England secure Champions Trophy qualification with Pakistan win as old guard bid farewell

England signed off with a second win in succession to confirm Champions Trophy qualification but it was too little, too late for this World Cup and should have no bearing on future changes.

There were half-centuries for the Class of 2019 - Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Ben Stokes - but they came tinged with the frustration of what might have been. The comprehensive 93-run victory over Pakistan left England looking back at head-shaking losses to Sri Lanka and Afghanistan that cost them a crack at a last four place.

Had England won those games against beatable opposition they would have finished with five wins, enough to sneak into fourth and a semi-final against India in Mumbai on Wednesday. What an occasion that would have been.

Instead they finished seventh and fly home nursing wounds and looking to the future. Rob Key, the team director, will announce the squads on Sunday for next month’s white-ball tour to West Indies, the first phase of the rebuild, and some will sense the end.

The Caribbean squad will be a stop gap, and several can hide behind being rested ahead of the India Test series, but for many a warm Saturday night in front of a big Diwali crowd at one of the great cricket grounds should be their final act in this format.

Root, Stokes, Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Moeen Ali brought great joy to England fans in white ball cricket. They played the ODI game the right way and achieved so much, and inspired so many. England will reap the benefits of their deeds for years to come as young players come through citing them as role models.

Nobody will forget Lord’s on July 14, 2019 when they won the most thrilling cricket match of all time and the World Cup by the ‘barest of margins’. Sadly, in India the margins have been wide and many. In this format it is time to rebuild and reboot.

Jos Buttler has endured a poor tournament but he remains one of the world’s best and can lead the regeneration. There is nobody else to captain the side anyway, the ODI team looking like the Test team did for years under Root when he stayed on because there was no alternative.

Buttler came here thinking his team could play an extension of Twenty20 and it would be alright on the night. Instead they were underprepared, too many lost form and confidence too quickly, and it was only in the last two games they reverted to type by building decent platforms to attack the last 10 overs, scoring 124 against Netherlands and 97 at Eden Gardens.

Pakistan’s semi-final chances were cooked as soon as Buttler won the toss and opted to bat. The complexities of run rate calculations meant Pakistan would have to bowl England out for 50 and knock the runs off 12 balls. Their heads dropped and they were never really in the game. It is hard to imagine what it has been like to be Pakistan at this tournament, strangers in a foreign but familiar land. They received decent support in Kolkata, but they were exhausted by the pressure of being in India.

David Willey led England out in his final match and capped a memorable night by dismissing Pakistan’s openers in two overs and grabbing his 100th ODI wicket. He goes into international retirement with his head held high and a man of the match trophy in his suitcase.

Wiley was mobbed by his team-mates when Salman Agha picked out Stokes at mid on for his 100th wicket and his 3-56 left him top of the England bowling averages with 11 at 21.63. Not bad for a contractless player, left out for the first three games and one in the eye for the selectors.

Woakes took the final wicket of the match, his 31st in World Cups to set a new record for England, and that too will be a nice way to finish an ODI career for a player who gave everything for his team.

This performance was a classic of its kind by England. They rattled to 72 in the first powerplay, the openers setting the tone. Dawid Malan took first strike for the first time in the tournament and it worked, Bairstow looking much happier, as if Jason Roy was back. Malan was free-flowing in what is likely to be his last ODI innings, and Bairstow hit sevens fours and a six as the old aggression came back until he spooned a catch to cover.

This was a better innings from Stokes than his hundred against Netherlands given the quality of the attack, although he was fortunate Shaheen Shah Afridi dropped a caught and bowled on 11. He reached fifty off 53 balls, before going on the rampage trying to hit everything out the ground and connecting with a few, scoring 34 off his next 23. He nursed a struggling Root through a 132 run stand. Root just could not time the ball on a slow pitch striking one four in his first 53 balls.

But they did their job, not giving it away as had happened earlier in the tournament, setting up the grandstand finish at 240-2 in the 40th over. Buttler and Harry Brook played cameos and England’s total was a sterling effort.

Once Willey knocked over Abdullah Shafique leg before with the second ball of the innings and the very dangerous Fakhar Zaman in his next over, Pakistan’s shoulders sagged. A fifty for Salman held England up but he did not last long when Willey came back for a second spell and some last wicket slogging cut the size of victory below three figures.

Buttler led England off at the end and there were few smiles, just thoughts of home and what happens next.

England beat Pakistan by 93 runs: as it happened

04:48 PM GMT

England's tournament ends

So that is it for England. Not how we all hoped it would end. It has been a fairly miserable last six or seven weeks where England have fallen so far below expectation. But at least they won the last two games convincingly to restore just a little bit of pride and respect.

04:38 PM GMT

The thoughts of Pakistan captain Babar Azam

“Very disappointing with the performance of my team, all the players. We are trying our best but unfortunately we had a couple of loose games. After the three games we got some momentum and if we had won the South Africa match, I think it would have been a different story. “But we made mistakes in our bowling, fielding and batting. After the first 10 or 15 overs, we bowled a few loose deliveries and with the spinners, the main thing is that we are not taking wickets.”

On lack of wickets for the spinners:

“That has a big effect because you need wickets in the middle overs. If your spinners don’t take wickets then you have to rely on your fast bowlers. But the margin of error is very small.”

On if the side needs refreshing:

“We’ll sit together and let’s see. We take a lot of positives from the last six weeks and we will discuss our mistakes also. “I will try my best to pitch in with my experience.”

04:37 PM GMT

England all-rounder Ben Stokes speaking to Sky Sports

“People will be frustrated and a bit flabbergasted at the way things have gone. If anyone knows why things have gone how they have gone, they would be a genius. It’s something we have to get over, because there’s always something to play for. You’re only as good as your next game. “We’ve struggled to put in consistent performances. We’ve not kept our foot on the throat. Success is brilliant, but failure can be an unbelievable thing to give young players experience. Failures can take you to the next level. “A reset might be a bit strong. When you like a players England have available, it is very exciting. In terms of this group, it’s a decision not up to me. Everyone knows the class this dressing room has.

On his own future:

“The reason I stepped away was through workload. I’m Test captain and there’s a lot I want to do with that team. It’s something I’ll have to think about quite hard.”

04:36 PM GMT

The thoughts of England captain Jos Buttler

“It’s nice to put in a good performance. It probably sinks in more right now. There’s lots to reflect on. We got off to a really good start. The guys in the middle set it up brilliantly for the end. That’s what we know we’re capable of. “We should have been able to cope without Ben when he was injured. Lots of us haven’t performed in the way we wanted to. We should have been good enough to deal with that. The World Cup as a whole has been a disappointment. Wherever we go from here, today was a good day. “David Willey has been fantastic. He always finds a way. he’s got great skills and is proper competitor. He’ll be properly missed in the dressing room. “It’s not going to be a drastic change of playing style, like 2015. We know where we need to go. That doesn’t mean a huge clearout, it’s just pushing on from here.”

04:23 PM GMT

Steven Finn on BBC Test Match Special

“You looked at the squad that was picked and, on the surface, there weren’t too many people who you felt should be in that were outside of the 15. “That suggests that, more or less, you’ve got the best players that are available to you. But it was quite contentious to leave Jason Roy on the eve of the tournament. “I think that was quite destabilising. The contract stuff was quite destabilising. At that stage it was almost like they were after a good news story in the middle of the carnage. “The thing I will look back on is that they didn’t play like England. In the games they got hammered, they didn’t play like England. That is what is frustrating.”

