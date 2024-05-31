England rugby match against Japan will not be on television

Eddie Jones, now the coach of Japan, faces his old employers - Getty Images/Atsushi Tomura

England’s first Test of the summer against Japan will be shown by RugbyPass TV, the Rugby Football Union announced on Friday.

The fixture will take place at 6.50am BST on June 22, the first-ever Test match between the two countries to be played in Japan as England take on their former head coach, Eddie Jones.

England Rugby Marketing Director Ewan Turney said: “This is an exciting partnership with World Rugby to enable all fans in the UK and Ireland to watch this historic match for free.

“We know that younger audiences are gravitating towards streaming platforms and fans are watching matches on a multitude of devices so we have chosen this free to air route.”

More to follow...

