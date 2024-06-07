From England: Spurs, West Ham enter race for Tammy Abraham

Reports from England claim Tammy Abraham may be on his way back to the Premier League.

The Roma striker is being linked with an exit from the Italian capital.

Abraham, by all accounts, does not fit Roma’s plans going forward and the Giallorossi are looking for potential suitors for him before the start of next season.

The capital club have already made it clear to Abraham’s entourage that they intend to replace him and will thus await the first reasonable offer before shipping him out.

The player still draws interest in the Premier League despite coming off a lengthy absence due to an ACL injury suffered over a year ago.

Rumors of Premier League’s interest in him have been confirmed in TeamTalk’s latest report.

The news portal suggest several English clubs have entered the race for Abraham.

Tottenham, Aston Villa and West Ham are all among the sides who are monitoring his situation.

In previous days there has also been mention of Bournemouth and Leicester City.

Roma’s estimated asking price is of around £40million, states the news portal.