England’s squad dynamic will not be broken by Gareth Southgate’s big selection calls

When Gareth Southgate made the short journey from Tottenham Hotspur’s main training complex back to Spurs Lodge, where he, his staff and the England squad are staying, he had one clear idea in his mind.

A meeting was called to draw a line under the events of the past 48 hours when he had to make the difficult decision to cut seven players from his provisional 33-man squad.

Although Southgate was comfortable with his choices he also knew that it had not only left some players on edge but, with the omission of Jack Grealish in particular, caused shock. And that is hardly an ideal run-in to a tournament.

Indeed England’s preparations for Euro 2024 can, so far, been divided into two phases: a normal ‘prep’ camp up to the friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina and, after that, an edgy few days that has undoubtedly affected the mood. The elephant in the room? Who would make the cut.

Southgate admitted that the atmosphere was going to be a bit different – he has never gone into a tournament without Harry Maguire – and that with some new or relatively new faces bonds would have to form quickly.

Southgate is all about the culture and group dynamic in constructing a squad. It is his greatest strength. He is the manager who has been most evangelical about the benefits of team bonding and relationships. Southgate instituted barbeques rather than team meals, for example, so everyone could mingle.

Early on in his time as England manager Southgate met with Gilbert Enoka, the mental skills coach of the New Zealand All Blacks, to learn even more about team-bonding. It is thought that meeting was behind taking his squad to a Royal Marines training centre and also the introduction of cap ceremonies for each new player.

The All Blacks have distilled their approach into a direct phrase – “no d---heads” – and Southgate is an advocate of that also. There are certainly no longer the cliques along club lines that plagued previous squads.

Interestingly he recently abandoned the ‘leadership group’ he installed to help consult with senior players, reasoning it was no longer necessary. But he has remained committed to what are termed “teamship” rules for behaviour, time-keeping and so on which he encourages the players to police.

There was always a danger in cutting good players but also big personalities such as Grealish and James Maddison and also a senior figure like Maguire, left out through injury.

“They’re grown men, all of them wanted to be on the plane,” Declan Rice said. “I’m best friends with Jack and Madders and I’ve spent most of my time with them this week. It’s football. It happens. The manager has to make harsh calls.”

It is football. It does happen. But tournament squads are all about the make-up and the balance. Previous England managers such as Roy Hodgson talked about the need for “good tourists” – a phrase Southgate has steadfastly not used – but there is a need to ensure there are players who help the group dynamic.

Increasing the squad size to 26 is something Southgate is instinctively against, because he believes it is an unwieldy number compared with 23, but he was a convert for this tournament because of the effects of injury and fatigue on his players.

But a line had to be drawn on Thursday evening. Southgate obviously did not go into the details of why certain players were omitted, that was not necessary, but he addressed the issue. More importantly he told the 25 players in front of him – only Jude Bellingham was absent – that it was up to them now. They had the shirt; they were the England squad.

His overriding emotion was one of relief that a task he was hardly going to relish had been done and now there was certainty on the squad he was taking to Germany. It was such a tight call on Grealish that it went down to a final training session to see whether Anthony Gordon had recovered from his ankle injury. He had.

There will be questions asked now as to who will fill the apparent personality gap but that underestimates the friendships that already exist in the England squad. Yes, 13 of the 26 who went to the last World Cup in Qatar, just 18 months ago, have gone, which is some turnaround, but a core remains.

Even more responsibility will fall on a group of senior players, led by captain Harry Kane, who can boast at least 50 caps. They include Rice, Jordan Pickford, John Stones and Kyle Walker. All are popular members of the squad as is Kieran Trippier.

What should not be underestimated, though, is the depth of the bonds that exist between other players. For example, Phil Foden, Marc Guehi and Conor Gallagher are all World Cup winners having been part of the England squad that won the Under-17s tournament with Steve Cooper in 2017. They have many, many years of being in squads together and tasting success.

Other players have come through the England age-groups or even know each other well from academy football. Another example is Gordon and Bukayo Saka who are former team-mates with England at youth level.

Southgate will be acutely mindful of the upset caused by having to leave players out and how that may affect morale. But the deed is done now. Three big personalities have gone – to add to Jordan Henderson and Marcus Rashford – but Southgate has done what he has been urged to do and intended to do: select on form and fitness.

