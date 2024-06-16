England in T20 World Cup Super 8s - schedule & how to follow

After a challenging group stage, England are into the Super 8s at the Men's T20 World Cup in the Caribbean.

A washed-out game and defeat by Australia left Jos Buttler's side needing to win their final two matches and for other results to go their way - plus a significant swing in net run-rate.

All those things happened, so England's title defence continues.

BBC Sport takes a look at their Super 8 fixtures and explains how you can follow the games.

When are England's games in T20 World Cup Super 8s?

Thursday, 20 June (01:30 BST): England v West Indies in St Lucia

Friday, 21 June (15:30 BST): England v South Africa in St Lucia

Sunday, 23 June (15:30 BST): England v United States in Barbados

How does T20 Super 8s format work?

The Super 8s bring together the top two sides from each of the four initial groups.

They are split into two new groups of four - with the placement of each side determined by seedings done by the International Cricket Council (ICC) before the tournament began.

It means England, who were given the seeding B1, are in Group Two alongside co-hosts West Indies (C1), South Africa (D1) and the United States, who are seeding A2 after they progressed from Group A rather than Pakistan.

In the Super 8s, each side plays the three teams in their group, with each win worth two points.

The top two sides in each group progress to the semi-finals - which take place on 26 June - with the winners of each pool playing the second-placed side from the other.

The final takes place on 29 June in Barbados.

How can I follow on the BBC?

Whether it is pre-match, in-game or post-match, the BBC has you covered.

There will be ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra on every game in the Super 8s.

That commentary, plus live text updates and in-play video clips, will be available on the BBC Sport website and app.

Before and after every England game there will be a Test Match Special podcast available on BBC Sounds.

You will also be able to follow regular coverage on the BBC Cricket Instagram and WhatsApp accounts.

The tournament is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports.