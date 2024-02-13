England squad LIVE: Sarina Wiegman reveals Leah Williamson decision ahead of Lionesses friendlies

England manager Sarina Wiegman is set to name her first Lionesses squad of 2024 ahead of a pair of international friendlies against Austria and Italy later this month.

After missing out on the Nations League finals in dramatic fashion in December, the Lionesses instead head to the south of Spain for a training camp and to take on European opposition as Wiegman’s side begin their preparations for the start of Euro 2025 qualifying.

There could be a recall for captain Leah Williamson, who has not played for England since last April and was forced to miss the World Cup after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament towards the end of last season.

The centre-back has returned to action for Arsenal in the Women’s Super League in recent weeks and with co-captain Millie Bright still out with a knee injury, Williamson’s availability has arrived at a good time for Wiegman.

Latest updates from Lionesses squad announcement

England manager Sarina Wiegman to reveal squad for February friendlies at 11:15pm

Captain Leah Williamson available for selection after returning from injury

Co-captain and Chelsea defender Millie Bright remains out due to knee injury

England to play Austria and Italy in Spain ahead of start of Euro 2025 qualifying

10:53 , Jamie Braidwood

Will Wiegman pick Williamson?

Even though the Lionesses captain has returned to the pitch, her selection is not guaranteed.

Wiegman took her time to bring Beth Mead back into the fold when the Arsenal forward returned from her ACL injury and waited until she was 100 per cent fit.

Williamson only played her first 90 minutes this past weekend, in Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat to Man City in the FA Cup.

Before that, she played the first half of Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat to West Ham in the WSL, and she came off the bench as a substitute against Reading in the Conti Cup.

But with Millie Bright still out, England could do with having Williamson’s leadership back in the defence.

(PA Wire)

10:48 , Jamie Braidwood

Leah Williamson’s last appearance for England came in April 2023 as the Lionesses suffered their first defeat under Sarina Wiegman in a friendly against Australia.

The Arsenal centre-back then suffered a ruptured ACL, missing the World Cup and leaving a hole in the Lionesses team.

England would reach the World Cup final without their captain, but Williamson’s return is a huge boost ahead of Euro 2025.

(Getty Images)

10:42 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Euro 2025 qualifying?

After missing out on the Nations League finals, as well as the Summer Olympics, England’s next competitive matches will be in the Euro 2025 qualifiers.

The defending European champions will start their qualifying campaign in April - the Lionesses will be in League A in the reformed qualifying format, which mirrors the Nations League system.

The pots for the qualifying draw have yet to be confirmed but England are set to be in Pot 2 for the League A draw.

The qualifying draw will take place on 5 March and England could book their place as early as July 2024.

10:38 , Jamie Braidwood

England will head to Spain later this month to play friendly matches against Austria and Italy.

The Lionesses would have planned to be in the Nations League finals, which are to be played in this international window, but Sarina Wiegman’s side missed out of the final four after finishing behind the Netherlands in the group phase.

The Lionesses will play Austria on Friday 23 February and then on Italy the following Tuesday.

10:31 , Jamie Braidwood

When is England’s squad announcement?

Sarina Wiegman will announce her England squad at 11:15am GMT on Tuesday 13 February at St George’s Park. The Lionesses manager will then give a press conference to explain her selections.

Good morning

10:30 , Jamie Braidwood

