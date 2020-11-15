Are England too boring? 40-point demolition of Georgia ends with familiar questions being asked

Jack de Menezes
·4 min read
England&#x002019;s 40-0 victory over Georgia came with familiar questions about their style of play (Getty)
England’s 40-0 victory over Georgia came with familiar questions about their style of play (Getty)

When England beat Italy, a commanding 35-4 victory away from home that put them in pole position to secure the Six Nations, they faced questions.

After routing Twickenham newcomers Georgia with 40 unanswered points to put them top of Group A in the Autumn Nations Cup, those same questions returned.

They were questions asked to Eddie Jones, to the players and to supporters watching across the country locked down from in their own homes: are England too one dimensional, and are England boring?

“Everyone’s got their own opinion, and they’re quite entitled to have their own opinion,” was Jones’s short and dismissive response. He knows the most important thing on the international stage remains to win at all costs, as it keeps men like him in a job. It keeps the unions happy, and provides plenty to fill the trophy cabinet.

But when a nation has a talent pool the size and capability of England’s, there comes an expectation to deliver the type of attacking and aesthetically pleasing rugby that keeps everyone happy. It is something that New Zealand have had to do since their back-to-back World Cup triumphs, and it is something that is starting to be asked of Jones’s England.

Read more: England thrash Georgia in Autumn Nations Cup opener

It would be premature to compare this England side to the All Blacks greats of McCaw, Carter and the rest of their golden generation, but it’s where Jones’s team currently find themselves in the northern hemisphere.

England played poorly in Rome, and won by 29 points. They improved significantly against Georgia this weekend and put 40 points past a side that could well give a few sides a fright in this tournament, with Wales and Italy certain to be looking nervously at the fixture list ahead and pinpointing the clashes with Los Lelos and must-win affairs. The ante will be increased considerably next weekend when Ireland arrive at Twickenham, but then the last they crossed the Irish Sea for south-west London they were completely outplayed in a 24-12 defeat that felt more like a 40-0 loss.

Perhaps the best people to ask are the players themselves. Jones will always look to defend his players as long as they are winning, but no rugby player wants to be known for being part of a ‘boring’ team. It is one of the only criticisms of the 2003 World Cup-winning side that they were too pragmatic in the way they went about their business, with ‘good old fashioned English rugby’ based on a strong scrum and a sturdy maul - two ingredients that are not going to attract many to the sport.

It was exactly what Jones wanted to get England back to when he took over the job in 2016, and it’s what Saturday’s victory was built on. The front row of Ellis Genge, Jamie George and Will Stuart delivered exactly what was asked of them against one of rugby’s most underrated scrum units, while Charlie Ewels and Joe Launchbury proved excellent selections in giving England an unstoppable driving maul.

But, crucially, were the players satisfied with that?

England mauled their way to three tries for Jamie GeorgeEPA
England mauled their way to three tries for Jamie GeorgeEPA

“It was a big pat on the back for our forward pack but we probably didn’t put our stamp on the game with regards to our attack, but conditions didn’t really allow us to do so,” said hat-trick hero George.

“It was always going to be a tough one for us but at the same time, to keep a team like Georgia down to nil and put in the professional-like performance that we did, was really pleasing.

“I think we are going to move on pretty quickly to Ireland and make sure our focus is on that as they have been pretty impressive since the restart.”

There is evidently a desire to play ‘better’ rugby, but then the fourth try scored on Saturday was none too shabby when Henry Slade’s disguised pass released Jonathan Joseph through the defence to put Elliot Daly in, a try of true quality that saw the ball moved 40 metres without Georgia getting a sniff of it.

Eddie Jones will have no concerns with England being labelled boringEPA
Eddie Jones will have no concerns with England being labelled boringEPA

To go back to the question of ‘are England too boring?’, it very much depends on who you ask. But the fact that it is being asked is normally a good sign that things are going pretty well results-wise to allow critics to progress to judging on style alone. If England remain ‘boring’ for the next three years, Jones will not care on bit.

