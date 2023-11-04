England thrash New Zealand to win WXV and lay down World Cup marker

England celebrate in Auckland after beating world champions New Zealand - Getty Images/Dave Rowland

New Zealand 12 England 33

This was England’s mini shot at redemption and they grabbed it with both hands. A year on from being pipped to the World Cup, they exacted revenge of sorts on New Zealand to be crowned the inaugural winners of WXV by producing their best performance of the year.

Up in the coaches’ box, Sarah Hunter, the former England captain who is now in charge of the Red Roses’ defence, wiped a tear away from her eye after the final whistle. You wonder what she would give to swap this result for the 34-31 scoreline a year ago, when New Zealand sunk a dagger into English hearts in an enthralling final at a sold-out Eden Park.

Her emotions told their own story. While this victory is one to be celebrated, it undoubtedly carries far less prestige than a World Cup – WXV has started with a whimper, with poor crowds, little fanfare and an underwhelming broadcast reach.

The Red Roses know the real prize will be women’s rugby’s showpiece event – to be held on home soil – in two years’ time but a dance with the world champions on their own soil is never a wasted exercise. “Beating New Zealand in their own backyard, there’s no better feeling,” smiled England captain Marlie Packer. “But we need driving standards going into the Six Nations.”

Packer admitted she was on “cloud nine” after being crowned World Rugby’s women’s player of the year after the match, which added extra gloss to the five-try performance in which England burst out of the blocks like women possessed.

Marlie Packer scored five tries in England’s win - Getty Images/Fiona Goodall

In every area, they were imperious. Alex Matthews, the Red Roses’ abrasive flanker, crashed over inside the opening five minutes after an impeccably controlled scrum to give England the ascendancy early on. Sarah Bern repeatedly splintered the Black Ferns’ defence with her blood-and-thunder carries, while Holly Aitchison’s searching boot probed New Zealand’s backline.

Where the Red Roses dominated at the set-piece – deploying their line-out maul to great effect – New Zealand crumbled. They simply had no answers to the white wave of pressure that repeatedly battered them. Lark Atkin-Davies dotted down from a lineout-drive as England continued turning the screw in a blistering opening half hour, with Bern barging her way over as the Red Roses flew into a 19-0 lead.

The world champions looked a shadow of the side that ripped apart the Red Roses’ gameplan in that absorbing final a year ago, blinded by England’s ruck speed and were chewed up at the scrum. Renee Holmes, their star back, had a torrid time trying to find the touchline from kickable penalties.

Was it the atmosphere? A crowd of 15,000 had been expected inside Auckland’s Mount Smart Stadium for this finale, but there looked around 6,000 at most.

“I’m not going to lie, the stadiums weren’t as full as we were expecting,” said Packer, reflecting on the WXV competition as a whole. “But that doesn’t take away anything from the game. We’re putting performances in and we’re loving what we’re doing.”

It was England’s game management that was most impressive, as the Red Roses weathered an inevitable Black Ferns storm. Kennedy Simon gave the hosts a lifeline shortly before the break, when England were caught napping at a Black Ferns’ scrum on half-way.

It was the spark the hosts needed. They built on that momentum and fired a warning when Katelyn Vahaakolo glided over. The replacement back had perforated England’s defence with a savvy run to win a penalty in the build up and New Zealand had a rare chance to kick to the corner. This time, Holmes found touch and from this ensuing lineout the Black Ferns spread the ball wide for Vahaakolo to bundle home and close the deficit to just seven points.

But England held their nerve and continued to outmuscle New Zealand in key moments in an increasingly frayed contest, where the Black Ferns were their own worst enemies. They were guilty of leaking too many penalties to give England vital field position, as the Red Roses struck through Morwenna Talling and Zoe Aldcroft to put the game beyond doubt.

With the prospect of a standalone rematch of this titanic fixture at Twickenham next year, the challenge for England, who round off a transitional 2023 with 10 wins under their belt, will be to back this statement victory up.