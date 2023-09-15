Lewis Ludlam to start for England against Japan with Billy Vunipola on the bench

Lewis Ludlam will start at No 8 for England against Japan on Sunday - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

By Daniel Schofield

Lewis Ludlam has been handed the No 8 starting berth ahead of Billy Vunipola as England head coach Steve Borthwick also shuffles his props for the second pool match against Japan.

As Telegraph Sport reported, Vunipola comes into the matchday squad after serving a two-match suspension alongside tighthead Kyle Sinckler who appears in the front row alongside Joe Marler, who makes his first competitive international start since the 2020 Six Nations. Otherwise Borthwick has resisted the temptation to make further changes from the side that defeated Argentina 27-10 for Sunday’s game in Nice against the Brave Blossoms.

The backline remains unchanged while Ben Earl moves to openside to accommodate Ludlam’s move to No 8 following an impressive cameo off the bench in Marseille, where he made a dozen tackles in 14 minutes. That means Vunipola has to be content with a place on the England bench for the first time since 2017 and for only the fourth time in the past ten years.

Sinckler, meanwhile, will start his first World Cup match since being knocked out in the 2019 final. The Bristol Bears tighthead missed the opening 27-10 victory over Argentina with a pec injury but has been given the all clear to resume full training this week.

Four years ago, Sinckler was one of England’s standout World Cup performers combining scrummaging power with his rampaging ball-carrying that punched plenty of holes in Australia and New Zealand’s defences in the quarter-final and semi-final respectively,

However, his final lasted just two minutes before he was knocked out by an accidental collision with teammate Maro Itoje. Sinckler’s injury was a pivotal moment in the final with the Springboks using the scrum as a weapon for the rest of the match.

Dan Cole, who started last week’s match against Argentina, drops out of the 23 with Will Stuart retaining his place on the bench where he is joined by Ellis Genge. The presence of Vunipola and Ben Youngs, the most capped English male player, makes this England’s most experienced matchday squad in history.

05:19 PM BST

Eyes on England's backs

This feels like a sensible move from Borthwick. Rotation in the front row at this stage will serve England well the deeper they go in this tournament, while getting minutes into the likes of Ben Youngs and Billy Vunipola could also prove somewhat prudent.

In truth, the lion’s share of attention on Sunday will be in the performance of England’s backline. They played a subordinate role to the domination of England’s forwards and George Ford’ wily boot last Saturday but here they will be expected to provide England with proper incision.

With the likes of Max Malins and Henry Arundell waiting in the wings, England’s fliers need a performance to hang their hats on.

05:13 PM BST

Readers' reactions

I can largely understand Borthwick wanting to stick with a winning team while replacing Curry and sensibly rotating props. However, if the backline doesn’t start to fire against Japan then personnel changes will be required - no excuses

PJ Carrol

Fair enough. Happy with that team and pleased Billy Vunipola only on the bench.Would prefer Arundell and Malins to May and Daly but I do get the idea of trying to see if these backs can gel and score some tries.

Paul Clements

Let us know what you think of Steve Borthwick’s selection in the comments below...

05:08 PM BST

The hard truth is Billy Vunipola is no longer indispensable for England

Billy Vunipola of England offloads during a training session at Stade Ferdinand Petit on September 12, 2023 in Le Touquet-Paris-Plage, France

05:04 PM BST

'We are looking forward to the challenge'

England head coach Steve Borthwick: “It was both pleasing and important that we were able to start our Rugby World Cup campaign with a good win against Argentina last Saturday.

“It was incredible to see so many of our supporters in the stadium in Marseille. Their support means a great deal to the team. We hope that we were able to provide the supporters both here in France and at home with some great memories, and we are setting out to do the same again this Sunday in Nice.

“After another good week’s preparation in Le Touquet, we are looking forward to the challenge of playing a Japan side that will be full of confidence following their comprehensive win over Chile in their opening fixture of the competition.”

05:01 PM BST

England XV team to face Japan

1. Joe Marler

2. Jamie George

3. Kyle Sinckler

4. Maro Itoje

5. Ollie Chessum

6. Courtney Lawes (c)

7. Ben Earl

8. Lewis Ludlam

9. Alex Mitchell

10. George Ford

11. Elliot Daly

12. Manu Tuilagi

13. Joe Marchant

14. Jonny May

15. Freddie Steward

Replacements

16. Theo Dan

17. Ellis Genge

18. Will Staurt

19. George Martin

20. Billy Vunipola

21. Ben Youngs

22. Marcus Smith

23. Ollie Lawrence

04:45 PM BST

Latest from our man in Nice

Vital warning for England fans heading to the south of France this weekend.

