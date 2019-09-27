England Rugby World Cup 2019 fixtures: squad, match dates and latest team news

Will Eddie Jones bring back the Ford-Farrell axis for the Rugby World Cup? - Sportsfile

Who is in England's World Cup squad?

England's Rugby World Cup squad is captained by Owen Farrell.

What date and time is England's next match?

It is against Argentina on Saturday October 5 at 9am BST.

Who is in England's group?

What are England's full RWC fixtures?

MATCH ONE

England 35 Tonga 3... Sapporo Dome... Sunday, September 22... 11.15am BST... (ITV)

MATCH TWO

England 45 USA 7... Kobe Misaki Stadium... Thursday, September 26... 11.45am BST... (ITV)

MATCH THREE

England vs Argentina... Tokyo Stadium... Saturday, October 5... 9am BST... (ITV)

MATCH FOUR

England vs France... International Stadium Yokohama... Saturday, October 12... 9.15am BST... (ITV)

When are the knockout rounds?

The quarter-finals are on October 19-20.

The semi-finals are on October 26-27.

The Bronze Final is on November 1.

The Final is on November 2.

What is the latest England team news?

Mako Vunipola, Henry Slade and Jack Nowell have all been carrying injuries throughout the World Cup so far. Slade is the only one of the three to have taken any part in the tournament. However, his knee injury flared up as he came on from the bench during England's victory of Tonga.

All three players are in contention to face Argentina according to England attack coach Scott Wiesemantal but it is likely that if they were selected it would be from the bench.

Piers Francis was cited for a high tackle during the opening seconds of England's second pool match against the USA. He will face a disciplinary panel and it is probable that Francis will be banned for a number weeks which would rule him out of England's last two pool matches against Argentina and France.

The back row selection will be hotly contested as Sam Underhill, Lewis Ludlam and Mark Wilson compete to start alongside Billy Vunipola and Tom Curry. The midfield selection will also be interesting - the axis of George Ford and Owen Farrell is likely to be chosen but with Slade coming back into contention and the good form of Jonathan Joseph that is not guaranteed.