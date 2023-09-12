England’s Rugby World Cup 2023 fixtures, team and route to the final

England's Danny Care applauds the fans after victory over Argentina - PA/Andrew Matthews

England got their Rugby World Cup 2023 campaign underway against Argentina in Marseille, overcoming a recent poor run of form to triumph, despite being a man down for 77 minutes.

Borthwick, who took over from Eddie Jones in December, had lost six of his nine games in charge, overseeing a 53-10 thrashing by France in March and England’s first ever loss to Fiji in their final World Cup warm-up last month.

But his players regrouped after an early red card for Tom Curry to secure victory over their toughest opponents in Pool D. George Ford was the star of the show, kicking all 27 points to steer his side to the win.

Who are in England’s group?

Pool D

England

Japan

Argentina

Samoa

Chile

What is England’s next game?

England’s next fixture is against Japan in Nice on Sunday, Sept 17. Defeating their most difficult pool opponents, Argentina, leaves their path clear to the quarter-finals.

Who’s in the England team?

England are likely to be without the services of Tom Curry for the match against Japan after he became the third English player to have been sent off since the start of August. Captain Owen Farrell and No 8 Billy Vunipola were both suspended for their opening match against Argentina following red cards in the World Cup warm-up matches.

England’s full Pool D fixtures and schedule

All matches on ITV1 unless specified

What is England’s route to the final?

Based on current world rankings, England and Argentina should progress from Pool D. But discount a much-improved Samoa at your peril.

If England advance as one of Pool D’s top two teams, they will likely face either Australia, Wales or Fiji from Pool C in the quarter-finals. So far so beatable.

Indeed, it is only if they reach the semi-finals that England would have to play a team in the top five of the current world rankings. And in a one-off knockout match, it’s anyone’s game. Next stop, the final!

For the full World Cup schedule, click here.

How do I watch the Rugby World Cup on TV?

ITV have the exclusive broadcast rights in the UK, with the vast majority on ITV1. You can read our guide to the 12 best pundits and commentators working at the tournament.

The radio commentary of every match will be available only on the BBC, across Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds service. The BBC says there will be a “bespoke output” in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

In the US, the tournament is being shown on NBC Sports. In South Africa the TV coverage is on SuperSport.