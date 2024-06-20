What do England & Scotland need to reach last 16?

We're only seven days into Euro 2024, but already the word 'permutations' is flying around.

With Scotland having played twice, the calculators are out as people try to plot a potential route into the last 16.

The top two teams in all six groups qualify automatically, but the four best third-placed teams also make it through.

How do things stand for England?

England will reach the last 16 if they beat Denmark, and will top the group if they win and Slovenia do not beat Serbia.

Should they draw or lose, the permutations of what they will need to do will be clear after both of Thursday's matches.

How do things stand for Scotland?

If Scotland lose their final group match to Hungary, they will finish fourth and be eliminated.

If the match is drawn, Scotland will finish the group in third and could yet qualify - but that would depend on results in other groups.

If Scotland win the game, they will finish either second or third - depending on the result in Switzerland's match with Germany.

As Scotland drew with Switzerland, their positions will be decided on overall goal difference, then overall goals scored, then disciplinary points, then their ranking in European qualifiers.

As it stands, Scotland's goal difference is six worse than Switzerland's, so it would need a significant swing in the final round of games.