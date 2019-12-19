England secure series win over Pakistan as Amy Jones impresses with bat again

Amy Jones and Danni Wyatt put on 120 runs for the opening wicket - PHOTODESK PRO SOLUTIONS

England wrapped up the IT20 series against Pakistan with a game to spare following a thumping 84-run victory in Malaysia.

Amy Jones was the standout performer again. After notching a half-century in the opening T20 on Tuesday, the opening batter made 89 as the tourists reached 185-5. Danni Wyatt, making her 100th IT20 cap, made 55 as the opening pair put on 120 for the first wicket.

“It’s great batting with Amy and we were happy to get us off to a good start. We’d have liked one of us to go on and get a hundred but it was a decent total," Wyatt said.

“I’m really happy to have made 100 caps. There have been a lot of highs and lows along the way but I’ve enjoyed the journey, and it means a lot to get here."

Pakistan's run chase was managed well by England with Sophie Ecclestone recording impressive figures of 3-1-5-2. Mady Villiers took two wickets on her first outing of the tour with Pakistan all out for 101.

The two sides meet again tomorrow in the final IT20 match of the series before England return home for the Christmas break.

The tour has been good build up to the Women's T20 World Cup which takes place in Australia next February when Lisa Keightley will take charge.