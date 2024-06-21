England have been ‘trying to find a solution in midfield’ for eight years, says Southgate

Gareth Southgate has admitted that England have been “trying to find a solution in midfield” for eight years.

The Three Lions put in a disappointing performance in their second Euro 2024 group game on Thursday night (20 June), drawing 1-1 with Denmark.

At full-time, Southgate raised ongoing midfield issues as a reason behind the team’s struggles, after Trent Alexander-Arnold was again deployed there.

“We have been trying to find a solution in midfield for seven or eight years,” he said.

“If we hadn’t had Declan Rice for the last few years, I don’t know where we’d have been.”