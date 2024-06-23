Chris Jordan and Jos Buttler dominate as England thrash US to reach T20 World Cup semi-finals

Jos Buttler made an unbeaten 83 off 38 balls while Chris Jordan (centre) had four wickets in five balls to limit the US to 115 - Getty Images/Philip Brown

England are through to the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup as the first team to qualify for the last four thanks to a 10-wicket hammering of the United States in Bridgetown.

It is remarkable that England qualified so comfortably given their up-and-down form but another clinical performance against an associate guaranteed a top-two spot regardless of the result of the late-night game between West Indies and South Africa, which is now a straight shootout for a semi-final place.

Led by Barbados-born Chris Jordan’s hat-trick, England dismissed the United States for 115, ripping out the last five wickets for zero runs in six balls. It left them with the simple task of knocking off their target within 18.4 overs to ensure their net run rate could not be overhauled tonight. It was over in the blink of an eye.

Jos Buttler blasted his team through hitting spinner Harmeet Singh for five sixes in an over, and the captain finding form is a major boost for England. Buttler crashed 83 off 38 balls with six fours and seven sixes as he and Phil Salt charged to the line in only 9.4 overs.

FIVE SIXES in an over for Jos Buttler! 😱👏 pic.twitter.com/yoacq4aVy3 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 23, 2024

Buttler and Matthew Mott have now achieved their par target of a last-four place and are now two wins away from defending the T20 World Cup despite only beating one Test nation and at one stage being 46 minutes from going out when it rained in their last opening group game.

Three of their four victories have been hammerings of minnows and their only win over a full member side is the victory in St Lucia on Wednesday against West Indies. That comfortable win proved crucial, giving them a run rate cushion that allowed them to lose to South Africa on Friday without denting their chances of qualifying.

England now face a wait to see where they will play their semi-final because of the ludicrous structure of this World Cup to suit Indian television.

It is written in the playing conditions that India, should they qualify, will play a semi-final in Guyana on Thursday because it has a 10.30am start time, which suits the Asian broadcast market where the vast majority of revenue is generated.

It means that the teams in India’s half of the group were able to plan from the start for a semi-final on the slow pitches of Guyana while England are still waiting to know whether they fly to Georgetown on Tuesday or Port-of-Spain, Trinidad, for the next round. They will not find out their fate until after the completion of group two on Monday.

At least they are still standing. Their form is patchy, the management are fighting for their jobs and luck has gone their way, but England’s spirit and fight cannot be questioned.

Jordan replaced Mark Wood and is now locked in after four for 10 and ending the innings with a hat-trick. It was a genuine hat-trick too, not players caught slogging in the deep. He bowled Ali Khan, pinned Nosthush Kenjige in front and hit Saurabh Netravalkar off stump through the gate with a ripper. Jofra Archer lifted him off his feet in celebration.

There is no animosity towards Archer and Jordan in the Caribbean for making their lives and careers in England like there would be for an Australia or South African in the same position. The long history of migration from the West Indies to Britain is as well established in cricket as other professions and both have been treated respectfully, and with a sense of pride by the home crowds.

Jordan lived in Barbados until he was 16, attending Combermere School with many of the current West Indies side as well as pop star Rihanna. He was spotted by former England player Bill Athey, the cricket coach at Dulwich College who arranged for a scholarship. Jordan’s mother grew up in South London and, like Archer, he held a British passport.

Chris Jordan took a hat-trick – England's first in men's T20 as the US were dismissed for just 115 in Barbados - Getty images/Philip Brown

Buttler won the toss and seized the chance to bowl United States out which would give England the assurance of knowing how to pace their run chase to protect their run rate. Jordan finished it off but a good start by United States in the powerplay – 48 for two – was pegged back by Adil Rashid’s two for 13 in four overs.

Rashid controlled the Super Eight, bowling 12 overs in three games at 4.5 an over, conceding just one four and one six. On slow turning pitches he is Buttler’s control valve in the middle overs. He now looks sharp, after starting the World Cup slowly going at 11 an over against Scotland and Australia, who whacked him because he was undercooked.

