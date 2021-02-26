England suffer Six Nations blow with Courtney Lawes out for rest of tournament

England have suffered a significant setback in their Guinness Six Nations title defence after Courtney Lawes was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament by a chest injury.

Lawes suffered damage to his pectoral muscle in training on Wednesday and misses Saturday’s Cardiff showdown with Wales and the final two matches against France and Ireland.

“Unfortunately, Courtney picked up a knock and that means he won’t be available for us for the rest of the Six Nations,” attack coach Simon Amor said.

🗣 England attack coach Simon Amor has been speaking to the media ahead of England v Wales and there is disappointing news for @Courtney_Lawes. Get more quotes from Amor and the latest news in Test Talk ⤵#WALvENG #GuinnessSixNations — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 26, 2021

Lawes was due to continue at blindside flanker for the title clash at the Principality Stadium but his mishap on the training field means Mark Wilson starts in the six jersey.