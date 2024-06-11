England’s ‘unofficial’ leadership group for Euro 2024 revealed

Harry Kane, Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier are all part of the new leadership group - Getty Images/Richard Pelham

Harry Kane is at the head of a new unofficial England leadership group at the European Championship that includes Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and Declan Rice.

England manager Gareth Southgate has dumped some of his traditional leaders by leaving Jordan Henderson, who was vice-captain to Kane, Harry Maguire, Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford out of his 26-man squad for the Euros.

Southgate has not named a full-time vice-captain to replace Henderson and is instead expected to choose from Walker, Trippier and Rice if he rests his skipper Kane or the striker suffers an injury.

There are 12 players in Southgate’s 26-man squad with no major tournament experience with England, but Southgate is confident he has got enough leaders in Germany.

Kane, Walker, Trippier and Rice all played in England’s last two major tournaments, the World Cup and the Euros, and all four men have worn the captain’s armband for their country.

Trippier captained England against Bosnia last week, when Kane started on the substitutes’ bench and Walker was rested, while Rice took the captaincy on his 50th international appearance against Belgium in March.

Walker captained Manchester City to a historic fourth successive Premier League title win this season and wore the England armband for the first time in November last year.

