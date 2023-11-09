England squad announcement LIVE: Gareth Southgate reveals Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling decisions

Gareth Southgate has revealed his latest England squad with Bukayo Saka and Callum Wilson coming in for John Stones and Eddie Nketiah in the only changes from October’s internationals, which means Raheem Sterling has once again been left out.

England continue their preparations ahead of Euro 2024 with qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia later this month. There are just four games to go before Southgate announces his 23-player squad for next summer’s tournament, which England qualified for last month thanks to a 3-1 win over Italy at Wembley.

Sterling is now a major doubt for the Euros after his exile from the England camp continued. Despite his improved form for Chelsea, the winger remains without a selection since the World Cup. Stones drops out after picking up an injury while playing for Manchester City this week, while Arsenal striker Nketiah is also sidelined.

Saka has been passed fit despite picking up a knock in Arsenal’s win over Sevilla on Wednesday, while James Maddison is also included after limping off Tottenham’s defeat to Chelsea on Monday. There is no place for the fit-again Reece James, while Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips retain their places.

Follow live updates from Wembley below as the England squad is revealed

14:07 , Jamie Braidwood

Southgate says there are still several injury concerns among those who have been named in the squad, with the results of scans still to come back in a few cases.

He says Callum Wilson is the biggest doubt. “They are all keen to be in the squad.”

Southgate says: “I couldn’t be certain that everybody who’s in that squad will be there on Sunday. Varying levels of doubt. I’m pretty confident the others can get through.”

14:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Gareth Southgate says there was no need to make too many changes to his squad after “excellent performances” in October’s matches.

He says the “door is still open” to players who have missed out, but he is “pleased with the team” at this moment in time.

BREAKING: Gareth Southgate names England squad

14:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Bukayo Saka and Callum Wilson are in, the injured John Stones and Eddie Nketiah are out.

There is no place for Raheem Sterling.

England squad:

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).

Defenders: Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Fikayi Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Al-Ettifaq), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (Arsenal).

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Callum Wilson (Newcastle United).

13:52 , Jamie Braidwood

We’re just a few minutes away from Gareth Southgate naming his England squad.

The England manager will then answer questions from the media at Wembley on his selection.

Any surprises in store?

13:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Mikel Arteta is hopeful Bukayo Saka will be fine after the Arsenal forward was brought off with a “knock’’ in the Champions League victory over Sevilla.

Saka was the star of the show as Arsenal brushed Sevilla aside in a 2-0 win at the Emirates, setting up Leandro Trossard’s opener before doubling the hosts’ lead in the second half.

But the 22-year-old was once again on the receiving end of several fouls from the Sevilla defenders and signalled to come off late in the contest after an awkward landing.

Arteta, however, did not appear to be overly concerned after Saka’s early exit. Arsenal host Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday, while Gareth Southgate watched on at the Emirates ahead of announcing his England squad on Thursday ahead of qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia.

More below:

Mikel Arteta provides Bukayo Saka injury update after concerning knock

13:48 , Jamie Braidwood

Southgate to keep faith in Henderson and Phillips?

Henderson was booed by England fans in recent internationals at Wembley following his move to the Saudi Pro League, but that only seemed to strengthen Southgate’s loyalties to the player. The manager values Henderson’s professionalism, experience and leadership in a youthful squad and is willing to look past the level of the SPL in order to keep the former Liverpool captain in his group.

Phillips is also a firm favourite with Southgate but there is a growing issue around his lack of game time for Manchester City. He has only played 51 minutes since the last international window - in three substitute appearances for City. However, he remains a leading option in a shallow pool of central midfielders and now has plenty of major tournament experience.

Jordan Henderson has been targeted by England supporters (The FA via Getty Images)

13:39 , Jamie Braidwood

Outside contenders for a midfield spot?

James Ward-Prowse: The West Ham midfielder is in form for his club but out of favour for his country, having just missed out on the past two major tournaments and having been excluded from recent squads. There have been calls for him to usurp Henderson in midfield, but Southgate remains as yet unmoved.

Sean Longstaff: The Newcastle man has been a consistent performer in recent weeks and is pushing for his first international call-up.

Joe Willock: Another Newcastle player who is knocking on the door, Willock is back up and running this season after a long injury lay-off and scored a stunning goal in the recent win at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup.

Joe Willock (Getty Images)

13:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Back from injury?

