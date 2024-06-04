England and Scotland beaten by rain in Barbados

T20 World Cup, Barbados

Scotland 90-0 (10 overs): Jones 45* (30), Munsey 41* (31)

England: Did not bat

Match abandoned

Scorecard. Group tables

England's defence of the T20 World Cup suffered an early setback as their opening match against Scotland in Barbados was washed out.

Only 10 overs were possible amid regular showers and the match was abandoned at 14:50 local time (19:50 BST).

That came after Scotland posted 90-0 – a target revised to a tough 109 in 10 overs because of the interruptions.

In the play possible, England were sloppy.

Mark Wood had George Munsey caught on 16 but the left-handed opener was reprieved when Wood was shown to have bowled a front-foot no-ball.

After a break of more than two hours, Scotland added 39 in 3.4 overs, Munsey ending 41 not out and Michael Jones unbeaten on 45, to set England their imposing target – one they ultimately did not have chance to pursue because the rain returned.

The result is by no means terminal for either side's hopes of progressing from the group which also includes Australia, Oman and Namibia but heightens the importance of those later games.

England's next match is against Australia on Saturday at 18:00 BST while Scotland play Namibia on Thursday at 20:00.

England find it tough as Scotland impress

Whether the final rain shower hurt England’s chance to begin with a win or allowed them to escape from a tough task probably depends on your level of optimism.

Scotland would have fancied themselves to defend their target. In contrast, little went right for England on a frustrating day.

First play was delayed by rain and again because water managed to get onto the pitch through the covers.

In the first 6.2 overs of Scotland’s innings, England were guilty of misfields as well as Wood’s transgression, which allowed the Scots to reach 51-0.

Jofra Archer was given a warm ovation in his first international in the country of his birth and bowled two overs for 12 runs but Chris Jordan, another England bowler born in Barbados, was hit for 17 in one over, including a pulled six by Michael Jones onto the Kensington Oval roof.

When play began again, Scotland had full license to attack and Jones struck Adil Rashid’s first ball straight for six while Munsey hit two reverse slogs later in the over – the first for four and the second for six.

England are defending the title they won in Australia 18 months ago but also attempting to move on from their disappointing campaign in the 50-over World Cup last autumn.

This was an awkward start, while Scotland showed they can trouble anyone.