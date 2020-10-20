England squad announcement live: Eddie Jones names mixture of youth and experience to face the Barbarians

England's coach Eddie Jones looks on during an England rugby training session in Twickenham, greater London on October 17, 2020. - AFP

Eddie Jones will announce his England squad to face the Barbarians at 10am

The squad will be without Exeter, Wasps and Bristol players due to potential Premiership final commitments

09:10 AM

There is some confusion over Tom Curry's availability for this weekend

He is named in the image shared by England rugby, but not on the squad list on the website...

09:08 AM

Elliot Daly is unavailable for the Barbarians match

As is Joe Marler, or will continue with his 'reconditioning', whatever that means.

09:05 AM

Overall squad impression

It looks a very strong squad to face the Barbarians - with reinforcements from Exeter, Wasps and Bristol to come for later matches.

Ben Spencer remains the main omission at this stage.

With Manu Tuilagi injured, the battle for the 13 jersey will be fascinating. Jonathan Joseph, Joe Marchant and Ollie Lawrence all named in this 32-man squad with Henry Slade to join the team at some point.

09:02 AM

Still no Ben Spencer...

George Furbank is back involved, as is Piers Francis.

09:00 AM

England squad announced:

Eddie Jones has named 32 players to prepare for this weekend's #QuilterCup match against @Barbarian_FC with @JoeMarler also in camp for reconditioning 🌹



Find out more ⤵️#WearTheRose @O2sports



— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 20, 2020

08:56 AM

Here is a reminder of England's upcoming autumn schedule

08:50 AM

A number of exciting youngsters have been involved with England this week

None more so than Ollie Lawrence. The Worcester centre is a special talent who combines pace and power with intelligent running lines.

Lawrence was often too hot to handle for Premiership sides last season, but is he ready for international rugby?

08:43 AM

Ben Spencer was the big omission last time around

The in-form scrum-half was not called up while a number of his Bath colleagues were. It seems an odd decision.

Spencer has an excellent kicking game, good basic skills, brings control, is very quick, has plenty of club experience and can even kick at goal if required.

Ben Youngs has not been at his best for a little while and Spencer, now 28, along with Dan Robson, seem primed to take over the nine shirt between them.

Will Eddie include him today?

08:37 AM

Here is a look at the most recent training squad from a few days ago

Forwards

Tom Curry, Alex Dombrandt*, Tom Dunn*, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Joe Heyes*, Ted Hill, Maro Itoje, Simon Kerrod*, Beno Obano*, David Ribbans*, Billy Vunipola, Mark Wilson.