Adil Rashid (centre) was irresistible for England – finishing with figures of 2-13 from his four overs - Getty Images/Robert Cianflone

Rashid had only played two T20s against Pakistan since February and his lack of cricket was an oversight. England needed him sharp from the off in a T20 World Cup and it nearly cost them, Scotland taking him for 13 an over and Australia 10.2. But now he is in the groove, bowling with lovely flight, dip and the googly doing the damage. It was a mismatch against the United States, Rashid making Aaron Jones and Nitish Kumar look foolish with the wrong ‘un in a spell of two for 13.

United States did the associate game a power of good by reaching the Super Eight and ran South Africa close in their opening game but were whipping boys against West Indies and England. South Africa’s laboured, 21-run win over United States and failure to lift their net run rate significantly left them in the position of having to beat West Indies to qualify despite a 100 per cent record at the World Cup compared to England losing two out of seven games.

England into semi-finals with 10-wicket win over US: As it happened

06:32 PM BST

So England are in the semis

despite all the doom and gloom after they lost to Australia and then South Africa. The rain that stopped them (surely) beating Scotland was hardly their fault. And yet it’s South Africa, who have won six out of six, who face a sudden death match to get in the next round. Cricket, you are something else.

Hope you enjoyed our blog, from me Alan Tyers and our pace battery of cricket correspondents and writers, thanks for reading and see you for the next round.

06:29 PM BST

Jos Buttler

“I thought if we could bring our intensity we’d be too good, We’ve got great options. We wanted to bring Chris Jordan back, adds a bit of depth with his batting as well. A World Cup hat-trick is a great effort. I’m still one of the 11, I’ve got to do my job.”



06:27 PM BST

Aaron Jones

“Hard game to take in. We weren’t as disciplined as we should be to be honest. It was similar to the last game and something we will have to talk about.

“The wicket was a bit sticky and Adil Rashid is for sure a very good bowler. I didn’t think our shot selection was the best. We knew he was the dangerman on this wicket for sure, and we still gave him some wickets as well.

“Have we run out of steam? I guess you could say that. We didn’t have a good last two games and we can talk about that for sure. That’s how it goes sometimes. We really enjoyed the World Cup.”

06:20 PM BST

If anyone can do it, it’s the Proteas

England into the semi-finals, having lost 2 of their 7 games (and having 1 washed out when in the balance).



South Africa might not make the semis, having won all 6 of their games so far (including beating England).



A format that is at once very forgiving and very unforgiving. — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) June 23, 2024

06:20 PM BST

As Tim Wigmore said earlier

It would be very on-brand for South Africa to go out on a hard luck jag having won six of six games so far!

06:18 PM BST

All of which sets up a nice bonus

In form South Africa needing to win a crunch game to advance in a cricket tournament? pic.twitter.com/pRrPic9IW8 — Charlie Reynolds (@cwjreynolds) June 23, 2024

06:15 PM BST

Breaking: England not awful after all despite reports

After an iffy start, England continue their fine record in recent T20 World Cups:



2016 - finalists

2021 - semi-finals

2022 - winners

2024 - semi-finals at worst — Tim Wigmore (@timwig) June 23, 2024

06:10 PM BST

England masters at minnow dispatch

No team better than England at demolishing the lesser ones. At least they go into the semifinals with a captain at the top of his game, both in wicketkeeping and power hitting. Pity the leftarm spinner bowling to Jos Buttler bent on increasing net run rate!

Buttler: “We paid respect to Australia but we knew if we perfomed... Have to get through a few overs and then.”

06:05 PM BST

OVER 9.4: ENG 117/0 (Buttler 83* Salt 25*)

A brutal captain’s knock from Jos Buttler. Wow. England have won by ten wickets and they have done it with 62 balls to spare. Seven sixes and six fours and if you wanted the skipper to make a statement then you could not ask for more than that.