04:22 PM GMT

The thoughts of player of the match David Willey

“Obviously the tournament hasn’t gone to plan for us as a whole which is a real disappointment. Obviously it would have been nice to go out on a high but for me personally to perform and enjoy the last few games, get to 100 wickets is special for me. It was a nice way to finish. It would have been have that and to make a final as well, but it’s a small win.

“I think you only have to look around the dressing room. We have a phenomenal group of players with massive talent. We have underperformed here which is disappointing. We should have done better. “Did the contract situation motivate me? Yes. I think Keysy [Rob Key] said ‘I hope you can prove me wrong’ so maybe I have done it over the last few games. People might have frowned upon the timing there, but for me personally there’s not many opportunities to walk away from cricket on your terms. I wanted to enjoy my last three games and not be looking over my shoulder thinking one bad performance I’d be out the side.”

04:18 PM GMT

Steven Finn on BBC Test Match Special

“England will be deeply disappointed. In the last two games they’ve played the way they wanted to for the rest of the tournament. “Aggressive with the bat, imposing, and then looking to take wickets with the ball. They’ve executed that in the last couple of games and there will be an element of frustration when they’re looking back at the entirely of this campaign that it took them so long to do that. “There is going to be an inquisition and questions about selection decisions and how they move this forward now and how they make sure the last eight years of amazing stuff is not wasted. “Mixed emotions today, a nice way to finish a World Cup that has been vastly disappointing.

04:18 PM GMT

Seventh-place finish

England will finish seventh in the table with three wins. A top-eight finish which was by no means guaranteed a week ago, means England have qualified for the Champions Trophy which will be held in Pakistan. But England expected so much more when the tournament began. Pakistan finish fifth.

04:11 PM GMT

Jonathan Agnew on BBC Test Match Special

“A pretty disastrous campaign at least ends with two victories. “They’ll go home disappointed at how this tournament has gone, how they’ve fared. The recriminations will start tomorrow when managing director Rob Key holds a press conference. “This rather weary group of players have not been remotely happy about the way they’ve played. To a man, they’ve been devastated about how this campaign has been played.”

04:10 PM GMT

End of an era?

The players make their way off the field and you wonder how many players that might be the last time we saw them not just in a World Cup but in ODI cricket as well? David Willey has already announced his international retirement, but how different will England’s ODI side be when they travel to the West Indies next month?

04:07 PM GMT

Wicket

Rauf c Stokes b Woakes 35 Chris Woakes is back into the attack and he gets the final wicket. It is skied in the air by Rauf and it goes a long way up. But if you want anyone underneath it it is Ben Stokes, who takes the catch to seal the victory for England. England win by 93 runs. Both teams’ tournaments have come to an end before they would have wanted it to. FOW 244 all out

04:02 PM GMT

OVER 43: PAK 244/9 (Wasim 16 Rauf 35)

Rauf gets a thick inside edge that evades the stumps and runs away to fine-leg for four. Lucky, lucky! Talk about lucky; Rauf has more fortune as a hard swing flies off the outside edge for four more.

That is not lucky. Wasim goes over the off-side and it is a one-bounce four. The 50 partnership is brought up between the last pair. That is the end of Willey’s spell and his final over in international cricket.

03:58 PM GMT

OVER 42: PAK 231/9 (Wasim 12 Rauf 26)

Atkinson bangs it in short and Rauf is ready for it. He pulls hard in front of square and he launches it into the crowd. Then Rauf skies one high into the Kolkata night sky but Atkinson, running to his right, cannot get a hand on it.

03:54 PM GMT

OVER 41: PAK 222/9 (Wasim 12 Rauf 18)

Willey drops short and Wasim pulls in front of square for four. Willey then appeals for LBW as Wasim attempts an audacious flick over fine-leg. It looked like it was pitching outside leg but England still review. This looks like a pretty terrible review and it was. It pitched outside leg.

That is impressive from Wasim. He drills Willey back over his head for six. A to-order batsman would be pretty happy with that shot!

03:48 PM GMT

OVER 40: PAK 209/9 (Wasim 1 Rauf 17)

Rauf takes on Atkinson and smashes him over mid-wicket for four. Nice shot from a number 11! Atkinson decides to bang one in short and Rauf takes him on. It goes just over the head of Brook at deep square-leg for six. That brings up the 200 for Pakistan. Atkinson goes full and Rauf drills him over long-on for six. He is having some fun here despite Pakistan’s imminent heavy defeat.

03:44 PM GMT

OVER 39: PAK 191/9 (Wasim 0 Rauf 0)

Just a couple of singles from Willey’s latest over. How he would love to sign off with a wicket to finish his international career!

03:40 PM GMT

OVER 38: PAK 191/9 (Wasim 0 Rauf 0)

Haris Rauf is in at number 11. Atkinson’s return to the attack brings a wicket.

03:38 PM GMT

Wicket

Shaheen LBW Atkinson 25 Shaheen did not get any bat on it and that was fairly plumb. The end is nigh and England are about to finish a dreadful tournament on a positive note. FOW 191/9

03:37 PM GMT

Is Shaheen out?

Atkinson is back into the attack and Shaheen dispatches him over wide mid-off for four. Great shot! But does Atkinson have Shaheen LBW? It is full and Rod Tucker gives it out. Shaheen has reviewed...

03:34 PM GMT

OVER 37: PAK 186/8 (Wasim 0 Afridi 21)

Mohammed Wasim joins Shaheen at the crease.

03:33 PM GMT

Wicket

Salman c Stokes b Willey 51 Willey gets his 100th ODI wicket! Salman, who has just gone to 50, tries to lift it over Stokes at mid-on but only succeeds in finding him. Nice moment for Willey, who is playing his final international game. FOW 186/8

03:31 PM GMT

OVER 37: PAK 186/7 (Salman 51 Afridi 21)

Willey bounces Shaheen, who gets a glove on it but it goes just over Buttler and runs away for four. He then swings hard off a fuller delivery but gets a thick outside edge and away for another four with third-man in the circle.

03:29 PM GMT

OVER 36: PAK 177/7 (Salman 51 Afridi 12)

Shaheen swings hard against Rashid but mis-times it and it only goes for a single. Salman comes down the ground and gets a leading edge but lands safe. Rashid so close to his 200th ODI wicket there. Off the fifth ball Rashid gets one to turn in hard but Shaheen just gets his bat on it. One more ball tonight for Rashid, can he get the wicket? No he cannot. He finishes with figures of 10 overs, 2-55.

03:25 PM GMT

OVER 35: PAK 174/7 (Salman 50 Afridi 10)

David Willey has come back into the attack, replacing Moeen who has bowled out. Salman goes to 50 in his first innings of the tournament with a couple into the leg-side. Three runs come from Willey’s sixth over of the innings.

03:18 PM GMT

OVER 34: PAK 171/7 (Salman 48 Afridi 9)

Rashid deceives Shaheen all ends up with a googly. Later in the over he repeats that feat again as Shaheen misses it by a mile.