Bukayo Saka should return after missing the matches against Australia and Italy due to injury, but Phil Foden’s performance in a four-man attack led by Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford means he may have a fight to get back in the team.

Eberechi Eze is also available again - the Crystal Palace midfielder was last included in September’s squad and Gareth Southgate seems to be a fan.

A recall is looking less likely for Callum Wilson, however, after the Newcastle striker appeared to pick up another injury in the defeat at Dortmund on Tuesday.

13:19 , Jamie Braidwood

Defensive options for Southgate?

John Stones’ injury has given England manager Gareth Southgate the chance to explore his centre-back options in the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia, writes Carl Markham.

The City defender was forced off with a problem in Tuesday’s Champions League win over Young Boys with boss Pep Guardiola admitting it is “deep bad news”.

But with qualification for the summer’s tournament in Germany already secured, Southgate can afford to look at his back-up options.

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk and AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori started together in last month’s friendly win over Australia but Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi was the man Southgate opted to replace Stones for the final 27 minutes against Italy and has the most caps of the trio.

Injuries to Ben Chilwell and Luke Shaw meant Kieran Trippier filled in at left-back against Italy but Chelsea’s Levi Colwill started against Australia and could be another one to benefit from any experimentation.

Colwill’s club captain Reece James could be in for a recall having returned from injury.

John Stones is set to miss out (Getty Images)

13:06 , Jamie Braidwood

England players have only four more international games in which to impress Gareth Southgate before the manager names his squad for Euro 2024.

Southgate’s team qualified for the tournament, which will be hosted by Germany next summer, with a stylish 3-1 win over reigning champions Italy at Wembley Stadium, the venue for that agonising shootout defeat by the Azzurri in 2021.

Now England can look ahead to the Euros, with two final qualifiers against Group C minnows Malta and North Macedonia to come in November, before two friendlies at Wembley in the spring.

Competition for places is fierce, made even more so by Uefa’s announcement that squads will return to containing 23 players, after 26 had been allowed for the Covid-affected Euro 2020 and at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Lawrence Ostlere takes a closer look at who is heading to Germany and who might miss out.

England’s Euro 2024 squad: Who’s on the plane and who has work to do?

12:46 , Jamie Braidwood

Bowen and Watkins to keep their places?

Jarrod Bowen and Ollie Watkins were the headline selections last time after their impressive starts to the Premier League season. Bowen has made Premier League history by scoring in six away games in a row for West Ham since the start of the campaign, while Watkins scored against Australia at Wembley after Southgate’s pick.

12:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Sterling’s return?

Only Harry Kane has scored more goals for England under Gareth Southgate than Raheem Sterling, but the forward has not been in a squad since the World Cup - a year ago.

Sterling has scored two goals in the five games since the last squad - is this enough to merit a return, or has Southgate made his mind up already in what is a competitive area of the team?

Kane, Jarrod Bowen, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, James Maddison, Eddie Nketiah, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Ollie Watkins were named in a 26-man squad last time out.

(Getty Images)

12:32 , Jamie Braidwood

When are England’s matches?

Friday 17 November 2023, 7.45pm GMT, Wembley Stadium, London

England vs Malta (Euro 2024 qualifier)

Monday 20 November 2023, 7.45pm GMT, Tose Proeski Arena, Skopje

North Macedonia vs England (Euro 2024 qualifier)

How can I watch them?

Both matches will be shown live in the United Kingdom on Channel 4, and will be available to stream via the Channel 4 website.

12:31 , Jamie Braidwood

When is England’s squad announced?

Gareth Southgate will name his England squad at 2pm GMT on Thursday 9 November.

Welcome

12:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Gareth Southgate names his latest England squad this afternoon ahead of qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia as the Three Lions continue their preparations ahead of Euro 2024.

There are just four games to go before Southgate announces his 23-player squad for next summer’s tournament, which England qualified for last month thanks to a 3-1 win over Italy at Wembley.

With qualification secured, England will now look to seal top spot in the group and earn a seeded position ahead of the Euro 2024. But with matches against Malta and North Macedonia (ranked 171st and 66th in the Fifa rankings respectively), Southgate also has the chance to look at some of his back-up options.

John Stones is set to miss out after picking up an injury this week while all eyes will be on Raheem Sterling and whether his improved form for Chelsea has earned the forward his first selection since the World Cup.

Follow live updates from Wembley as the England squad is revealed