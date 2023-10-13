England squad announcement live: Starting XV for World Cup quarter-final against Fiji

Steve Borthwick will reveal his side for the World Cup quarter-final against Fiji today - AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

...something different tactically from England, look away now. As Charlie Morgan writes, kicking and set-piece domination are still set to be the order of the day against Fiji.

What to do with Steward?

Since Borthwick took charge, and even for a time before that, Freddie Steward has been something of a comforting ever-present in an otherwise ever-changing England side. In fact, since July 2021 Steward has started 29 out of 30 test matches and is the only player to have started in all four World Cup warm-up games as well as three out of four pool matches.

Now though, his first-choice position at least appears to have gone, with Marcus Smith due to start at full-back on Sunday. England will be giving up Steward’s superb aerial ability for Smith ball-in-hand flair but Borthwick could yet opt to move the former to the wing in an effort to keep him in the side.

This obviously would have knock-on effects in terms of England’s dynamism behind the scrum, with quicker, nimbler finishers – Henry Arundell for instance – overlooked.

Freddie Steward will not have 15 on his back on Sunday - PA Wire/David Davies

WATCH: Charlie Morgan breaks the big calls

Telegraph exclusive

A reminder that the Telegraph Sport broke news earlier this week that George Ford will be dropped from the starting XV for Sunday’s clash, with captain Owen Farrell moving into fly-half.

Marcus Smith is also set for a recall but will start at full-back. It remains to be seen whether Freddie Steward will be moved out to the wing or, like Ford, dropped.

Scrum-half conundrum

Outside of the Ford-Farrell-Smith conundrum, Borthwick’s biggest selection headache could well be what to do at No 9. Alex Mitchel has been preferred to stalwarts Danny Care and Ben Young so far at this tournament but he struggled against Samoa in Lille.

Injury prevented Borthwick from having his real first-choice – Jack van Poortvliet – at the tournament, meaning his only recourse is to stick to his guns or turn to one of the grizzled veterans in reserve.

What would you do? Let us know in the comments below.

Will Alex Mitchell keep his place? - Getty Images/MIGUEL MEDINA

Selection pedigree

For all England supporters’ complaints about Steve Borthwick’s selection tendencies, the head coach does have previous when it comes to making big calls – both in terms of personnel and strategy.

Read Charlie Morgan’s full breakdown of seven calls that underline Borthwick’s willingness to be a bold decision-maker.

Dupont returns

Quick bit of news ahead of the England squad announcement. Antoine Dupont will return for France on Sunday for their mammoth quarter-final clash against South Africa. For the good of the French Cup bid and indeed for the tournament as a whole it will be superb to see the great man back in action.

The stakes have never been higher for Borthwick

The time has very nearly come for Steve Borthwick. His yo-yoing tenure at the helm of this England side has elicited both brief moments of ecstasy but mostly despair from a currently beleaguered fanbase. Qualifying for a World Cup semi-final can change that.

England’s route through this World Cup will be questioned by some, justifiably to an extent, but you can only beat who’s put in front of you and to this point, Borthwick has selected sides that have given England a perfect record at this tournament.

But where does he turn now? Few England wins at a World Cup have generated such derision as the final pool game success over Samoa. Slow, cumbersome, clumsy; England would have qualified whatever the result but in truth were fortunate to escape with a 19-18 win.

The whispers out of the England camp this week suggest Bortkwick has recognised changes had to be made. George Ford will be axed from the starting XV after the reboot of his axis with Owen Farrell at 10 and 12 crashed and burned in Lille.

Farrell, to the chagrin of many, will start at fly-half, with Marcus Smith to be selected at full-back as Borthwick searches for the attacking spark his side have been lacking.

Other questions will be answered later this morning. Does Borthwick make space for Freddie Steward on the wing? Who will start at scrum-half after Alex Mitchell’s unconvincing display against Samoa? Will the dice be rolled with Henry Arudell on the wing?

Having this many questions about your side heading into a World Cup quarter-final is not ideal and Borthwick can not shy away from the reality that this uncertainty emanates, in large part, from his failure to find the right balance as yet.

He has a chance to rectify that this Sunday. To this point, the stakes have never been higher.

