England U21s scouting report: The players who could yet gatecrash Euro 2024

Harvey Elliott lit up Goodison Park as England U21s eased past Northern Ireland 3-0 - Getty Images/Alex Livesey

England have secured their place at Euro 2024 next year and with seven months until the tournament, there is still time for young players to break into Gareth Southgate’s squad.

The Under-21s beat Northern Ireland 3-0 on Monday night – so exciting youngsters such as Tino Livramento and Jarrod Branthwaite are in with a chance.

Harvey Elliott

Stunning free-kick from 25 yards which found the top corner. The 20-year-old then raced through and added his second goal with a cool finish. Made positive contributions at Goodison, moving the ball forwards, as well as his dangerous set-pieces. He was in his best position, on the left-hand side of a three-man midfield where he could keep the ball moving and also use his energy to join attacks. Has gone through the England youth teams so will be well-known to Southgate and his staff. Has got his chance in the Europa League and cup matches and will be looking to break into the Premier League team at Liverpool.

Tino Livramento

The Newcastle full-back, 21, fits the bill for a Southgate player by being able to play in multiple positions. At Goodison he started at right-back, which is the position his club recruited him for when they invested in the summer. But he is at home on the right wing, where he has the attacking attributes he showed when he recently shone in Newcastle’s 3-0 win at Manchester United in the Carabao Cup. Can also play at left-back, which was a position Southgate needed cover for in the last two games. Taken off at half-time with club football in mind.

Tino Livramento was handed his England Under-21s call-up earlier his month - Getty Images/Srdjan Stevanovic

Highly regarded by Football Association coaches who have seen the Burnley goalkeeper progress from the Under-17s through the age groups. Eventually he could compete at the very top, even if the Euros next year comes too early for him. He is getting a good grounding of Premier League experience at Burnley even if they are struggling back in the top flight this season. He was the hero for the Under-21s in their Euro triumph last summer with his last-gasp penalty save, although had a quieter evening against Northern Ireland.

Jarrad Branthwaite

On his home ground, Branthwaite looked the part at centre-back wearing the captain’s armband for the Under-21s. He is confident on the ball and had a presence that belies his 21 years. Has returned a mature player from his loan at PSV, with a move abroad only benefiting his development. He was on the bench for the first two Premier League games of the season but has started every game since and will be a key part of Everton’s survival bid, which could put him in the frame for a senior position even if starting positions are already cemented.

Jarrod Branthwaite’s (right) loan to PSV Eindhoven last season aided his development - PA/Martin Rickett

The former PSV winger has only started one Premier League game this season following his surprise move to Stamford Bridge last January. But there is no doubt that he has raw ability, pace and plenty of confidence when he is on the ball. As Cole Palmer has shown at Chelsea, a run in the team and delivering in the big moments can put you on the radar for England and Madueke can do that, even if it is with a short-term move where he can get regular football.