06:01 PM BST

OVER 9: ENG 110/0 (Buttler 78* Salt 23*)

England on the brink now after a sensational over of 32 runs! Salt gets a single off the first over and then poor Harmeet Singh is smacked for four consecutive sixes by a rampant Jos Buttler. A brief palate cleanser as Singh bowls a wide, and then Jos batters another six. Ooooof. Ouch. Harmeet has had a proper mauling there.

05:43 PM BST

OVER 6: ENG 60/0 (Salt 10* Buttler 44*)

Lovely reverse swept four from Jos the highlight of this ten run over.

OVER 7: ENG 70/0 (Salt 16* Buttler 47*)

Ten off the Ali Khan over (sorry for the strange blog format, few technical difficulties. Rest assured that England are absolutely romping home here, not off the bridle.)

OVER 7: ENG 78/0 (Salt 22* Buttler 48*)

Salt is slip-streaming but chips in with a crisp four through the covers.

05:42 PM BST

OVER 5: ENG 48/0 (Salt 9* Buttler 33*)

Ali Khan has produced one of the most astonishing wides you’ll ever see! That made Steve Harmison look like Sir Richard Hadlee. Five wides, absolutely no chance for the keeper. Dismal over from Ali K, pongoed hither and yon for 16 runs and the fat lady can get warmed up here.

05:40 PM BST

OVER 4: ENG 32/0 (Salt 3* Buttler 28*)

Jos is not messing about, he’s cracked another four.

05:31 PM BST

OVER 3: ENG 25/0 (Salt 2* Buttler 22*)

But here come the warm jets! Buttler goes four, six, six. Through the covers, massive 104 m thwack into the sightscreen, one handed pick up. Three super shots and England’ll be getting outside a few cold beverages within the hour if that carries on.

05:29 PM BST

OVER 2: ENG 6/0 (Salt 2* Buttler 3*)

And there are four off Harmeet Singh’s opening set.

05:29 PM BST

OVER 1: ENG 2/0 (Salt 1* Buttler 1*)

Two off Saurabh Netravalkar’s first over.

05:27 PM BST

Houlty with the key stat!

England need to reach their target of 116 in 18.4 overs or less to ensure their semi-final berth because then their net run rate cannot be overtaken in tonight’s game between West Indies and South Africa, which is now looking like a straight shootout for a semi final place.

05:19 PM BST

Phil Salt and Jos Buttler to begin

Saurabh Netravalkar, the unwitting patsy of the hat-trick ball, can make amends perhaps.

05:17 PM BST

England begin

what should be a stress-free pursuit of 116 to, almost certainly, reach the semis. This should bolster the run rate with plenty to spare.

05:04 PM BST

A mismatch

Jofra Archer lifted Chris Jordan off his feet after his hat-trick at the Kensington Oval. That really was a mismatch, United States losing five for nought in six balls. England with one foot in the semis.

05:04 PM BST

USA all out for 115

Here’s Jordan talking to Sky: “It is an unbelievable feeling, to at least restrict them after a solid fielding performance. To do it at a special place like this is always nice.

“I’ve been on a hat-trick a couple of times before but got it wrong so I’m just glad I was able to do it.

“It was a really good performance. We summed up conditions well. Adil Rashid controlled it and Liam Livingstone bowled well and really set the game up well for us.

“We’ll want the points first and foremost and then we’ll think about net run-rate in the innings if we get into a position to.”

05:02 PM BST

WICKET! Saurabh Netravalkar b Jordan 0

He’s done it! Well done Chris. Ah that is magnificent. A straight ball, the USA number 11 plays a hopeless flat batted poke at it, never anywhere near it and he is bowled. Four wickets in five balls including the hat-trick. FOW 115/10

Will Macpherson: “A penny for the thoughts of the magnificently-named Shadley van Schalkwyk, who came in at no8 thinking he had some biffing to do at the death, and didn’t even get to face a ball.”

