England v Fiji, Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter-final: when is it, how to watch

Danny Care scores the second of England's two tries in their scruffy win over Samoa - PA/Mike Egerton

Fiji booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup against England despite suffering a shock defeat by Portugal in the final pool match of the tournament on Sunday night.

The Portuguese recorded their first-ever RWC win with a 24-23 triumph in Toulouse but the Fijians still secured second place in Pool C thanks to their losing bonus point for not going down by more than seven points.

That also confirmed Australia’s first-ever pool-stage exit as Eddie Jones’s side finished third and he missed out on a last-eight clash with his former side.

England secured their place in the knockout phase when Japan beat Samoa and Steve Borthwick’s side finished their Pool D campaign with an unconvincing 18-17 win over Samoa, their third victory from three matches.

When is it?

England will take on Fiji in the Rugby World Cup quarter-final on Sunday October 15. The game kicks off at 4pm BST, 5pm local time.

Where is it?

Stade de Marseille

Capacity: 67,847

Stade de Marseille has a capacity of 67,847 - PA/Mike Egerton

A historic stadium that has been renovated multiple times since it opened in 1937 and has a capacity of 67,847. Two quarter-finals at the 2007 Rugby World Cup were hosted here. As well as being the home ground of Olympique de Marseille football team, this stadium hosted the Fifa World Cup in 1938 and 1998.

Who is the referee?

TBC

How to watch on TV

ITV has exclusive broadcast rights to show the Rugby World Cup in the UK. England’s quarter-final match will be on ITV 1.

Radio commentary will be available only on the BBC, across Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds service. The BBC offers a “bespoke output” in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for this match can be purchased via the official Rugby World Cup ticket portal.

England’s Pool D results

Fiji’s Pool D results

What is England’s route to the final?

England progressed from Pool D as the top-placed side ahead of Argentina.

By finishing first in their group, Borthwick’s men will face the second-placed side from Pool C – Fiji, who have blown hot and cold at this tournament.

It is only if they reach the semis that England will have to play a team in the top five of the world rankings. And in a one-off knockout match, it is anyone’s game. Next stop, the final?

Who is in the England squad?

