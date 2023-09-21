England team news LIVE: Rugby World Cup announcement for Chile clash with Owen Farrell set to return

Owen Farrell looks set to return for England (Getty Images)

England will name their team to take on minnows Chile this afternoon, ahead of their third match at the Rugby World Cup this weekend.

England have produced a mixed bag at the tournament so far, as a disastrous set of warm-up games were somewhat washed away by a surprisingly impressive win over Argentina in their opener, with a retro drop goal strategy from the boot of George Ford stunning the Pumas in a 27-10 win.

A fairly dismal opening 40 minutes in their second game against Japan followed, as the attack failed to click, and although they pulled away from their opponents late on, it was a largely ugly 34-12 triumph. However, they did secure the four-try bonus point and are in complete control of Group C with nine points from a possible 10.

Underdogs Chile, competing at their first World Cup, now await in the third round of action and Steve Borthwick’s men will be expecting a comfortable victory to all but secure a quarter-final spot with a game to spare. Borthwick is expected to ring the changes as he announces his team for the contest in Lille, with skipper Owen Farrell set to return from his red-card ban at fly half, Marcus Smith to start at full back and Henry Arundell potentially coming in on the wing.

England set to unleash Marcus Smith experiment against Chile in Rugby World Cup

England are set to to accelerate their experiment of deploying Marcus Smith’s running skills at full-back in Saturday’s World Cup clash with Chile.

Smith has filled the position as a second-half replacement in the last four Tests, adding an extra playmaker to the backline and providing a dynamic counter-attacking threat.

The Harlequins fly-half is now poised to make his first start at 15 as Steve Borthwick takes the opportunity to rotate his squad against the weakest opposition of England’s group campaign.

Owen Farrell has completed his four-match suspension for a dangerous tackle and is ready to make his first appearance since the illegal challenge against Wales on August 12.

Farrell is set to be reinstated at fly-half and resume as captain when Borthwick names his team for the Lille showdown on Thursday evening.

After two wins from two, England can all but qualify for the quarter-finals with a win over the South American minnows and captain Owen Farrell looks set to return to the starting XV following his ban.