05:01 PM BST

WICKET! Nosthush Kenjige lbw Jordan 0

Farewell Nosthush Kenjige, we hardly knew ye! He’s pinned bang in front of middle stump halfway up the pad. He decides to review, not sure if he’s hoping it brushed his bat or something but it’s a waste of time because that’s that. Chris Jordan has three wickets in four balls, and is on a hat-trick. FOW 115/9

04:59 PM BST

WICKET! Ali Khan b Jordan 0

New man Ali has a swing and a miss. Next ball, another swing and a miss, but this time the ball smashes into his off stump. Chris Jordan has two in three balls. FOW 115/8

04:58 PM BST

WICKET Corey Anderson c Brook b Jordan 29

He’s picked out the man in the deep! FOW 115/7

04:57 PM BST

OVER 18: USA 115/6 (Anderson 29*)

Anderson the man still there, that was off the last ball of the over.

04:57 PM BST

WICKET! Harmeet Singh c Sam Curran 21

This was a better over for the US. Harmeet having a good go. Moeen drops a hard slapped chance, they get two. Harmeet then gets two boundaries but it’s all over now as he clubs a full bunger to long off. Shame. FOW 115/6

04:55 PM BST

OVER 17: USA 101/5 (Anderson 28* Harmeet Singh 8*)

Chris Jordan keeping things nice and tight.

04:54 PM BST

OVER 16: USA 97/5 (Anderson 25* Harmeet Singh 1*)

Archer to Harmeet Singh, and that’s a four.

04:45 PM BST

OVER 15: USA 91/5 (Anderson 25* Harmeet Singh 1*)

Rashid bowls out, looked a different class to some of these, and indeed he is. Very nearly googles Corey Anderson round his legs with the last ball.

04:42 PM BST

OVER 14: USA 88/5 (Anderson 24*)

That was off the last ball of the over. Earlier, Corey Anderson had hit a six. Going to need a few more of them from him because the Shermans are on course for a total that’s not so much skinny as Ozempic.

04:40 PM BST

WICKET! Milind c Buttler b Livingstone 4

Milind Kumar going nowhere fast, has a heave, top edge, caught behind. FOW 88/5

04:39 PM BST

OVER 13: USA 79/4 (Anderson 15* Milind Kumar 4*)

Jofra Archer keeps them honest.

04:27 PM BST

OVER 12: USA 73/4 (Anderson 11* Milind Kumar 2*)

Will Macpherson writes: “Rashid has obviously been brilliant here, but Livingstone has been an exceptional foil. Proving so difficult to score off, ensuring the pressure keeps rising.” Indeed so: just four runs off this over.

04:24 PM BST

OVER 11: USA 69/4 (Anderson 8* Milind Kumar 1*)

The departure of Nitish Kumar brings to the crease Milind Kumar. A case of Kumar Chameleon, if you will.

04:20 PM BST

WICKET! Nitish Kumar b Rashid 30

Rashid does it again! That’s a second USA batsman who has totally failed to pick the wrong ‘un. Very difficult if you’re not used to facing high class leg spin, as I presume these guys are not. FOW 67/4 But an entertaining wee knock from the man Nitish so well done to him.

Tim Wigmore: “So far, so good for England: Adil Rashid’s leg spin is having the impact it so often does against emerging nations. Chris Jordan still hasn’t had a bowl: one of the virtues of this England formation is the number of bowling options it gives Jos Buttler. Jordan’s presence also makes it easier to use Jofra Archer more earlier in the innings.”

04:16 PM BST

OVER 10: USA 71/3 (Nitish Kumar 29* Anderson 6*)

Six off the Liam L over.

Mericky behind the eight ball here at the halfway mark.

Scyld Berry with an interesting take: “As a generalisation it seems that the longer a global cricket tournament goes on, the greater the gap between Associates and Full Members. The players of the Associate members have fewer strengths to play to, and the element of surprise in their novelty diminishes. Same in other sports in World Cups?”

04:15 PM BST

OVER 9: USA 59/3 (Nitish Kumar 26* Anderson 3*)

Corey Anderson, the former Kiwi internutionulust, comes into the fray for his new country.

