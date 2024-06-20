England stutters to 1-1 draw against Denmark at Euro 2024

England, one of the pre-tournament favorites at Euro 2024, laboured to a 1-1 draw against Denmark inside the Frankfurt Arena on Thursday.

Harry Kane had opened the scoring in the 18th minute after Danish defender Victor Kristiansen had a momentary lapse in concentration, allowing Kyle Walker to run through and set up the England captain.

But going behind breathed new life into Denmark which equalized before half-time courtesy of a long-range rocket from Morten Hjulmand.

England remains top of Group C with four points, with Denmark sitting in second with two points.

In truth, England looked disjointed throughout and was second best to Denmark for much of the match. Kane, considered one of best players in the world, was taken off in the second half after an ineffectual performance following his goal.