This weekend get a £10 free bet with Betfair, when you bet £10 on a Same Game Multi on the Premier League. Terms: Min £10 Same Game Multi bet on any EPL match this Fri - Sun. Free bet valid for 72 hours, awarded at bet settlement. Excludes cashed out bets. T&Cs apply.

Read More

George hat-trick helps England nil Georgia in Autumn Nations Cup

Jones relieved to see England put Georgia demons to bed

Autumn Nations Cup fixtures - every match by date

Latest Stories

  • The Masters 2020 live leaderboard, scores and updates

    Follow all the action from Augusta National as Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and the world’s best battle it out for the Green Jacket

  • NBA rumor tracker: Latest draft, free agency and trade speculation

    The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.

  • Buccaneers spend five hours on tarmac waiting for flight to Charlotte

    Tom Brady and the Buccaneers spent five hours on their plane waiting to take off for their flight to Charlotte on Saturday night.

  • Kirk Ferentz used Iowa's 3 timeouts in the final seconds of a blowout for the best possible reason: Spite

    Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck called a timeout with 19 seconds left in a 35-0 game. So the Iowa coach called three in return.

  • Michigan destroyed by No. 13 Wisconsin in latest embarrassing loss for Jim Harbaugh

    Wisconsin hadn’t played in nearly a month due to a COVID-19 outbreak, but it was Michigan that looked like the team coming off a long layoff. 

  • Dana White had strong words for Khaos Williams' 2nd straight 1st-round KO

    The Michigan-based fighter has ended his first two UFC fights in under 30 seconds.

  • Crawford crushes Brook with fourth-round TKO

    Unbeaten Terence Crawford won his first fight of 2020 on Saturday by defending his World Boxing Organization welterweight title with a stunning fourth-round knockout of Kell Brook in Las Vegas.

  • Packers legend Hornung dies at 84

    Green Bay Packers legend, Pro Football Hall of Fame member and Heisman Trophy winner Paul Hornung died Thursday in his hometown of Louisville, Ky., after a long battle with dementia. Known as "The Golden Boy," Hornung was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1957 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, where he won the 1956 Heisman. The Packers later released a statement from team president/CEO Mark Murphy.

  • Conor McGregor responds to Rafael dos Anjos’s callout

    Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, following his UFC Vegas 14 victory over Paul Felder, called out fellow former titleholder Conor McGregor. It was dos Anjos's first fight back at lightweight after fighting for the past three-plus years at welterweight. He made the argument that after the win over Felder, he and McGregor were the only top lightweights that were qualified to fill the vacancy of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who recently announced his retirement. “I think I wanna face whoever is on the line for that belt. At 36 years old, tonight was my 30th UFC appearance. If Khabib is really retired, it will leave the division wide open. If you look at the division, me and Conor, we are the only champions in that division. I think if the championship is open, me and Conor is the fight to make.” Following dos Anjos's comments, McGregor said he was in. https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1327809253596418048?s=20 McGregor is already set to face Dustin Poirier in the UFC 257 main event on Jan. 23, 2021, and he sounds committed to making that fight happen. A short time after his first tweet, McGregor clarified that and said he would still be down to fight dos Anjos after Poirier. https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1327811985946370048?s=20 TRENDING > UFC Vegas 14 results: Rafael dos Anjos calls for Conor McGregor title fight following baffling split decision win Rafael dos Anjos and Conor McGregor were scheduled to fight several years ago dos Anjos and McGregor had been slated to fight once before, which is reflected in the photos of McGregor's second tweet. At that time, dos Anjos held the lightweight belt and was set to make the second defense of it opposite McGregor at UFC 196 on March 5, 2016. Following some intense press in the lead-up, dos Anjos was forced to bow out of the fight after breaking his foot during training for the bout. McGregor went on to headline the UFC 196 fight card in a welterweight bout opposite Nate Diaz. He lost. Diaz submitted McGregor in the second round. Related video > Rafael dos Anjos explains Conor McGregor callout (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Lions players reportedly celebrated time away from Matt Patricia after 2018 season with mimosas at team facility

    Players detailed communication, music restrictions and a dancing video involving Cam Newton as issues with Patricia's style.

  • Vikings guard Pat Elflein returns from IR only to be cut a day later

    Pat Elflein was expecting to play in his first game back since an injury in Week 1.

