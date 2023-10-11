England in talks to light up Wembley arch for Israel as Arsenal players risk backlash

Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny changed his Twitter and Instagram avatars to a Palestine flag - NurPhoto/Shutterstock/Ibrahim Ezzat

The Football Association is in talks with the Government’s advisor on anti-semitism about lighting up the Wembley arch in the colours of the Israeli flag for Friday’s friendly between England and Australia, as Arsenal warned their players about the backlash they could face over social media posts.

Lord John Mann, who has advised the Government on anti-semitism since 2019, is speaking to FA officials and leaders in the Jewish community over what can be done to recognise the huge loss of life in the Hamas terror attacks.

Asked whether or not he would like to see the arch illuminated in the colours of the Israeli flag, Lord Mann told Telegraph Sport: “That would be empowering, as it would be seen right across London and by many people in the Jewish community.”

The FA are yet to confirm whether the arch will be lit up, but there is cautious optimism that there will be a significant mark of respect at the England game on Friday night.

There is unlikely to be a minute’s silence over fears of it being interrupted, while significant figures do not believe players wearing black armbands would go far enough given the scale of the terror attack on Israel.

Lord Mann is also in talks with the Premier League and the EFL over how they can best respond, while his advice has also been asked for by clubs who are concerned about what an appropriate gesture may look like.

Jewish supporters organisations for Arsenal, Chelsea and Watford all released statements on Wednesday that criticised football’s silence around the Hamas terror attacks and urged governing bodies, organisations and clubs to offer their public sympathy and respect.

Lord Mann said: “For clubs to use their social media, which is extensive worldwide, would be very important and helpful.”

While clubs have maintained a public silence so far, two Arsenal players have used social media to offer support to both Israel and Palestine, which has prompted the club to warn their entire squad about the potential backlash they and the club could face.

Mohamed Elneny changed his Twitter and Instagram avatars to a Palestine flag, while Oleksandr Zinchenko posted a message on Instagram that read ‘I stand with Israel’ before later deleting it.

Arsenal have not ordered either player to delete their messages or replace their avatars, but have told their squad that any social media posts on the subject could cause upset or anger among their global fanbase.

Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko posted a message in support of Israel, then deleted it - Getty Images/Stuart MacFarlane

The club are holding an anti-semitism workshop this week and remain in constant dialogue with Arsenal’s Jewish Gooners group, who posted a message on Twitter that criticised football’s lack of response to the Hamas attacks.

The post said: “By failing to even acknowledge what has occurred, the football world has demonstrated one thing loud and clear. That Jewish and Israeli lives are not equal to others. The Jewish fans and people of Israel are not part of this so-called family.

“Whatever happens now and whatever politically sensitive solution is achieved in football’s corridors of power, Jewish and Israeli football fans knew that when it really mattered, we were not supported.”

On Elneny’s decision to change his avatar to the Palestine flag, Jewish Gooners said: “Religion, ethnicity, culture and heritage are key components of an individual’s identity and nowhere is this more pronounced than in the Middle East.

“Mohammed Elneny is an Arsenal fan-favourite, an Egyptian legend and a proud Muslim. His support for the Palestinian cause is real and should not be the basis of any criticism towards him.

“However he must be aware that the Palestinian flag which he now publicly flies on social media is the same flag that is being waved on the streets of London and across the UK, to celebrate the murder of 1,200 Jews and Israelis. Choosing this moment to take such a politicised and inflammatory stance displays a lack of empathy and humanity and is the source of much upset for Jewish Arsenal fans and no doubt many others.”

Jewish supporters organisations of Watford and Chelsea also posted messages, with the Chelsea Jewish Supporters’ Group saying: “We are disappointed with the silence within the wider football community and urge football leaders to speak out against terrorism and hatred.”

Other than speaking with the FA, the Premier League, the EFL and clubs in England, Lord Mann has also requested a meeting with Celtic after a section of their supporters demonstrated support for Palestine at a game last weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur are offering support to the club’s Israeli winger Manor Solomon, who posted a message on Instagram on Monday about the events in Israel.

Spurs have not made any public statement regarding Solomon or the Hamas attacks, but are offering support to the 24-year-old, who has made 37 appearances for Israel.

In a message posted on Instagram, Solomon said: “In the past two days my country, my family, my friends and my beloved people have been going through hell.

“Over 800 Israelis have been murdered – the most murdered in one say since the Holocaust! Over 150 people have been kidnapped – including women, children, babies and elderly people. Thousands of missiles and rockets have been fired towards innocent civilians!

“Hamas is not doing (and has never done) anything in favour of the Palestine people. Hamas is a Terror organisation with one mission only – to wipe the Jews off the planet.

“Supporting them means supporting terror, just like supporting Al-Qaeda, Isis and the attacks on 9.11. Israel has the right to defend itself! Pray for Israel.”