s men. It’s going to be a slugfest but should England triumph they will take added confidence into the rest of the tournament.

Harry Latham-Coyle at the Stade Velodrome

“The temperature is, mercifully, just beginning to drop Marseille, with the atmosphere building nicely inside the capacious Stade Velodrome.

“The rather retro metro was packed earlier, with both England and Argentina fans here in good number, and there’s still plenty outside trying to squeeze in through the gates with half an hour until kick off.”

England understand consequences of stepping out of line at World Cup – Dan Cole

19:30 , Mike Jones

Dan Cole insists England’s players understand the damaging consequences of stepping out of line while seeking to escape World Cup cabin fever.

Cole will appear in his fourth tournament when he lines up against Argentina in Marseille with his experience giving the Test centurion an insight into striking the right balance between rugby and recreation.

In 2011 that harmony was thrown out of kilter by a series of embarrassing off-field incidents that tarnished England’s reputation and ushered in the reign of Stuart Lancaster, who then set a headmasterly tone in 2015.

Four years later in Japan, the right note was struck as a purposeful squad reached the final before falling to South Africa.

A regular sight at England’s camp in Le Touquet is players riding bikes, spending time on the beach, strolling through town or eating dinner in local restaurants – a level of freedom Cole insists is not taken lightly.

England understand consequences of stepping out of line at World Cup – Dan Cole

England vs Argentina

19:22 , Mike Jones

England are going through a few warm-ups as they prepare for their World Cup opener against Argentina. Can Steve Borthwick’s men earn victory tonight depsite being the underdogs?

What is the team news?

19:15 , Mike Jones

England surprisingly selected Alex Mitchell at scrum half for the opening match. Mitchell was not in the original 33-man squad for the tournament, but was called up following an injury to Jack van Poortvliet. The huge call by Steve Borthwick sees the experienced Danny Care start on the bench with Ben Youngs not in the matchday squad.

Winger Jonny May is in a similar situation, having been a late call-up after Anthony Watson’s injury but now starting in the back three, while George Ford is handed the fly-half shirt in the absence of Owen Farrell and Ben Earl fills in at No 8 for the suspended Billy Vunipola, with Tom Curry fit again to take his place at openside flanker.

Argentina’s Juan Cruz Mallia returns at full back to face England and will be the back-up fly half option as coach Michael Cheika opts for six forwards on the bench. The versatile Mallia is part of a back three with goal-kicker Emiliano Boffelli and Mateo Carreras on the wings and a powerful midfield of Santiago Chocobares and Lucio Cinti, while Santiago Carreras and Gonzalo Bertranou are his preferred half-back pairing.

Confirmed line-ups:

England XV: Freddie Steward, Jonny May, Joe Marchant, Manu Tuilagi, Elliot Daly, George Ford, Alex Mitchell, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Dan Cole, Maro Itoje, Ollie Chessum, Courtney Lawes, Tom Curry, Ben Earl

Replacements: Theo Dan, Joe Marler, Will Stuart, George Martin, Lewis Ludlam, Danny Care, Marcus Smith, Ollie Lawrence

Argentina XV: Juan Cruz Mallia, Emiliano Boffelli, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Chocobares, Mateo Carreras, Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Marcos Kremer, Pablo Matera, Tomas Lavanini, Matias Alemanno, Francisco Gomez Kodela, Julian Montoya, Thomas Gallo

Replacements: Augustin Creevy, Joel Sclavi, Eduardo Bello, Guido Petti, Pedro Rubiolo, Rodrigo Bruni, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Matias Moroni

England vs Argentina talking points

19:00 , Mike Jones

Pumas on the prowl

Argentina’s scrum may not be the force of old, but the Pumas have evolved their overall game significantly. Their appetite for forward combat remains undiminished, but is now led by the back row rather than front row and their breakdown work has improved as a result.

The three-quarters possess genuine X-factor with the likes of wings Mateo Carreras and Emiliano Boffelli and they are a cohesive team who will fight until the final minute, playing with a sense of purpose grounded in their fierce national pride.

