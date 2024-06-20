England schedule for India series announced

England's men will start their limited-overs tour of India next year on 22 January in Chennai.

Jos Buttler's side will play five T20 internationals followed by three one-day internationals.

England have further 20-over games in Kolkata, Rajkot, Pune and a final match in Mumbai on 2 February, before visiting Nagpur, Cuttack and Ahmedabad for 50-over cricket between 6-12 February.

The ODI leg of the tour will lead into the 2025 Champions Trophy, which is set to begin in Pakistan on 19 February.

England last played a white-ball tour in India in 2021, losing their respective T20 and one-day series 3-2 and 2-1.

They also endured a torrid 2023 World Cup campaign in the country, losing six of their nine ODIs as they exited the tournament in the group stage.

India's cricket board, the BCCI, has also announced the dates of visits from Bangladesh and New Zealand from September to early November, after which they will embark on a five-Test tour of Australia later that month.

England in India in 2025

First T20 - 22 January (Chennai)

Second T20 - 25 January (Kolkata)

Third T20 - 28 January (Rajkot)

Fourth T20 - 31 January (Pune)

Fifth T20 - 2 Februrary (Mumbai)

First ODI - 6 February (Nagpur)

Second ODI - 9 February (Cuttack)

Third ODI - 12 February (Ahmedabad)