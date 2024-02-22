England make two changes for Fourth Test vs India as Ollie Robinson returns

England make two changes for Fourth Test vs India as Ollie Robinson returns

England have recalled Shoaib Bashir and Ollie Robinson ahead of the crucial Fourth Test against India in Ranchi.

The tourists trail 2-1 in the series following last week’s 434-run hammering in Rajkot and must win this week to force a Fifth Test decider in Dharamshala.

Robinson comes into the side in place of pacer Mark Wood as one of two changes to the XI, with Bashir preferred to Rehan Ahmed in the other.

Robinson has not played any competitive cricket since suffering a back spasm midway through the Third Ashes Test at Headingley last year, having to wait to get into this series as England plumped for a spin-heavy balance in the opening two Tests.

At one stage this week, the Sussex bowler looked set to play as the sole seamer but instead James Anderson has kept his place in the side.

Ahmed has been ever-present throughout the series so far but drops out of the XI, with Bashir handed his second cap after making his debut in the Second Test at Vizag.

England team for Fourth Test: Crawley, Duckett, Pope, Root, Bairstow, Stokes, Foakes, Hartley, Robinson, Bashir, Anderson