Time for a drink.

03:15 PM GMT

OVER 33: PAK 168/7 (Salman 47 Afridi 7)

Salman comes down the ground and launches Moeen, who is in his last over, over long-on for six. He then charges off the last ball but he is very lucky to get an outside edge which runs down to third-man for four. He was very close to missing that and he would have been stumped by a mile.

03:13 PM GMT

OVER 32: PAK 156/7 (Salman 36 Afridi 6)

Shaheen Shah Afridi is the new man at the crease and he sweeps his second ball off Rashid over deep mid-wicket for six. What a shot second ball!

03:11 PM GMT

Wicket!

Shadab lbw b Rashid 4 Rashid takes his 199th ODI wicket with another big googly,. Leg-spin game knows leg-spin game and Shadab nods his approval of Rashid’s guile and class. FOW 150/7

03:09 PM GMT

OVER 31: PAK 149/6 (Salman 35 Shadab 4)

Coming round the wicket to a right-hander again pays dividends for Moeen, doing Iftikhar with the angle as it took the leading edge as he swiped across the line. Pakistan batsmen have forgotten how to play spin. In fact you could say they have forgotten how to bowl spin, too.

03:05 PM GMT

Wicket!

Iftikhar c Malan b Moeen 3 Tries to slog him over the top and cloths it. Malan takes a very good catch running backwards and grasping it over his head as he fell. FOW 145/6

03:05 PM GMT

OVER 30: PAK 145/5 (Salman 35 Iftikhar 3)

To be fair to Salman, the longer he’s been in, the better he has looked, getting to grips with the tricky surface. Now he beats Brook with a chunky sweep for four and then gallops down to chip one over midwicket for another boundary.

03:01 PM GMT

OVER 29: PAK 135/5 (Salman 26 Iftikhar 2)

Salman, who has looked very streaky, reverse sweeps for four and a single, crunching the first and gloving the second. Iftikhar uses the turn of a big Mo off-break to pat it to midwicket for a single.

Pakistan need 203 from 126 balls.

Kieran Crichard will take you to the end of the match.

Even though it will end in an England victory, it is a damp squib of an ending to their damp squib of a tournament.

02:57 PM GMT

OVER 28: PAK 126/5 (Salman 19 Iftikhar 0)

Brook bursts out laughing after diving headlong at deep backward square to cut off a Salman sweep. Worried about landing on the ball as he continued his slide and then touching the rope, he then did the worm to take his body over the ball and away from the boundary. Rashid then serves up a beauty and he is as pleased as punch to knock back middle stump.

02:56 PM GMT

Wicket!

Shakeel b Rashid 29 Take a bow, Adil Rashid. A diamond of a bowler. Big googly that bowls the classy left-hander round his legs. FOW 126/5

02:53 PM GMT

OVER 27: PAK 122/4 (Shakeel 26 Salman 16)

Salman isn’t going to carry on propping and coughing as that swipe to Rashod in the previous over demonstrated. Now he takes on Moeen and walks down to pump a lofted straight drive for four. Shakeel is all poise and touch, running the ball off the face for a pair of singles.

02:50 PM GMT

OVER 26: PAK 115/4 (Shakeel 26 Salman 11)

Salman takes on a Rashid loopy leg-break and lofts it high over mid-on for a one bounce four, the ball flying for a longer distance vertically than horizontally. Seven off the over but the required rate has crept up to more than nine.

02:46 PM GMT

OVER 25: PAK 108/4 (Shakeel 24 Salman 6)

Comedy of errors when Salman drive straight to mid-off and sets off for an impossible single. Shakeel sends him back and Buttler yells ‘Keeper’ but Malan can’t gather cleanly and Salman gets back to beat the throw even if he didn’t slide his bat in, hopping back into his crease like a big galoot.

Two balls later he creams a straight drive straight into Saud Shakeel’s hand at the non-striker’s. They take a single but the impact saved a certain four and now Saud needs treatment.

02:42 PM GMT

OVER 24: PAK 104/4 (Shakeel 22 Salman 4)

Rashid almost transfixes Salman with his variations, big turning leg breaks, a skidder and a goodly. The new batsman has had enough of playing with the edge and has a big swipe across the line, skying it juts beyond Atkinson running back at mid-off . They run two.

02:38 PM GMT

OVER 23: PAK 101/4 (Shakeel 22 Agha 1)

Willey has already scripted a perfect farewell and Moeen decides to steal shared billing with a ripper to get rid of Rizwan.

02:33 PM GMT

Wicket!

Rizwan b Moeen 36 Does him in the flight and with turn from round the wicket. Rizwan skipped down, had an almighty mow, missed the ball and fell over. The off-break gates his wish and crashes into middle and leg. Rizwan fell to the ground when he lost his balance, his leg stiffening and cramping. Buttler would have had five minutes to stump him had the ball missed the timbers. FOW 100/4

"Painful comedy in that dismissal of Mohammad Rizwan!"



02:33 PM GMT

OVER 22: PAK 100/3 (Rizwan 36 Shakeel 22)

Rashid replaces Atkinson and continues his experimentation with bowling more slowly than at any time in his career. Buttler burns a review, hoping for a legside strangle to add to a list of poor DRS referrals in the tournament.

02:30 PM GMT

NOT OUT

Didn’t hit anything. Buttler must be hearing things.

02:30 PM GMT

England review

Shakeel c Buttler b Rashid That was Buttler’s call. He was sure he heard something. Looks like thighpad.

02:28 PM GMT

OVER 21: PAK 94/3 (Rizwan 32 Shakeel 21)

Rizwan drives two off Moeen down to the cover sweeper and reverse sweeps for one. The required rate climbs above eight. Saud plays with the turn of Moeen’s off-break to nudge a single to point and Rizwan ends the over by whisking one off his toes.

02:26 PM GMT

OVER 20: PAK 89/3 (Rizwan 28 Shakeel 20)

Fabulous shot from Shakeel to lamp Atkinson over cover for four. Waqar is asked to judge Atkinson’s technique and says his final approach, delivery stride and action are all very good but he hates his pigeon steps at the start of his run-up and suggests lengthening it and his stride to generate even more pace.

02:23 PM GMT

OVER 19: PAK 82/3 (Rizwan 26 Shakeel 15)

Dainty reverse sweep from Shakeel earns the left-hander his third boundary off Moeen to which he adds a single. Rizwan opens the face to fillet point for a single and then takes the strike with a push to cover.

Shakeel has a top score of only 68 in 14 ODIs but a fine Test record in his seven matches so far in which he averages 87.50 after making a double hundred, 125* and six fifties.

02:18 PM GMT

OVER 18: PAK 75/3 (Rizwan 24 Shakeel 10)

Gustavo continues after the drinks break. Rizwan gets down the other end straight away by using the pace to slice down to point for a single before Atkinson ties Shakeel down with five dot balls, very tight line outside off and helped by good field placement.

02:09 PM GMT

OVER 17: PAK 74/3 (Rizwan 23 Shakeel 10)

Shakeel sweeps but not convincingly as the ball flies off the top edge for four square of deep fine leg. Moeen goes for the same trajectory again and the left-hander ladles it over his shoulder and Buttler for four fine of Rashid now. Time for drinks.

