England U17s face Spain in Euro Championship final

Watch England v Spain in the Women's Under-17 European Championship final from 16:00 BST on Saturday the BBC Sport website and app [Getty Images]

FA technical director Kay Cossington wants winning major tournaments "to become the norm" as England prepare to take on Spain in the Women's Under-17s European Championship final on Saturday.

The Young Lionesses beat Poland 2-0 in the semi-finals to reach the final for the first time.

Natalie Henderson's side face Spain in Malmo at 16:00 BST in a match you can watch live on the BBC Sport website and app.

Cossington said the recent success of Sarina Wiegman's senior team is inspiring the younger age groups.

"We’re in a business of wanting to win football matches and wanting to win tournaments," she said.

"That’s at the forefront of everything. It’s a really careful balance throughout the pathway of giving players exposure and opportunity but also instilling that mentality of wanting to win matches and tournaments. We want that to become the norm.."

Playing in the competition's final for the first time, England are aiming to become the fifth country to lift the trophy after Germany, Spain, Poland and France.

They face tough opposition in Spain, who are playing in their second successive final after losing 3-2 to France last time out.

Henderson said she is "excited and proud" to lead her team out in Sweden on Sarturday after a perfect campaign which saw them concede only once.

The fact the match is a repeat of last year's Women's World Cup final is an added bonus.

"Obviously we were very grateful to be part of this tournament as one of the eight best teams in Europe but the fact it’s England v Spain in the final is super exciting," Henderson said.

"It shows where we are in our current pathway and all the hard work clubs do back in England to get these players in a good place in their development. It seems to be heading in the right direction and the girls are happy to be here."