Cultural update from Nice: these things have chunks of fruit in them. Be prepared for that and you might avoid retching out of surprise/terror (take it from someone who knows). pic.twitter.com/OVUjWDlOuP — Charlie Morgan (@CharlieFelix) September 15, 2023

04:38 PM BST

In other news...

Eddie Jones press conferences have become must-see events at this World Cup and the Australiuan head coach was once again in hte mood to offer some forthright opinions ahead of his sides’s clash with Fiji on Sunday.

Wading into the debate on the extended use of TMO in rugby, Jones said: “I’ve always said you need the game to be more continuous, the average ball-in-play is 30 seconds, the average break in the game is 70 seconds, so you encourage a power contest,” said Jones. “I think we need more continuous play.

“I think our use of the TMO in rugby is fraught with danger; that we’re asking a referee in the grandstand to make decisions on a different angle on the game, through video. And it’s not making the game a better spectacle, it’s not making it a better game for the players, and I think we’re just lucky because international rugby is so popular.”

04:31 PM BST

Team announcement...

...is expected at 5pm.

04:30 PM BST

All smiles

It appears a big win last week has rendered a far more relaxing atmosphere at England training this week.

Ben Youngs and Danny Care of England make their way onto the pitch during a training session at Stade Ferdinand Petit - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

Steve Borthwick throws balls from a camera tower during a training session at Stade Ferdinand Petit - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

Kevin Sinfield speaks to the media following a training session - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

Owen Farrell of England gathers a high ball - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

Joe Marler speaks to the media - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

04:24 PM BST

Inside the England camp

A whistlestop tour of training at England’s base in Le Touquet this week...

04:18 PM BST

Old Maro is back

After a few seasons where many observers suggested Maro Itoje had dipped below his imperious best, England’s win over Argentina was the surest sign for time that England’s talismanic second row was returning to something approaching his best.

Dynamic in defence and demon at the breakdown, Itoje spearheaded a lethal display from England’s seven-man pack against Argentina. But why this sudden upturn in form?

England's Maro Itoje gestures to fans after winning the Rugby World Cup 2023 Pool D between England and Argentina, in Marseille, southern France, 09 September 2023. Rugby World Cup 2023 - England vs Argentina, Marseille, France

It is far from a mistake that Itoje appears to be arriving in France on the crest of wave, having spent the last year working through a meticulous fitness and conditioning program designed to see him peak at this World Cup.

04:09 PM BST

Return welcomed

The loss of Tom Curry for two games has been somewhat mitigated by the returning Billy Vunipola, who looks set for a place in the match-day squad in Nice on Sunday.

A start appears unlikely though, as the No 8 works himself back to full fitness after his suspension. Lewis Ludlam impressed off the bench against Argentina and he would appear the logical choice to fill the gap left by Curry. Ben Earl and Courtney Lawes should keep their places.

03:54 PM BST

Undeniable feeling of optimism

Three weeks ago, had anyone suggested that at this point of the World Cup the England camp would be shrouded in anything other than overwhelming doom, the men in white coats may well have been called for. Yet here we are, with England’s second World Cup match just around the corner and an undeniable feeling of optimism pervading the discourse.

Whether that optimism morphs into eventual crushing disappointment remains to be seen but for now, it is once again fun to be an England rugby fan. Steve Borthwick’s selection for Sunday’s clash against Japan would normally be simple in the wake of his side’s defiant opening win against Argentina.

Yet even in times of triumph things are rarely simple when it comes to this England team. With Tom Curry suspended for the next two matches after his red card last Saturday, Borthwick will once again have to shuffle the deck.

Billy Vunipola, himself now free to return after his own red-card suspension, is set to return to the match-day squad with Lewis Ludlam appearing the favourite to slot into the starting XV. Kyle Sinckler is another who looks to be back in the mix after recovering from the pectoral injury which ruled him out of the Argentina clash.

“He’s [Sinckler] available for selection, he’s worked incredibly hard,” defence coach Kevin Sinfield said. “He’s been in the team sessions now for the last couple, he joined at the back end of last week.

“He’s fit and ready to go and I think having spoken to Aled (Walters) you understand the work they do behind the scenes with the guys who are injured. And they’ve done an incredible job with Kyle as well. So he’ll be ready.

“He’s a good guy, he works incredibly hard, he’s a great character, makes people laugh and if selected he deserves his spot. With people who have been injured or suspended, coming back is really important for us moving forward.”