There is much to admire about a team that stormed Twickenham in November and is capable of progressing deeper into the tournament.

England vs Argentina talking points

18:45 , Mike Jones

Curry reinforces England

It is a reflection of Tom Curry’s influence on England that he has been propelled straight into the back row despite missing the entire build-up campaign because of damaged ankle ligaments.

The squad’s fittest player, his conditioning is never in question and he has experience of making a successful immediate return from injury lay-offs.

Regarded as the team’s defensive kingpin, he will provide physical intent and add to England’s breakdown potency in his first appearance since Borthwick replaced Eddie Jones in December. A lot of hopes are being pinned on his return.

England vs Argentina talking points

18:30 , Mike Jones

Time to deliver

A curious feature of England’s dismal run of just three wins in nine Tests under head coach Borthwick has been the lack of form seen from stars such as Ellis Genge, Maro Itoje, Jamie George and Freddie Steward.

If Argentina are to be dispatched, they will need to exit their slump with a bang. On paper, England have a strong starting XV but when so many are underperforming the odds are stacked against them.

England vs Argentina talking points

18:15 , Mike Jones

England and Argentina collide in their pivotal World Cup opener today with Steve Borthwick’s side in the unusual position of being considered underdogs.

Here are five talking points heading into the fixture.

Moment of truth

England have been upbeat since their arrival in France, refreshed by the change of scenery that provided a locational reset in the wake of losing five of their last six Tests.

The positive talk must now be backed up with action on the pitch but on the basis of recent evidence it is hard to see how the upset will be sprung given so many areas of their game are malfunctioning. The stakes are high - win and England suddenly have a cause to rally around, lose and each remaining game in Pool D brings do or die jeopardy.

What is the TMO Bunker and how will the foul play process work at the Rugby World Cup?

17:15 , Mike Jones

The 2023 Rugby World Cup will see a revamped foul play process in place, with the introduction of the “TMO bunker” system at the tournament for the first time.

The introduction follows a number of World Rugby trials during the course of the last year, including the Summer Nations Series and Rugby Championship.

The “bunker” system is designed to improve accuracy of decision making and avoid significant disruptions to the flow of games, and has already been utilised in a couple of high profile moments ahead of the World Cup.

What is the TMO Bunker and how will it work at the Rugby World Cup?

Rugby World Cup power rankings: Rating every nation’s chances ahead of the tournament

15:15 , Luke Baker

The Rugby World Cup is almost upon us with the 20 competing teams descending on France ahead of the start of the tournament.

On the final weekend of a busy month of warm-up action, France and South Africa showcased their credentials as contenders with thrashings of Australia and New Zealand respectively, but England sunk further into the mire with a first-ever defeat to Fiji.

A lopsided draw sees the world’s top five nations in the men’s rankings all in one half of the draw, opening up a route to the semi-finals for two sides from Pool C and Pool D.

And with a number of nations outside of the traditional rugby powers developing quickly, it could yet be the most unpredictable and exciting tournament yet. Here, The Independent assesses how every nation stacks up ahead of the World Cup.

Rugby World Cup power rankings: Rating every nation’s chances ahead of the tournament

When is England vs Argentina and where can I watch it?

13:15 , Luke Baker

When is England vs Argentina?

England take on Argentina in their first Rugby World Cup match of Pool D on Saturday 9 September at 8pm BST at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on ITV1 and streaming platform ITVX website and app, with coverage starting at 6.45pm BST.

Is England vs Argentina on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Rugby World Cup

13:00 , Luke Baker

England have rarely gone into a competition as such underdogs, and it’s even more surprising considering they reached the final of the last Rugby World Cup in Japan four years ago, but the levels of optimism have never been lower before their opening game against Argentina.

While the tag of underdogs might do them some favours, under Steve Borthwick - who took charge of his first match in February - England have struggled. They have won just two of their nine fixtures in 2023, and in the summer nations series, both failed to sell out Twickenham, and failed to beat Fiji.

