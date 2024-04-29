England rugby star Billy Vunipola arrested and ‘tasered twice’ for alleged violent incident

Billy Vunipola has been arrested in Spain (PA Wire)

England rugby international Billy Vunipola has been arrested for an alleged violent incident at a bar in Mallorca, Spain.

According to reports in Spanish media, Vunipola was tasered twice by police at around 4:30am on Sunday morning at Epic bar in Palma, after he became aggressive and allegedly tried to attack customers and security personnel.

The 6ft 2in, 20-stone back row was alleged to have removed his shirt and been threatening staff and drinkers with bottles and chairs. The police were called and although the first taser shot apparently had little effect on him, he was subdued by the second.

Vunipola – who plays his club rugby for Saracens – is claimed to have challenged officers before they handcuffed him and reports state he was then sedated and strapped to his bed at a nearby hospital.

He then appeared in court on Sunday and has been released on bail pending an investigation.

Saracens released a statement on Monday morning, saying: “Saracens is aware of an incident involving Billy Vunipola in Majorca. We will of course deal with this incident internally, and will not make any further comment until then.”

The 31-year-old has won 75 England caps during a successful 10-year international career, although his last appearance came in 2023 and after missing out on selection for the 2024 Six Nations, he is expected to leave Saracens at the end of the season for French side Montpellier – which would end his England career.

Vunipola played for Saracens against Bath on Friday night before going on holiday, with the club not involved in this weekend’s European semi-finals.

Although it is not confirmed that Vunipola was drinking during the incident, he has had previous alcohol-related run-ins. During the 2019 Six Nations, he missed curfew at the England team hotel following a night out with former England centre Ben Te’o.

That incident came shortly after Vunipola told The Times in November 2018 that he had stopped drinking following a serious conversation during the summer with his family, including his brother, Mako. “I had a lecture off my mum and dad, and my brother, and I finally listened to them. I’ve stopped drinking.”