02:07 PM GMT

OVER 16: PAK 64/3 (Rizwan 22 Shakeel 1)

On the boundary edge Joe Root chats to Pakistan’s bowling coach Morne Morkel. Rizwan pulls Atkinson for a single and Shakeel gets off the mark with a nurdle into the legside,

02:06 PM GMT

OVER 15: PAK 62/3 (Rizwan 21 Shakeel 0)

Moeen is brought on for the left-handed Shakeel and elicits turn and bounce from the start. Rizwan cuts the first delivery off off stump fine for a single before Moeen gets a sight of Shakeel. Five dot balls follow as Moeen turns it further than any spinner so far today ... but there was a single on and Rizwan hastily apologises for sitting on his bat handle at the non-striker’s.

01:59 PM GMT

OVER 14: PAK 61/3 (Rizwan 20 Shakeel 0)

Atkinson’s shirt consistently rides up as he completes his action, exposing his back. The lad needs a vest ... or a longer shirt. But who cares? He takes the crucial wicket of Babar Azam and England are coasting. The bouncer climbed higher than Babar thought and meant he lost control.

01:57 PM GMT

Wicket!

Babar c Rashid b Atkinson 38 Takes on the pull and cloths it straight to midwicket. As he will doubtlessly tell himself, he ought to have hit it harder and squarer or rolled his wrists. FOW 61/3

01:54 PM GMT

OVER 13: PAK 57/2 (Babar 37 Rizwan 18)

Encouragement for Rashid when he sets Rizwan up with a slider when he anticipated he would sweep. Rizwan, adjusting on length, cuts it instead, but straight off middle and leg. So close. Five singles come but Rashid is spinning a web.

01:52 PM GMT

OVER 12: PAK 52/2 (Babar 35 Rizwan 15)

Pretty much on the money from Atkinson, benefiting from playing two matches in a row. Slippery pace, tight lines, varying his length. Babar controls a pull to midwicket for a single, Rizwan opens the face to glide a single down to third man.

01:48 PM GMT

OVER 11: PAK 50/2 (Babar 34 Rizwan 14)

Rashid begins with a loopy full toss that Babar pats down to long off for a single. Having been beaten by drift, Rizwan gorges on length and slog sweeps for four then laps a single round the corner. Babar filches the strike with a drive to cover point for a single.

Babar Azam motors along, as stylish as ever - ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images

Here comes Gus.

01:44 PM GMT

OVER 10: PAK 43/2 (Babar 32 Rizwan 9)

Babar, glistening with perspiration, needs an irregular, personal drinks break at the end of the Powerplay after whisking four through midwicket off Woakes when he errs too straight.

Adil Rashid is coming on for an early spell, having bagged Babar in the World T20 final last year.

01:42 PM GMT

OVER 9: PAK 38/2 (Babar 27 Rizwan 9)

Willey continues for a fifth over and Babar takes a pair of singles through midwicket while Rizwan chops one down to third man. It’s as if they are waiting for the dew to come to make the ball skid on before they up their strike rate.

01:37 PM GMT

OVER 8: PAK 35/2 (Babar 25 Rizwan 8)

New Zealand beat India in the semi-final of the last World Cup and are gunning for their third successive final appearance. Interestingly three of the four semi-finalists are the same as four years ago and exactly the same as eight years ago.

Babar clouts a pull off Woakes for four and dabs a single down to third man.

Willey needs one more wicket for 100 in ODIs, and will become the 15th player to do so if he manages it. It would be a dream way to sign off. One look at the averages proves England picked the wrong left-arm allrounder: Curran two wickets at 70, Willey 10 at 21. With the bat: Willey strike rate of 116, Curran 61. Nothing sums up the fact they approached the World Cup as an extension of T20 than those numbers and Curran starting ahead of Willey.

01:32 PM GMT

OVER 7: PAK 30/2 (Babar 20 Rizwan 8)

By dint of Pakistan not knocking off 338 midway through the sixth over, New Zealand have qualified for Wednesday’s semi-final against India at the Wankhede.

Rizwan tucks two off his pads and then plays out five dot balls as Willey keeps him tentative with swing and a testing length.

01:27 PM GMT

OVER 6: PAK 28/2 ( Babar 20 Rizwan 6)

Woakes is trying to turn Babar’s strength against him, hoping he’ll spoon one of his wonderful cover drives to the fielder if the ball sticks. And he does drive loosely and uppishly but it’s about a metre away from extra-cover’s dive and the ball speeds away on this slick outfield for four. Woakes drags his length back and Babar cracks a cut for another four then flicks two down to long leg. Atkinson does well to chase it down and save the boundary.

01:23 PM GMT

OVER 5: PAK 18/2 ( Babar 10 Rizwan 6)

Root is moved from slip to silly mid-off. Babar and Rizwan question each other when they miss the opportunity to take a single when they give each other confusing signals. There was easily one there. Babar dabs a single down to third man. Rizwan plays out two dot balls.

01:19 PM GMT

OVER 4: PAK 17/2 ( Babar 9 Rizwan 6)

Babar starts sublimely, whisking Woakes through midwicket for four. Hacked off that he bowled his first ball too straight, Woakes adjust his line to the corridor and gets out of the over for the cost of only two more runs.

01:15 PM GMT

OVER 3: PAK 11/2 ( Babar 8 Rizwan 1)

What a way to bow out for Willey, taking the wickets of both openers in his first two overs. Fakhar, the danger man, was earlier beaten by an outswinger and then exasperated by a good stop at point that cut off a boundary he strides down. Willey may have seen him coming and went for a shorter length, cramping the left-hander who couldn’t free his arms and plinked it to mid-off.

01:10 PM GMT

Wicket!

Fakhar c Stokes b Willey 1 Restless at being tied down he charges down at Willey and chips a dolly to mid-off. FOW 10/2

01:07 PM GMT

OVER 2: PAK 10/1 (Fakhar 1 Babar 8)

Chris Woakes takes the other new ball and has Fakhar Zaman and his outrageously high back lift facing. Fakhar defends the first four as Woakes pounds a fourth stump line and the left-handed opener gets off the mark with a flick off middle for a single when Woakes gives him a straight one.

01:03 PM GMT

OVER 1: PAK 9/1 (Fakhar 0 Babar 8)

Excellent from David Willey using his wing and his brave, fuller length to pin Abdullah Shafique in front of leg stump, second ball. Lovely shape. Babar jams out a yorker then takes a long stride to cream a straight drive for four.

The swing costs Willey and England a wide and Babar ends the over with another glorious drive, this one through the on-side, his head right over the ball, his body beautifully balanced.

12:58 PM GMT

Wicket!

Abdullah lbw b Willey 0 Big swing from Willey in his last match for England and he raps the opener on the shin as he tried to whip it through midwicket. They ponder using a review but decide against with a second to go. Perfect start with the second ball. FOW 0/1

12:56 PM GMT

England tame sticky dog

Only three teams have made more than 330 at this World Cup, and England did it here on a sticky dog at Eden Gardens. They should have enough unless they bowl really poorly. Ben Stokes stood out, nursing Joe Root through a 132 run third wicket stand that laid the platform for useful cameos from Brook, Buttler and Willey. A big crowd of around 50,000 on Diwali are creating a cracking atmosphere. Can Fakhar Zaman provide the fireworks for Pakistan?