  • How John Lynch, 49ers feel about Jimmy Garoppolo, 'elephant in room'

    John Lynch is aware of the questions surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the 49ers.

  • Bidding at Johnny Bench auction ends at just under $2M

    Personal memorabilia from the career of Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench was auctioned for just under $2 million. The sale that involved live and online bidding ended Saturday at the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory in Kentucky, not far from where Bench was a 14-time All-Star for the Cincinnati Reds during his 17-year major league career. David Hunt, president of Hunt Auctions, said bidding easily exceeded pre-sale estimates.

  • What Is Wrong With U-M, Harbaugh? Davis Herbstreit Give Their Takes

    Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit attempt to diagnose Michigan's problems, and discuss Jim Harbaugh's tenure as well.

  • NFL suspends RB Mark Walton eight weeks

    Free-agent running back Mark Walton, who last played for the Dolphins on November 3, 2019, won’t play for anyone for the rest of the 2020 season. On Friday, the league suspended Walton for the next eight weeks. A fourth-round pick of the Bengals in 2018, Walton was arrested three times in the 2019 offseason. The [more]

  • Dustin Johnson matches 54-hole Masters record and takes big step towards first Green Jacket

    World No 1 Dustin Johnson took a decisive step towards claiming his first Green Jacket on moving day at the Masters. The 36-year-old American carded a superb seven-under-par 65 to move to -16 for the tournament, four shots clear of his nearest rival, on a day the British challenge faltered at Augusta National. Trailing by two shots after 36 holes, the English trio of Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and 2016 champion Danny Willett were all in contention at the start of the round but all suffered frustrating days. Fleetwood shot a one-under-par 71 to move to -8, Willett a 74 to fall to -5, while Rose hit a four-over-par 76 to fall to -3. Full leaderboard Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy did put an excellent round together with a five-under-par 67 to move to -8 and into a share of 10th. But after his opening-day 75 on Thursday, he looks to have given himself too much work to do. There was also disappointment for defending champion Tiger Woods, who began Saturday’s third round four shots off the lead. A level-par 72 left the five-time Masters winner in a share of 20th place. Instead, Johnson’s challenge is likely to come from South Korea’s 22-year-old Sung-jae Im, Mexican Abraham Ancer and Australian Cameron Smith who all find themselves four shots off the lead at -12 Johnson, though, holds the whip hand heading into Sunday's final day, the American poised to claim a second major title. Surprisingly for someone who has spent over 100 weeks in the No 1 position, the 2016 US Open at Oakmont remains Johnson’s sole major to date. If he can finish the job on Sunday, he would likely beat the record for lowest winning score at the Masters, set by a 21-year-old Woods when he became the youngest champion in Masters history in 1997, winning by 12 shots with an 18-under par 270. “It's definitely still a long way to go, but I mean, this would mean a lot,” he said. “What a great event; it's the Masters. “I grew up just an hour up the road [in Colombia, South Carolina]. So this one would be very special to me. I feel very comfortable, but I'm going to need to go out and play a really good round of golf if I want to win."

  • Lane Kiffin celebrated a TD before Ole Miss QB Matt Corral even threw the ball

    Kiffin is really good at celebrating touchdowns before they happen.

  • The Masters: Tee times, TV and streaming info for Sunday's final round at Augusta National

    All the information you need to get ready for the final round of the 2020 Masters.

  • Nebraska gets past Penn State 30-23 in McCaffrey's 1st start

    Nebraska appeared ready to blow out Penn State, then suddenly found itself in a close game, the kind the Cornhuskers have been known to lose under third-year coach Scott Frost. The Nittany Lions twice drove deep into Nebraska territory in the final 4 minutes, and each time the Huskers' defense made stops that preserved a 30-23 win Saturday. Luke McCaffrey made his first start at quarterback in place of Adrian Martinez, who turned in two flat performances as the Huskers opened the season with two losses.

  • Fantasy Football Week 10 Injury Wrap: Bears looking for a running back

    A host of NFL teams have uncertain backfields as we get ready for Week 10. Scott Pianowski has your status check.