England Rugby World Cup 2019 fixtures: squad, match dates and latest team news

Will Eddie Jones bring back the Ford-Farrell axis for the Rugby World Cup? - Sportsfile

Who is in England's World Cup squad?

England's Rugby World Cup squad is captained by Owen Farrell.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

What date and time is England's next match?

It is against Argentina tomorrow, Saturday October 5, at 9am BST.

Who is in England's group?

What are England's full RWC fixtures?

See the full fixtures list and TV schedule for the tournament.

MATCH ONE

England 35 Tonga 3... Sapporo Dome... Sunday, September 22... 11.15am BST... (ITV)

MATCH TWO

England 45 USA 7... Kobe Misaki Stadium... Thursday, September 26... 11.45am BST... (ITV)

MATCH THREE

England vs Argentina... Tokyo Stadium... Saturday, October 5... 9am BST... (ITV)

MATCH FOUR

England vs France... International Stadium Yokohama... Saturday, October 12... 9.15am BST... (ITV)

When are the knockout rounds?

The quarter-finals are on October 19-20.

The semi-finals are on October 26-27.

The Bronze Final is on November 1.

The Final is on November 2.

What is the latest England team news?

Eddie Jones expects to take the battle to Argentina in the scrum in Saturday's Rugby World Cup Pool C match as England prepare to get serious in their bid to claim a second Webb Ellis trophy.

England have made a perfect start to the tournament with bonus points wins over Tonga and the United States to top the pool but now face their first tier-one opposition in the Pumas.

After mixing and matching in the warm-ups and first two matches of the tournament, Jones has named his strongest side for the Tokyo Stadium clash against the twice World Cup semi-finallists.

They come up against an Argentina side in urgent need of a win to keep their World Cup dreams alive having lost to France on the opening weekend.

Coached by former world class hooker Mario Ledesma, Argentina have tried to make their once formidable scrum a weapon again.

Story continues

Ledesma has made fixing problems up front a World Cup priority ever since Argentina conceded three tries from scrums in a 28-17 loss to Ireland in Dublin last November.

However, Jones is keen to take the Pumas on at their own game.

"It will be a massive test on Saturday and they haven't scrummed against us yet," Jones said in Tokyo on Thursday.

"We believe our scrum can be a real weapon for us so hold onto your seats."