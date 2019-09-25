England Rugby World Cup 2019 fixtures: squad, match dates and latest team news

Will Eddie Jones bring back the Ford-Farrell axis for the Rugby World Cup? - Sportsfile

Who is in England's World Cup squad?

England's Rugby World Cup squad is captained by Owen Farrell.

What date and time is England's second match?

It is against USA on Thursday September 26 at 11.45am BST. Read the latest odds and our predictions for England v USA.

Who is in England's group?

What are England's full RWC fixtures?

See the full fixtures list and TV schedule for the tournament.

MATCH ONE

England 35 Tonga 3... Sapporo Dome... Sunday, September 22... 11.15am BST... (ITV)

MATCH TWO

England vs USA... Kobe Misaki Stadium... Thursday, September 26... 11.45am BST... (ITV)

MATCH THREE

England vs Argentina... Tokyo Stadium... Saturday, October 5... 9am BST... (ITV)

MATCH FOUR

England vs France... International Stadium Yokohama... Saturday, October 12... 9.15am BST... (ITV)

When are the knockout rounds?

The quarter-finals are on October 19-20.

The semi-finals are on October 26-27.

The Bronze Final is on November 1.

The Final is on November 2.

What is the latest England team news?

England coach Eddie Jones has opted to rest Manu Tuilagi and a string of first-choice players for Thursday's World Cup match against the United States in 10 changes to the lineup that beat Tonga 35-3 in their Pool C opener in Sapporo.

Skipper Owen Farrell will also be on the bench with only fullback Elliot Daly, flyhalf George Ford, number eight Billy Vunipola, flanker Tom Curry and prop Joe Marler retaining their places for the game at Kobe Misaki Stadium.

Joe Cokanasiga, who has been struggling with a knee injury, and fellow winger Ruaridh McConnochie will make their World Cup debuts and look to stretch the Americans, with Jones hoping his side takes better care of the ball than they did against Tonga, when a series of handling errors and penalties sapped their momentum.

Tuilagi, who scored two tries against Tonga in a man-of-the-match performance, is getting back to his best after a string of injuries curtailed his England appearances over the last few years.

Dan Cole will join Luke Cowan-Dickie and Marler in the front row to earn his 91st cap, tying Jonny Wilkinson for third on the men's all-time appearances list.

Maro Itoje and Courtney Lawes have been replaced by Joe Launchbury and George Kruis in an all-new second row, while Willi Heinz gets the nod at scrum half, with new pairing Piers Francis and Jonathan Joseph in the centres.

"Our aim is to be a little bit tidier, particularly in our attack, we'd like to execute a little bit better," Jones told a media conference on Tuesday. "There was a lot of effort in our game on Sunday but not the execution."

Vunipola appeared in all of England's warm-up games and, despite being subjected to some fierce Tongan tackling, has been chosen by Jones to start against the United States.

"There's a risk him going out and eating Kobe beef tonight. We feel like it's much better he plays rugby than goes out and eats beef," said Jones.

"He loves playing rugby, the best way to keep him fit is to play him and he's an influential player in our team."