12:30 PM GMT

Innings break: Pakistan need 338 to win

England have a very competitive score if the dew does not hamper their efforts with the ball too severely. Fine contributions from the top four and some handy biffing from the middle and late orders, which has always been England’s model. Shaheen, Rauf and Wasim fought back well with reverse swing in the last 10 overs.

This England innings, on what is no belter, has followed an almost exemplary template. A sequence of individual innings of substance, at least until the death overs; none of those frenetic 20s and 30s they hit earlier in the tournament, which were bricks without straw and caused England to crumble.

12:27 PM GMT

OVER 50: ENG 337/9 (Woakes 4 Rashid 0)

David Willey! He starts by going two-eyed in his stance like his old man and then flicking the ball over the slips with the tenderest of caresses for four. Wasim then pushes the next ball up on a good length and Willey smacks it over his head for six. Up comes mid-off and Willey thumps the next ball over long-off for a one-bounce four. But he holes out to a fine, running catch at long-on.

Two wickets in two balls peg England back and the hat-trick ball swings through Rashid’s legs and they pinch a bye to end the innings.

12:25 PM GMT

Wicket!

Atkinson b Wasim 0 Quick, hooping, reverse-sswinging yorker kippers him for a golden duck. FOW 336/9

12:25 PM GMT

Wicket!

Willey c Iftikhar b Wasim 15 Four, six, four, out. Caught off a leading edge at long off. FOW 336/8

12:21 PM GMT

OVER 49: ENG 322/7 (Woakes 4 Willey 1)

Having been beaten by the slower ball, Woakes is followed by Rauf’s yorker and is clipped on the shin. They take a leg-bye. Moeen has a swing and a miss at a reverse-swinging slower ball then loses his off stump. Enter David Willey who led England out in his last ODI. Long delay because the impact of the ball hitting the stumps has broken the off bail.

When they finally bring on a replacement, Willey bunts a single to mid off and Woakes steps away to harpoon a lovely cover drive for four off middle and off.

12:13 PM GMT

Wicket!

Moeen b Rauf 8 Trying to get a wriggle on, Moeen throws his hands at another cutter and loses his off stump. Beaten by swing and the lack of pace FOW 317/7

12:11 PM GMT

OVER 48: ENG 316/6 (Moeen 8 Woakes 0)

Buttler pulls Wasim’s stray short one off his thighpad for four but is run out next ball. Moeen pulls for a single, Woakes scrambles a leg-bye then Moeen plays that wonderfully elegant shot over mdiwicket for six, the bat coming down from 1 o’clock all the way through to 11 on the dial.

12:06 PM GMT

Wicket!

Buttler run out 27 Dead-eyed throw from Haris Rauf as Buttler tried to hustle back for two to keep the strike, the bulleted, direct hit catching him short by half a metre. FOW 308/6

12:04 PM GMT

OVER 47: ENG 304/5 (Buttler 23 Moeen 1)

Harry Brook plays the deftest of ramps off a Haris Rauf full ball, leaning into the offside to flip it over his shoulder for four before completing his tumble. It takes England to 300. Haris responds with an effort yorker that Brook jams out but the bowler then sits down and calls on the physio. Cramp?

A patched-up Rauf continues and is seething when Shaheen’s pointless throw lets them turn a single into two. But he has Shaheen to thank next ball when he hangs on to Brook’s drive and ensures, with his slide, that it sticks.

12:02 PM GMT

Wicket!

Brook c Shaheen b Rauf 30 Smacks the slower ball to mid-off’s left where Shaheen takes it with his stronger hand. FOW 302/5

11:57 AM GMT

OVER 46: ENG 296/4 (Buttler 22 Brook 24)

Poor Wasim who reverses one that gulls Buttler with the late movement and finds the inside edge. The ball cannons into middle peg fairly hard but doesn’t dislodge the zing bails.

The swing and Wasim’s length on a tacky pitch mess with their timing and they can only work him away for four singles and a two plus the opening wide.

England have finally built a platform for Buttler and Brook and they have responded.

11:50 AM GMT

OVER 45: ENG 289/4 (Buttler 20 Brook 20)

Shaheen is going to bowl out, starting round the wicket to Brook. He starts with length and Brook dumps it over long off for six then hoicks him over midwicket for two. The next ball is the attempted yorker that doesn’t land and Brook slices it between third and point for four. Brook exchanges singles with his captain then pummels another length ball over long on for six to race to 20 off 10.

Shaheen ends with his his figures bruised at 10-1-72-2, conceding 20 off his 10th.

11:47 AM GMT

OVER 44: ENG 269/4 (Buttler 19 Brook 1)

Two lives for Buttler whose fortunes are changing. First Wasim makes a proper Horlicks of his attempt to catch him, diving at point, getting his hands in the wrong position and to add insult to injury letting the ball underneath him for four.

To rub further salt into Shadab;s wounds, Buttler’s steepling drive is taken at long off by Haris Rauf but he touches the boundary rope with the heel of his boot before he tosses it up. Six and not out.

11:41 AM GMT

OVER 43: ENG 257/4 (Buttler 8 Brook 0)

Babar keeps Shaheen going for his ninth over and he repays his captain’s judgment by dismissing the well-set Root with a lovely bit of deception. Brook plays out four dot balls.

11:38 AM GMT

Wicket!

Root c Shadab b Shaheen 60 Clever from the bowler who went for the slower cutter and completely diddled Root who tried to flick it square and clsed the face too soon, ballooning it off a leading edge to cover point. FOW 257/4

11:38 AM GMT

OVER 42: ENG 256/3 (Root 60 Buttler 7)

Root sweeps Shadab hard for four and Buttler rolls back the months with a terrific reverse-sweep for anotherm nailing that stroke for the first time since he left England.

Worth noting that while things are going well for England in Kolkata, they are also going well for them in Pune too. Australia look like they’ll beat Bangladesh, which should sort England’s Champions Trophy spot whatever happens here.

11:32 AM GMT

OVER 41: ENG 246/3 (Root 55 Buttler 2)

Buttler promotes himself ahead of Brook after Babar is rewarded for bringing Shaheen back before his usual death spell. Buttler works the ball to midwicket to get off the mark, Root does the same and, when Buttler gives him the strike back with a French/Harrow drive, he taps two down to the cover sweeper and guides a single to third man.

Afridi bowls Stokes! 💥



11:28 AM GMT

Wicket!

Stokes b Shaheen 84 A brute of a reverse-swinging yorker that knocks off stump over. Stokes has fast hands but even he can’t get the bat down to find the middle and block it. I think it just kissed the inside of the toe. FOW 241/3

Well that’s it for Stokes in ODI cricket. He goes off shaking his head as dusk descends on Eden Gardens. I can’t see him playing again. HIs knee will be operated on next week with the aim of extending his Test career and he winced here whenever he went down to sweep or run a quick single. He looks very trim at the moment, has definitely worked hard in the gym on this trip and is determined to return as an allrounder in Test cricket. As for ODIs, this was always a temporary arrangement. T20 pays the bills, Tests bring the glory and he will not be around for the 2027 World Cup so why carry on?

