Phil Foden to start for England with Gareth Southgate to make just one change for Slovenia

Phil Foden is expected to keep his place as England stick with a familiar front four against Slovenia - Getty Images/Eddie Keogh

Phil Foden is expected to keep his place for England’s final Group C game against Slovenia with manager Gareth Southgate unlikely to make wholesale changes.

Conor Gallagher is poised to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield, but that could be the only change manager Gareth Southgate makes from England’s first two games of the Euros.

Anthony Gordon and Cole Palmer are yet to play a single minute in the tournament, but the in-form pair may have to hope their chance against Slovenia comes from the substitutes’ bench.

Southgate took off Foden, Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane in the dismal draw with Denmark, but the trio may get another chance to shine together in Cologne on Tuesday night.

Kane this week revealed that he, Foden, Saka and Bellingham had been working on how to combine better and more effectively ahead of the Slovenia clash.

Critics of Southgate will be unhappy if he decides against making more changes than just Gallagher, given the calls for Gordon and Palmer to get a chance.

Southgate named an unchanged team for the Serbia and Denmark games, with a number of his 26-man squad yet to start a match.

Gallagher replaced Alexander-Arnold in both of England’s opening games and the Chelsea star will provide Southgate’s team with more energy.

Given England defended well in their opening games against Serbia and Denmark, Southgate is not thought to have considered switching to a back three.

Kieran Trippier has been managing a slight calf issue during the tournament, but he will continue to stand in at left-back in the absence of Luke Shaw, who only returned to group training on Monday.

The idea had been for Trippier to potentially be substituted in one of the first two games to preserve his fitness, but that proved to be impossible with both matches so tightly contested.

Ezri Konsa is believed to have impressed Southgate in training and could get a chance from the bench against Slovenia if England get themselves in a position to be able to take players off and give them rests.

