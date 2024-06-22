England team vs Slovenia: Our writers pick their XIs for Euro 2024 match

Cole Palmer, who has yet to play at Euro 2024, is a popular choice for refreshing the England line-up - Getty Images/Richard Sellers

After England’s dismal draw with Denmark in their second Euro 2024 match, debate is swirling about how Gareth Southgate can reinvigorate his team for their clash with Slovenia.

Should Trent Alexander-Arnold and Phil Foden be benched? How can Harry Kane be brought back to his best? Should Cole Palmer, Anthony Gordon, Kobbie Mainoo or Adam Wharton be given a chance?

Telegraph Sport’s football writers give their solutions below and you can share your views in the comment section.

Drop Bellingham back and put Foden at No 10

‌As much as England would benefit from wholesale changes, they need to beat Slovenia and win the group so Gareth Southgate cannot tinker too much. In saying that it is definitely time to take out Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kieran Trippier. It means dropping Jude Bellingham back alongside Declan Rice in midfield. Otherwise Southgate has to go with either Kobbie Mainoo or Adam Wharton and maybe that would be to over-expose them. The other question is No 10 – choose Phil Foden or Cole Palmer? Foden deserves the chance but Palmer is an option. Anthony Gordon will provide pace in behind.

Give fresh legs a go and rest Bellingham

‌A few could just do with a rest before the knockout stages – Bellingham, Foden, Alexander-Arnold have all had long club seasons. Use the energy of fresh players to squeeze Slovenia high up the pitch and give a few of these young talents their first taste of senior tournament football. Southgate will have to find a way of presenting it as an opportunity rather than a punitive dropping of big names. Either way, I can’t see it happening.

Trust Wharton – otherwise why take him?

‌It is ridiculous that Gareth Southgate has still not given Cole Palmer, Chelsea’s outstanding player last season, even a minute at this tournament. He has the swagger that a jaded England so conspicuously lack. Adam Wharton represents more of a gamble, given that he has played just 16 Premier League games, but what is the point of taking him if you are not going to see if he can invigorate a dysfunctional midfield? Kieran Trippier and Harry Kane are selected more out of necessity than any great belief. While one seems exhausted and the other is still struggling with injury, there are no clear alternatives.

Give Rice support and build a new left side

‌My main issue is trying to find a balance in the England team. That is hard to do with Luke Shaw still out injured, but Southgate needs to try Kobbie Mainoo or Adam Wharton next to Declan Rice. Anthony Gordon would give some natural width on the left and Cole Palmer deserves a chance on the back of his incredible Chelsea form.

Fix pressing problem with return of three at the back

‌Changing the formation would help the “pressing” problem. England have been unable to play through five-man defences and even though Slovenia played a flat-back four on Thursday, they will get men behind the ball. Pushing Trippier forward as a wing-back will add to numbers going forward. Cole Palmer has an X-factor that could give this team a spark.

Deploy Mainoo to support Rice

‌Southgate needs to seriously explore an alternative to Kieran Trippier at left-back and Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield for any potential last 16 – remind me again why we are experimenting at the actual tournament itself? – and it would be nice to see Joe Gomez (yes, still hardly ideal, but Luke Shaw is not yet fit enough) and Kobbie Mainoo in those roles. Declan Rice needs a recognised midfielder who can also keep the ball alongside him. Anthony Gordon would offer a different dimension and genuine width down the left, Palmer guile and goals from the right (he did his best work for Chelsea from that position) and it would be nice to see Phil Foden in the central position that won him multiple awards this season, with Jude Bellingham given a rest. Left-back is a problem but get the players in their preferred positions, bring some balance back to the team and stop needlessly complicating things.

Use Wharton’s skills to weaken Slovenia

‌We do not know whether Adam Wharton’s composure could be the solution to England’s midfield problems. We do know, though, that an out-of-position Trent Alexander-Arnold is not. Wharton is inexperienced and untested at this level but his skillset suits the requirements of the team. Slovenia’s rigid 4-4-2 represents a nice opportunity to ease him into the side. He might be the answer, he might not. It is worth a try – and this is clearly the time to try it. Gordon’s inclusion on the left, at the expense of Phil Foden, would hopefully provide England with more balance on the ball, and much more intensity without it.‌

Allow Gordon to do something different

‌A mish-mash of what I’d actually like to see and what I think we probably will. Roll the dice on Mainoo alongside Rice then give Wharton a go in the second half, and try something different down the flanks. Tempting to add Gomez and Palmer too, or try a new formation but hard to imagine Southgate’s changes will be that drastic.

Restore Alexander-Arnold to natural position

‌Walker and Trippier will start the last-16 game so rest them, and do not destroy Alexander-Arnold completely in the hunt for sacrificial lambs. Rice needs help protecting the defence, and Gordon’s pace adds energy.

Rest Kane and take off the handbreak

It is time for Gareth Southgate to let off the handbrake. Harry Kane clearly needs a rest and Ollie Watkins, plus Eberechi Eze, produced enough as substitutes against Denmark to be rewarded. Cole Palmer simply has to be included in this game, which should allow Southgate the chance to try something new. Adam Wharton should also be perfectly suited to the rhythm of international football.

Provide width and pace to help Kane

I gave serious consideration to dropping Kane as I have been saying all week he looks unfit and cannot seem to sprint. Instead, I have chosen to put legs and pace either side, as well as behind him. He can then focus on playing centrally, leading the line, looking for runners in behind. Bellingham can play a little deeper and I thought Foden was actually one of our better players against Denmark. Give him one more chance in that No 10 role. Trippier and Gordon are club team-mates and should have a natural chemistry on the left.