11:27 AM GMT

OVER 40: ENG 240/2 (Root 51 Stokes 84)

Ramiz Raja is bemoaning the fact that Haris Rauf doesn’t bowl enough bouncers. At 90mph+ he really ought to be threatening dental disintegration more often, he asserts. It’s a fine point but his yorker has served him pretty well.

Going into the last 10 overs with only two wickets down and two batsmen well set. England have found the formula at last! When there is no pressure, it has to be added ...

11:22 AM GMT

OVER 39: ENG 235/2 (Root 48 Stokes 82)

Root clips four off his pads with the sweetest of timing as it finally comes back and then fillets point for four more with a cut stroke. There’s some of the old fluency and touch right there. If you hang around long enough, it comes back for class players. A drive and a pull earn him two more singles, Stokes clears the front leg to go for that big on drive again but finds the fielder and can only hustle a single.

11:18 AM GMT

OVER 38: ENG 223/2 (Root 38 Stokes 80)

Root tries two reverse-scoops and connects with the second but can only flick it for a single off the returning Haris Rauf. Stokes pulls for one. Pacey over from the right-arm quick.

11:16 AM GMT

OVER 37: ENG 221/2 (Root 37 Stokes 79)

Stokes cloths a swipe over long on but it falls short and plugs, allowing them a single. Pakistan burn a review, Rizwan insisting Wasim’s reverse-swinging yorker would have hit leg stump ... but it was going down. Both gone now. Root shapes to pull then pulls out and is then struck painfully on the fleshy part of the thigh by a nip-backer. He’s grinding it out but hasn’t played a sweet shot since match one.

11:09 AM GMT

OVER 36: ENG 220/2 (Root 37 Stokes 78)

Stokes is going hard and going down in characteristic style, dancing down to flay a drive back over the bowler’s head for four. His knee is giving him some gyp now and his face creases in obvious pain. The next ball is dispatched over point for six with a reverse sweep that was an encore to the famous one at Headingley many people, including me, have framed on their walls at home. But this time he ends up on his tuchas.

His third boundary of the over is far more jammy, though, beaten by turn he thick edges it 10cm wide of Rizwan’s reach for four. The partnership now stands at 112.

11:03 AM GMT

OVER 35: ENG 204/2 (Root 36 Stokes 63)

Pakistan turn back to pace and Stokes braces the front leg to smack a six over long off. England’s Test captain winces in pain at the end of his wing. Wasim drops the ball short to try to cramp the left-hander but he swivels and collars it on the pull for four through midwicket. Nothing consistent in this line of attack, Wasim pitches the next ball up outside off and Stokes drives for a single to cover and Root clips one off his toes.

10:59 AM GMT

OVER 34: ENG 192/2 (Root 35 Stokes 52)

Back-to-back fifties for Ben Stokes and brought up with a stonking reverse-sweep off Agha Salman, pounding it through gully for four. He’s enjoying himself ...

10:57 AM GMT

OVER 33: ENG 186/2 (Root 34 Stokes 47)

This time Stokes nails the sweep of Iftikhar and skelps it for four to arrive at drinks in rude health. Given how well England bowled against Australia and India and how well they have batted here and against Netherlands, the argument for them being simply undercooked rather than over the hill becomes ever more plausible. It might have been a tournament too far for some of the players but by no means all.

10:51 AM GMT

OVER 32: ENG 180/2 (Root 33 Stokes 42)

Here comes Agha Salman and Stokes takes stock and then takes a couple of singles off the off-spinner through the offside while Stokes plays his favourite midwicket flick for one.

10:48 AM GMT

OVER 31: ENG 177/2 (Root 32 Stokes 40)

While Stokes has shown glimpses off his best form and fluency, Root is gritting his teeth and grafting. Stokes has had the fortune of being served up the worst deliveries of the partnership and is now treated to an Iftikhar long hop that he pulls hard wide of long on for four. Stokes strokes a single down to cover, Root milks one to long on as does Stokes, a mirror image of his partner’s.

10:44 AM GMT

OVER 30: ENG 170/2 (Root 31 Stokes 34)

Two singles apiece again off the spinner. Root sweeps Shadab four times for two singles, Stokes flicks a single through midwicket then reverse sweeps a full toss for another. He curses himself for missing out there.

10:42 AM GMT

OVER 29: ENG 166/2 (Root 29 Stokes 32)

Iftikhar replaces the leaky Shaheen and slams on the brakes as England nudge and nurdle four singles. His arm ball finds Stokes’ leading edge but the ball drops short of scrambling cover.

10:38 AM GMT

OVER 28: ENG 162/2 (Root 27 Stokes 30)

Root is beaten by Shadab in the flight and Harrow drives for two, the ball whistling past off-stump. It makes him the first Englishman to reach 1,000 runs at World Cups but he was lucky to survive. Shadab, who has no luck but bad all tournament, smiles.

10:36 AM GMT

OVER 27: ENG 158/2 (Root 24 Stokes 29)

On come the lights and Stokes plays a glorious on drive off Shaheen, beating Fakhar for four. Two balls later he steps to leg and throws his hands at a drive, spanking it over cover for four more. Shaheen resorts to his gold standard yorker and Stokes keeps it out with the toe then hammers another full ball between mid-on and the bowler to make it a hat-trick of fours off the over. That drop in Shaheen’s previous over is already costing Pakistan.

Ten more runs and Pakistan are out:

10:30 AM GMT

OVER 26: ENG 146/2 (Root 24 Stokes 17)

Another scare for Stokes with the broom when he sweeps the googly, misses with his bat and he wears the ball on his forearm as he completed the circle. diverting it half an inch past leg-stump down to third. Up he jumps to run a single. Root drives down to long on for two, Stokes happy to stress his knee at full pelt to take the opportunity.

Constant movement behind the bowler’s arm is starting to vex Stokes.

10:26 AM GMT

OVER 25: ENG 140/2 (Root 20 Stokes 15)

Reverse for Shaheen and combined with the sticky pitch it’s making hitting difficult. And it should have brought a wicket when Stokes is diddled by the slower ball and pops it straight back up the pitch but Shaheen shells his second caught and bowled chance of the match.

Stokes uses his feet to combat the late swing and muscles the ball over the bowler for four and then chisels out the inevitable, inswinging yorker.

10:22 AM GMT

OVER 24: ENG 134/2 (Root 19 Stokes 10)

Root cuts Shadab hard for a single to the point sweeper. The sweep, such a potent weapon in Stokes’ armoury, must be restricted by Stokes’ tendinitis. Down he goes on to the bad one to play a reverse and misses the ball entirely ... but so does Rizwan and the ball scuttles through him for four byes. He does connect with the orthodox sweep but finds the fielder and can only make a single.

10:16 AM GMT

OVER 23: ENG 128/2 (Root 18 Stokes 9)

Three singles off Haris Rauf’s sixth over, at least one of which might have been two but for Stokes’ wounded knee. Stokes is chuntering at the end of the over after his failure to beat mid-on.

10:12 AM GMT

OVER 22: ENG 125/2 (Root 16 Stokes 8)

Shadab’s soapy hands make a gift of a full toss to Root who carts it for four through midwicket. Out comes the drive to rotate the strike and both he and Stokes drive walking singles down to long on to finish the over.