04:13 PM BST

WICKET! Jones b Rashid 10

Skipper’s gone! Rashers has done him with the bosie. Pitched and dipped, Jones plays all around it and is bowled. Super bit of bowling with the googly, well done Adil. FOW 56/3

04:12 PM BST

OVER 8: USA 55/2 (Nitish Kumar 25* Jones 10*)

Livingstone comes on, Jones edges him for a streaky four.

Nick Hoult: “Liam Livingstone bowling well here and he has had a half decent World Cup with two good innings against Namibia and South Africa. He should probably have bowled more too but he just does not look fit enough. Whether he is carrying an injury or it is too much of an easy life on the franchise circuit, he appears short of the level needed.”



04:11 PM BST

OVER 7: USA 50/2 (Nitish Kumar 24* Jones 6*)

Adil Rashid comes on, as he often does in the seventh over, to Aaron Jones. Just two runs from the six balls.

04:01 PM BST

OVER 6: USA 48/2 (Nitish Kumar 23* Jones 5*)

Aaron Jones comes in and is soon off the mark with a guide through third man for four. Fertile area in that over.

04:00 PM BST

WICKET! Taylor c Moeen Ali b Sam Curran 12

That’s a screamer at backward point from Mo! Taylor hacked SC through the slip area for four a ball before, attempted to repeat the dose but sent the ball flying in Ali’s area. Superb diving catch. FOW 43/2 and Sam Curran has his 50th international T20 wicket.

03:57 PM BST

OVER 5: USA 39/1 (Taylor 8* Nitish Kumar 23*)

Kumar’s connected with a couple of good ones there, striking Topley for a four and a six.

03:51 PM BST

OVER 4: USA 26/1 (Taylor 7* Nitish Kumar 11*)

Not sure if Nitish has quite got the measure of Archer yet. Swinging at some and backing away from others. Swipey hook is top edged for six.

03:46 PM BST

OVER 3: USA 18/1 (Taylor 7* Nitish Kumar 3*)

Taylor with an attacking shot to the offside that just (JUST) clears Jofra Archer and rattles away for four.

03:44 PM BST

OVER 2: USA 11/1 (Taylor 3* Nitish Kumar 0*)

Jofra full and quick, raps Taylor low first ball but that was swinging down leg. Fourth ball, Taylor dabs to gully and the batsmen set off for a crazy, nonexistent run. Livingstone gathers, throws at the stumps and misses. Taylor had given up and was half way down the track praying.

03:36 PM BST

OVER 1: USA 8/1 (Taylor 1*)

Ideal start for England, regulation catch for P Salt. Hardly had to move at deep midwicket.

Jofra Archer will bowl from the other end.

“This is Topley’s fifth game of the World Cup and that was his first wicket. He is bowling well, keeping it tight in the powerplay and has the best economy rate of all England seamers - 6.04 just over a run a ball. Shows that in T20 it is not all about wickets,” says Nick Hoult.

03:34 PM BST

WICKET! Gous c Salt b Topley 9

Taylor off the mark. Gous tries to flick the ball away and gets a leading edge, it lands safe. Lovely ball fourth delivery from Toppers Junior, pitching on off and nibbling away. Wasted on Andries Gous. Still, Gous manages to flip the next ball away for six. Minimum of effort. It looks a small ground. Tries to repeat the dose a couple of balls later, but he’s picked out Phil Salt in the deep. FOW 9/1

03:31 PM BST

Reece Topley

will bowl the fist over. Steven Taylor is on strike.

03:21 PM BST

England’s equation is pretty simple today. Win decently - chasing within 18 overs or so - and they’ll make it impossible for both West Indies and South Africa to pip them, meaning that they would qualify for the semi-finals. That West Indies-South Africa game later should be a cracker. Would be very South Africa to win six straight games in a World Cup, lose narrowly in their seventh and then be eliminated.