England have moved out of the spotlight and across the channel, to their base at Le Touquet in northern France in a hope that will rejuvinate a squad who conceded 30 tries in their last nine matches, including 12 in the competition warm-up clashes.

The fans will be hoping England can push on from their poor year and perform on the highest stage, starting off against Argentina.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game

France lay down Rugby World Cup marker but not how they intended

12:40 , Luke Baker

The tournament finally got underway at the Stade de France last night as France defeated New Zealand to hand the All Blacks a first-ever pool stage loss.

Check out Luke Baker’s full report from a memorable night in Paris below:

Pressure can do strange things to teams. Even the best in the world can suddenly struggle to execute the most basic skills under the burden of expectation.

On a night when a raucous, febrile Stade de France crowd more than did their part, their heroes on the field often failed to do theirs – certainly in the swashbuckling, free-flowing manner we have become accustomed to over the past few years.

Yet somehow, someway, and even with the talismanic Antoine Dupont kept quiet, France emerged comfortably victorious against New Zealand. Barring some catastrophe or act of God in their remaining group games against the overmatched trio of Italy, Namibia and Uruguay, they can now safely start turning their focus to a quarter-final.

What is the TMO Bunker and how will the foul play process work at the Rugby World Cup?

12:20 , Sonia Twigg

The 2023 Rugby World Cup will see a revamped foul play process in place, with the introduction of the “TMO bunker” system at the tournament for the first time.

The introduction follows a number of World Rugby trials during the course of the last year, including the Summer Nations Series and Rugby Championship.

The “bunker” system is designed to improve accuracy of decision making and avoid significant disruptions to the flow of games, and has already been utilised in a couple of high profile moments ahead of the World Cup.

Alex Mitchell ready to continue World Cup rollercoaster ride in England’s opener

12:00 , Sonia Twigg

Alex Mitchell is ready to continue riding his World Cup rollercoaster after being entrusted with the scrum-half duties for England’s critical opener against Argentina.

Mitchell starts Saturday’s showdown at the Stade Velodrome despite being overlooked for Steve Borthwick’s 41-man training squad named in late June, an omission that enabled him to take a week’s holiday in Hvar in Croatia.

But the stars aligned for England’s most dangerous running nine when Jack van Poortvliet went down with a tournament-ending ankle injury against Wales at Twickenham last month.

We know who we are – Maro Itoje says England ready to unleash true ‘potential’

11:40 , Sonia Twigg

Maro Itoje insists England are ready to show their true selves when they launch the Rugby World Cup with the toughest assignment of their group campaign against Argentina.

For the first time in the fixture’s 42 years England are underdogs on the basis of an alarming run that has produced five defeats in their last six Tests, including a first ever loss to Fiji.

Rugby World Cup 2023 squad guide: Players, fixtures and more

11:20 , Sonia Twigg

The Rugby World Cup starts on September 8 when host nation France take on New Zealand, in a match set to kick-start a thrilling competition.

An unbalanced draw sets up intrigue where sides other than the favourites of Ireland, France, New Zealand and South Africa could go further into the tournament than expected.

Here is a full guide to all the squads taking part in the tournament in France.

Toothless England look to leaders in search of unlikely Rugby World Cup triumph

Friday 8 September 2023 17:21 , Jack Rathborn

It is on a wing and a prayer that England will begin their Rugby World Cup. When Eddie Jones picked the youngest side to compete in a World Cup final four years ago in Yokohama, the thought was that the same group would be back again this time around, older, stronger, better, and ready for another title tilt.

The errors since that have left England in this parlous state, where progression from the pool cannot be deemed a certainty, are almost too numerous to catalogue.

Steve Borthwick’s side will begin their tournament without captain Owen Farrell and likely starting number eight Billy Vunipola, both suspended after high tackles. Jack van Poortvliet and Anthony Watson, two presumed backline starters, are absent, too, due to injury. In attack they remain toothless; in defence, porous - and the deep strife in which English rugby finds itself hardly suggests a buoyant rugby public ready to get behind their side.

