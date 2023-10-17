England team to face South Africa: Our experts pick their 23s for Rugby World Cup semi-final

Should Steve Borthwick stick with the Farrell-Smith playmaker axis? - Dan Mullan/Getty Images

England head into the Rugby World Cup semi-finals as the tournament’s only unbeaten team and as standard bearers for northern hemisphere rugby following the exit of more heralded rivals Ireland, France and Scotland.

Unfortunately, facing them for a place in the final is one of the great Springbok sides who are strong favourites to triumph in a rematch of the 2019 showdown, but Steve Borthwick’s men have grown accustomed to being written off.

The big question facing Borthwick is: how do you stop a team that has very few, if any, weaknesses? As always, selection is key so we have asked our team of experts to pick who they would like to see tackle the Boks?

Gavin Mairs

The semi-final against the most physically-imposing side in the tournament brings specific challenges that England have not yet faced in their side of the draw. Freddie Steward should return at full-back to counter the aerial threat and add ballast to the defence, likewise Joe Marler should start for his scrummaging prowess. I would also rejig the midfield to bring in Ollie Lawrence, with Joe Marchant shifting to the wing. Oh, and finally, a 6-2 split on the bench to match the ‘bomb squad’.

Daniel Schofield

Marcus Smith was left battered and bruised by Fiji and, while he showed some nice touches, his deployment at full-back was not an overwhelming success. South Africa will have seen how Fiji targeted Smith physically but they could also expose him aerially with their kick-chase game. Hence the return of Freddie Steward at full-back to provide that security under the high ball which can also be used as a weapon against South Africa’s under-sized wingers. I would start Joe Marler just so England have their strongest possible scrummaging combination from the off to hopefully create a picture in the referee’s mind. The final change, which Smith’s demotion to the bench allows you to do, is to go 6-2. England’s forwards have not yet faced a pack anywhere near as imposing as South Africa’s so they will need reinforcements.

Oliver Brown

The choice of Henry Arundell over Jonny May is far more in hope than expectation, given that he was not even included in the matchday 23 for Fiji. But South Africa’s triumph over France was a reminder of the timeless virtue of pure, electrifying pace, with Cheslin Kolbe’s lightning sprint clear of Damian Penaud likely to live long in the memory. Whereas May looks to have lost half a yard at 33, Arundell – 13 years his junior and, like Kolbe, already a sub-11 second runner over 100 metres – is improving with each international appearance. The forwards represent the trickiest debate to solve. How do England even begin to match the Springboks’ monstrous pack, who squashed them so brutally in the last World Cup final? I would be tempted to swap out Tom Curry, who looks like a yellow-card-in-waiting, for Lewis Ludlam. But then I am reminded of Eddie Jones’ verdict that Curry was one of the only truly world-class players he coached with England. And for this of all games, Steve Borthwick needs all the world-class threats he can muster.

Charlie Morgan

England’s pack seems settled, with the ordering of their props probably the only big question. I have started Joe Marler and Dan Cole, with Ellis Genge and Kyle Sinckler poised to arrive as early as half-time or even before that. Any urge to go six-two is resisted as well. In the backline, a monumental decision is looming for Steve Borthwick. In my team, Freddie Steward returns at full-back for the aerial battle, but I like how Marcus Smith has injected impetus. At the same time, the trio of Manu Tuilagi, Joe Marchant and Ollie Lawrence looks vital. George Ford is the fall-guy this week. Finally, I want experience to start at scrum-half. Danny Care comes in, with Alex Mitchell retained in the squad, but as a replacement. In real life, I could see Borthwick springing a surprise with Ben Youngs.

Ben Coles

Risking a sixth bench forward over a back for the Dan Cole redemption game semi-final in Paris. England didn’t even use George Ford off the bench against Fiji so why not sacrifice him for an extra forward, with Lewis Ludlam coming back in. Freddie Steward over Jonny May on the wing because while Steward lacks the pace to turn and catch Cheslin Kolbe, he is better in the air and the Springboks would target May just as they did France’s Louis Bierre-Biarrey on Sunday. Scrum-half is a tight call but the energy Danny Care brings off the bench can shift momentum. Not starting Joe Marler might seem mad after the 2019 final, but the replacement Ox Nche had more success against France’s scrum than Steven Kitshoff did as the starter. So, save the firepower for a little later.

Charles Richardson

England are going to have to be whiter than white; accurate, offering the South Africans no scraps – through errors – off which to feed and build pressure. Freddie Steward must return to the team, in any guise, but I would have him restored to full-back where he can patrol either side of the backfield. South Africa stung France in the air and Steward’s aerial prowess will be crucial. To mitigate for the (regretful) dropping of Marcus Smith – who loses out, cruelly, on a 6-2 bench – the Ford-Farrell axis returns to provide play-making creativity. The scrum, as ever against the Springboks, will be another critical area of the match; Joe Marler, England’s superior scrummager, comes into the starting XV with Ellis Genge to explode off the bench.