03:18 PM BST

Numbers game

I've done the maths, and England need to win and keep their net run rate above 0.556 to be mathematically through. If West Indies don't beat SA, England would be through on points. And if WI do win, that's the highest South Africa's NRR can reach in defeat — Ben Gardner (@Ben_Wisden) June 23, 2024

and

Between 10 and 13 balls to spare, depending on the USA total — Ben Gardner (@Ben_Wisden) June 23, 2024

03:12 PM BST

Here’s the toss...

Aaron Jones of USA flips the coin as Jos Buttler of England looks on - ICC/Getty

England win the toss and bowl.

“I think with the early morning start maybe it [the pitch] will be a little bit tacky to start with so that’s the reason to bowl first. Everyone is good. We are at the business end of the competition now. It’s been a quick turnaround but everyone is excited and we need to bring our full intensity today,” says Buttler.

“We have a really tough game [ahead of us] and I think the US have played some fantastic cricket throughout the whole tournament.

“We know what we have to do and we have to match that with our intensity. The boys have bowled pretty well and just haven’t had the rewards. Hopefully today is the day.”

And here’s USA captain Aaron Jones: “We wanted to bowl first as well, it’s going to be a good wicket and we will go hard. We will play fearless cricket and let’s see what happens. We need to be more disciplined in our bowling, that’s where we went wrong in the last game.”

As Nick predicted, it’s Jordan for Wood.

USA: 1 Steven Taylor, 2 Andries Gous (wk), 3 Nitish Kumar, 4 Aaron Jones (capt), 5 Corey Anderson, 6 Shayan Jahangir, 7 Harmeet Singh, 8 Nosthush Kenjinge, 9 Shadley van Schalkwyk, 10 Ali Khan, 11 Saurabh Netravalkar

England: 1 Phil Salt, 2 Jos Buttler (capt, wk), 3 Jonny Bairstow, 4 Harry Brook, 5 Moeen Ali, 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Sam Curran, 8 Chris Jordan, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Reece Topley

03:04 PM BST

Skipper’s ready

Jos Buttler

02:52 PM BST

Jordan for Wood?

Chris Jordan is marking out his run up, returning to play at the Kensington Oval he knows so well. The pitches have been tacky in Bridgetown and I expect he will come in for Mark Wood, whose pace has travelled in the last couple of games. The weather is good, it is hot and sticky but rain is likely to sweep in at some point. Not many fans in. The day games even at weekends are a hard sell but as long as Indian TV is happy, that’s the main thing.

02:16 PM BST

Match preview - and group permutations

England take on the USA in Bridgetown, Barbados with a place in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup to be won. I regret to inform you, however, that the qualification picture is a tad complex, because West Indies and South Africa play in Antigua overnight tonight to round out the group B Super Eight fixtures.

Here is how it breaks down.

If England and West Indies both win, those teams and South Africa will all have four points. Then it comes down to net run rate: West Indies already have a better run-rate than South Africa (by dint of having hammered America) and so will for sure go through. England would leapfrog the Saffers on run rate if England can beat USA by ten runs or better than South Africa manage.

If USA and West Indies win, then Windies and SA go through on four points each. Bye bye England.

If England and South Africa win, those two teams go through on four and six points respectively.

If USA win, England could still go through (whether they deserve to or not is another matter). If West Indies can avoid getting totally marmalised by South Africa (margin of 43 runs or better) then they’ll go through but if Windies were to get very badly beaten, Jos Buttler’s guys could sneak through the back door.

All a bit fiddly but England can make it very simple by giving the USA a sound beating. One other possible factor is the weather, it is hot and wet in Barbados.

Here’s skipper Buttler, who looks likely to name an unchanged team.

“We’ve just got to win the game. We haven’t played them before so it’ll be a good challenge and we’re looking forward to it. The games come thick and fast now so we’ve got to dust ourselves down and go again.”

And aside from all that, let’s take a moment to glory in the brilliant victory of Afghanistan over Australia. One of the great World Cup results and a massive achievement.

The match starts at 3.30pm UK time which is to say 1030 local.