10:08 AM GMT

OVER 21: ENG 118/2 (Root 10 Stokes 7)

Haris Rauf implores Paul Wilson to give Stokes out leg-before with genuine conviction ... except it hit him on the thigh pad as it was angling down. Everything going for it apart from height and trajectory. Rauf strains even harder and bangs it in but Stokes likes that line and cuts uppishly for four bisecting point and third man.

10:06 AM GMT

OVER 20: ENG 112/2 (Root 9 Stokes 2)

With the help of this horribly tricky, sticky pitch, Shadab keeps England down to two singles as Root and Stokes try to find a way to impart power on to their shots without adding risk. They haven’t found a winning formula yet. This is almost certainly Stokes’ last ODI innings and he will want to enjoy himself as well as conscientiously doing his duty as ever.

Yes he got out when set but at least Jonny Bairstow finally found the right rhythm for 50 over batting. He played himself in first and adjusted his timing to the pitch, before trying to hit boundaries off bad balls. More haste less speed. For the last time I’ll say it: England’s batsmen would have been far closer to having the right rhythm for this World Cup if they had played in the county 50 over Metro Cup instead of hacking away at every ball in the Hundred.

10:01 AM GMT

OVER 19: ENG 110/2 (Root 8 Stokes 1)

Haris Rauf returns and bags Bairstow who stands staring at the fielder, grinning ruefully before turning to walk off. Is that it? Enter Stokes who gets off the mark with a shuffling tap into the covers for a single. Root takes one with an onside flick.

I think Bairstow wanted to thrash it over cover but was caught in Kenny Barrington’s ‘Two-man’s land’.

09:58 AM GMT

Wicket!

Bairstow c Salman b Rauf 59 Took the decision late to lean on to the front foot to drive when his initial inclination to play it from the crease was possibly correct and he spooned it low to cover. FOW 108/2

09:55 AM GMT

OVER 18: ENG 106/1 (Bairstow 57 Root 7)

England take four singles off Shadab’s gentle leg-breaks, each into the covers. Not really skidding on for Shadab yet.

09:52 AM GMT

OVER 17: ENG 102/1 (Bairstow 55 Root 5)

Ha! This is typical Jonny. Just when you think he’s out ... he drags himself back in. No wonder he boils the ire of so many people. He starts the over with decent shot outside off that should have brought him a tight two but his aggressive running spooks Fakhar who fumble sit and lets it through for four. Wasim stares him out. ‘If looks could kill they probably will in games without frontiers ...’ That’s the hundred up for England.

Bairstow works a single off his legs and Root plays his third-man dab to nick the strike.

09:43 AM GMT

OVER 16: ENG 96/1 (Bairstow 50 Root 4)

Root and Bairstow will face their erstwhile Yorkshire team-mate Shadab who has been woefully out of form with the ball at the tournament. Bairstow renews acquaintances by using his feet to smear a drive through point for four and then slaps a back-foot drive for a single to bring up a 52-ball fifty just before the drinks break.

09:41 AM GMT

OVER 15: ENG 90/1 (Bairstow 45 Root 3)

Bairstow works Wasim off his pads through midwicket for a single, Root does the same with a bottom-hand heavy stir and Bairstow comes back for two to the cover sweeper with a nice drive. Root, after taking three balls to judge, retakes his guard outside the crease and uses the angle to tickle a single off his pad fine for a single.

If this is Malan's last ride in ODIs, he's going out with an amazing record.

09:36 AM GMT

OVER 14: ENG 84/1 (Bairstow 41 Root 1)

You know someone else who was out reverse-sweeping at Eden Gardens? I still remember where I was. (In bed).

Mike Gatting interview

09:31 AM GMT

Wicket!

Malan c Rizwan b Iftikhar 31 Reverse sweep, the ball takes a top edge up by the maker’s name and Rizwan leaps up like a salted razor clam, tips it up and dives forward to gather at the second attempt. FOW 82/1

09:31 AM GMT

OVER 13 ENG 82/0 (Malan 31 Bairstow 40)

Wasim is trying to cramp Malan for room by bowling into his pads, swinging it in at a full length, targeting the toes. He succeeds in tying him down for three dot balls and Malan can only get away with a single, clipping it off his boots. Bairstow taps two through cover.

09:29 AM GMT

The end?

England come up with their best powerplay of the World Cup: 72-0. Playing for their futures seems to work. Malan, 36, expects the end after this game and spoke very candidly about it on Friday. Bairstow will probably think he can do a job for England when he’s 50. He will not go quietly. And Root? I think he should concentrate on Test cricket but he will never give in. He will probably play 50 overs cricket for Yorkshire next summer to make a point.

09:27 AM GMT

OVER 12 ENG 79/0 (Malan 30 Bairstow 38)

Michael Atherton reports that the ICC has announced that attendances at the matches have now topped a million. Decent crowd in today, too.

Malan pushes a couple of singles off Iftikhar, Bairstow laps two over Rizwan’s leap and drives a single down to long-on.

09:24 AM GMT

OVER 11: ENG 74/0 (Malan 28 Bairstow 35)

Mohammad Wasim replaces Shaheen and starts tidily England take two singles but, though they find the middle of the bat, cannot pierce the infield off the other four.

09:19 AM GMT

OVER 10: ENG 72/0 (Malan 27 Bairstow 34)

Tidy over from Iftikhar. England take four singles to make it their best opening Powerplay of the tournament.

Too Much, Too Little, Too Late to try again with you

We’re in the middle of ending something that we knew

09:16 AM GMT

OVER 9: ENG 68/0 (Malan 25 Bairstow 32)

Shaheen has bowled well but his short ball won’t work on this pitch even as a surprise. Malan has all the time he needs to sit back and pan it in front of square for four. The left-armer returns to a fuller line but affords Malan too much width and he pumps a drive through cover for another four.

09:12 AM GMT

OVER 8: ENG 59/0 (Malan 16 Bairstow 32)

Haris Rauf is sent into exile at fine leg. ‘You’ve let me down, you’ve let yourself down, you’ve let the whole school down.’ Iftikhar is given the thankless task of bowling spin late in the Powerplay. It’s one thing taking the first over when batsmen are wary, but not once they’ve got going. He starts with a drag down and Bairstow slaps a cut for four then flicks a single off middle and leg. Malan, who has been England’s best batsman of the tournament, an accolade like the Isle of Man’s greatest astronaut, is not as fluent but still finds the boundary with a big, sliced drive that clears point.

09:05 AM GMT

OVER 7: ENG 49/0 (Malan 11 Bairstow 27)

And with one stride ... Bairstow has suddenly clicked and he leans back to drive Shaheen off the back foot for four and then, when the left-armer slants a shorter one across him, uppercuts for six. He even farms the strike when adjusting late to pat a ball he was shaping to drive and beats cover’s throw to complete a single.

Poor old Haris Rauf. He’s a very good bowler, but he’s had a stinker of a World Cup, and has made a shocking start here with those two magnificent sets of five wides. They were totally unstoppable, and told the story of a man out of nick.

