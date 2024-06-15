England star drops shocking revelation: ‘Very Close’ to joining Man United in 2021

England international Kieran Trippier has confirmed that he came very close to joining Manchester United in the summer of 2021.

Three years ago, Man United were on the hunt for a right-back and were highly keen to acquire his services.

However, a deal did not materialise and he joined Newcastle United for £12 million in the January transfer window.

Speaking with Gary Neville on The Overlap, Trippier admitted United’s interest.

He said: “I wanted to come back to England, my family were finding it very difficult.

“I could’ve stayed at Madrid, I could’ve signed a new three-year contract, but as a player, you have to be realistic about where you can go.

“I couldn’t go to City or Liverpool as I was restricted to certain clubs.

“United came in straight after the Euros and that was very close. Obviously, growing up being a red as well with all my family, but it didn’t happen.

“Everything happens for a reason, it just fell away really.”

Diogo Dalot benefitted from United not signing Kieran Trippier

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was the United head coach during the 2021 summer. He had an option to show faith in Diogo Dalot or sign a new right-back.

The Red Devils made an attempt to secure Trippier with a bid of around £9 million but Atletico Madrid wanted them to meet the £30m release clause in his contract.

After six months, Atletico accepted a £12m offer from Newcastle, who were operating under the new regime backed by the Saudi Arabian-led Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Dalot seized the opportunity and flourished, capitalising on United’s missed chance to sign Trippier.

Dalot returned from his loan at AC Milan as a much more confident defender, eager to contribute both defensively and offensively.

He has now established himself as the first-choice right-back under Erik ten Hag after a splendid 2023/24 campaign.

Deservedly, he was voted the Players’ Player of the Year for the previous season.

Trippier would have been a fine addition to the United squad but the club made a wiser choice by showing trust in a young player rather than opting for a short-term fix.