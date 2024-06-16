England make Super 8s after Australia beat Scotland

[Getty Images]

T20 World Cup, Group B, Gros Islet, St Lucia

Scotland 180-5 (20 overs): McMullen 60 (34), Berrington 42 (31); Maxwell 2-44

Australia 186-5 (19.4 overs): Head 68 (49), Stoinis 59 (29); Watt 2-34

Australia won by five wickets

Scorecard. Table

England are through to the T20 World Cup Super 8s after Australia battled past an excellent Scotland side in St Lucia.

England's rain-interrupted win over Namibia meant Scotland needed a win to progress, while Australia were already through to the next stage.

Travis Head and Marcus Stoinis both made half centuries as Mitchell Marsh's side chased down their target of 181 with two balls to spare.

Scotland have impressed throughout this tournament and flourished again here, unfazed by their big-name opponents.

Brandon McMullen led the way with a superb 60 from 34 balls as the Scots posted the highest ever total against Australia by an associate nation.

In reply, David Warner, Marsh and Glenn Maxwell all fell cheaply and Scotland looked well placed to pull off a seismic shock.

However, Head timed his innings to perfection and alongside the powerful Stoinis, he wrestled back the momentum.

Tim David finished the job with a mighty six to break Scottish hearts and keep England's World Cup defence alive.

More to follow.