09:02 AM GMT

OVER 6: ENG 38/0 (Malan 11 Bairstow 16)

Blimey! Haris Rauf bangs in a half-tracker and it takes off. Must have hit the seam as it comfortably clears first slip and sails down for five wides. He follows it with another short one that doesn’t hit the seam and Malan clobbers it in front of square for four. When he pitches up, Malan slaps a drive, not off the middle for two.

That old line of Graham Gooch’s of playing against Richard Hadlee and New Zealand – World XI at one end and Ilford Seconds at the other. Haris Rauf is both himself. Jaffas and pies.

08:57 AM GMT

OVER 5: ENG 26/0 (Malan 5 Bairstow 15)

Bairstow gorges on a shorter one from Shaheen and flat-bats a pull for four and then jabs down on the off-cutter with soft hands to pat a single. Malan has a big, woolly, flat-footed drive outside off but connects only with Bengal air.

08:54 AM GMT

OVER 4: ENG 21/0 (Malan 5 Bairstow 10)

Haris Rauf ratchets his pace above 90mph but pace is something England have been craving and the ball coming on and Bairstow, after a swish and a miss, connects with one of his flashing drives and flays it for four. Haris overcorrects and bowls too straight and Bairstow uses the angle from right-arm over to whisk it off his toes for four. After Bairstow chops a single down to third man, Malan joins the party by creaming a half-volley through cover for four more.

Looks as though it is going to be very difficult for England’s batsmen to work out what, on this ultra slow pitch, a winning total is going to be: could be anywhere between 200 and, if dew hampers the bowlers, 350.

08:51 AM GMT

From Wantage Road to Kolkata

A wistful look on the face of David Willey as he lines up for the national anthem for the last time as an England player. He’s a player who has worn his patriotism on his sleeve and this is not a bad place for him to sign off. It has been a long journey for him from Wantage Road to Calcutta. Eden Gardens is about a quarter full at the moment, with lots of Pakistan support. I’ve been lucky enough to cover two Tests here (India v Pakistan 2005 and England v India 2012) but never a night game. This ground always held a fascination for me after the 1987 World Cup final. Its iconic floodlight towers (that Bruce French once climbed) can be seen across the city when the smog clears enough, and it there is an earthiness to it that you don’t get at modern concrete bowls. It holds about 65,000 these days and must have been an incredible sight for the ‘87 final when 95,000 crammed in.

08:47 AM GMT

OVER 3: ENG 8/0 (Malan 1 Bairstow 1)

Malan gets off the mark streakily when the ball sticks in the pitch and he plinks his drive back up the pitch, offering a chance of a return catch but Shaheen can’t get his hands in place as the ball floats back past the stumps. They run a single.

With a leg slip in for Bairstow, Shaheen feeds him on his pads, looking for the strangle. After a couple of dot balls Bairstow flicks a single through square leg.

Rizwan throws the ball in the air when Malan plays and misses, getting the hopes of the fans in green up. He never tires of it. Malan was nowhere near it and, Babar smiles but has no intention of reviewing.

This pitch is like Cardiff 2017.

08:42 AM GMT

OVER 2: ENG 6/0 (Malan 0 Bairstow 0)

Haris starts by spraying a huge inswinger miles down the legside for five wides. The next ball is much better, pulling his length back and hitting the seam. Bairstow shoulders arms.

Haris’s outswinger is called wide, too, and already we are looking at an eight-ball over. It’s an absolute dog of a pitch. Red soil > black soil. Strange combo of jaffas and wild wides, beating Bairstow twice when he hits the seam and gets them to straighten. Bairstow’s back pad saves him from the drag-on when he throws his hands at a drive and he finishes the over with another thick inside edge into the pad. Babar appeals but there were two noises. Actually one ball left and Haris beats Bairstow’s outside edge. He goes up to appeal, supported by his captain ... but not the wicketkeeper, apart from his crowd-kidding toss up. He didn’t hit it.

No runs off the bat so far.

08:35 AM GMT

OVER 1: ENG 0/0 (Malan 0 Bairstow 0)

Shaheen Shah Afridi opens the bowling as usual, Dawid Malan on strike. Left-armer v left-hander. No bounce but big swing, taking it half a metre past Malan’s edge. Shaheen pushes the next one up, inviting the drive but it hoops even further away. Shaheen adjusts and goes straighter but the ball doesn’t come on as he shapes to clip it through square leg and it bobbles off a leading edge into the offside. The slips and keeper all take a step up because of the lack of bounce.

Malan drives tentatively back up the pitch, tentative because he can’t trust the surface, and lets the last ball through to the keeper.

Slow and low that is the tempo. They can’t go hard for fear of dragging on.

The scenario for Pakistan to qualify for the semi-finals:

08:25 AM GMT

The teams are out for the national anthems

Pakistan’s first. Good to see quite a few Pakistan fans in Eden Gardens this afternoon.

08:12 AM GMT

Pitch reports

Slow and sticky and will lose all life after about 15 overs, according to Dinesh Karthik and Knight Rider Eoin Morgan. So par would be about 270 batting first.

08:09 AM GMT

England unchanged, Shadab comes in for Hasan for Pakistan

England Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (capt and wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Dave Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid.

Pakistan Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim.

08:04 AM GMT

England have won the toss again

And have decided to bat first. That’s the seventh time in nine matches at the World Cup that he’s won it. Whatever the other criticisms, you can’t say Jos is a useless tosser ...

07:49 AM GMT

Pakistan's hopes rest on winning the toss and batting

Otherwise to overhaul NZ’s net run rate they will, I think, have to bowl England out for 30 and knock them off in an over. (Actually 100 and then knock them off in 21 balls).

04:45 PM GMT

And it's goodbye from them

Welcome to live coverage of the penultimate pool stage game of the 2023 Cricket World Cup where the only jeopardy/ecstasy rests in an unlikely record rout for the format. For Pakistan to reach the semi-final and overtake New Zealand’s NRR superiority they would have to beat England by 287 runs. For England to miss out on Champions Trophy qualification after their thumping victory over the Netherlands took them up to seventh place, they would have to suffer a crushing defeat and for both Bangladesh to beat Australia in today’s first match and the Dutch to hammer India in Sunday’s Super 10 finale.

But that is not to say there is nothing of interest in the outcome at Eden Gardens. A host of England’s greatest generation of white-ball players are likely to be playing their final ODIs or, if not selected, bidding farewell from the sidelines. Jonny Bairstow will probably carry on in Tests and T20 internationals but will be 38 by the time the next World Cup in South Africa comes around and is unlikely to make it. Ditto for Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Dawid Malan, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and possibly England’s best bowler, the curiously under-rated Adil Rashid.

Our esteemed cricket correspondent Nick Hoult thinks it should also be curtains for Joe Root but I’m not so sure they will be able to persuade him to go gently into the good night of becoming a Test only player at the age of 32. Having already bristled at his exclusion from the T20 side and taken gigs in the Big Bash and IPL to try to prove them wrong, he will not want to give up the other string to his bow, particularly when he is such a close pal and training partner of Jos Buttler and will be only 34 for the Champions Trophy and 36 for the next World Cup. Rohit is 36 and tearing it up, Virat is 35, Ashwin 37, Dave Warner 37 and Glen Maxwell 35.

But if it is to be his swansong, too, let them all go out with a bang. That’s what made them great.