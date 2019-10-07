England team news: Fabian Delph out of squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Bulgaria

Everton's Fabian Delph arrives at the stadium: PA

Fabian Delph has withdrawn from England’s Euro 2020 Qualifiers against Czech Republic and Bulgaria after sustaining a muscle injury.

The 29-year-old was recalled to Gareth Southgate’s 25-man squad after he sat out of last month’s fixtures against Kosovo and Bulgaria.

The midfielder has pulled out of the squad after he picked up a hamstring injury in Everton’s fixture against Burnley on the weekend.

“Fabian Delph has withdrawn from the England squad due to a muscle injury," a statement from Everton read.

"The midfielder sustained the injury towards the end of Saturday’s Premier League fixture against Burnley and will be assessed today by Everton’s medical staff.

"Delph, alongside Jordan Pickford and Michael Keane, was named in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the upcoming European Championship qualifying games against Czech Republic and Bulgaria.”

Gareth Southgate has chosen not to select a replacement for Friday night’s game against the Czech Republic, as he already has the option of Jordan Henderson, Ross Barkley, James Madison, and Harry Winks to play in midfield.