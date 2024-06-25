England route to the final: Potential knock-out opponents for Three Lions at Euro 2024

The Three Lions entered Euro 2024 as favourites having finished qualifying unbeaten in Group C. They were placed in Euro 2024 Group C alongside Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia.

England started the group with a nervy 1-0 win over Serbia and had the chance to qualify top after two games. However, they drew with Denmark and now need a result against Slovenia to guarantee their spot in the last 16.

They are guaranteed a top three finish, so who could Gareth Southgate’s men take on if they progress to the Euro 2024 knock-out stage?

England’s potential route to Euro 2024 final

England’s Group C fixtures

1-0 vs Serbia – Not a scintillating performance from The Three Lions, but very much job done in Gelsenkirchen. An early goal from Jude Bellingham proved enough in a 1-0 victory and, in truth, England were never really troubled. There were whispers of discontent that England allowed Serbia to play themselves back into the game but if they can grow into the tournament, it could be a vital three points on their route to the final in Berlin.

1-1 vs Denmark – As with their game against Serbia, England started well and took the lead, this time through Harry Kane. But unlike against Serbia, Denmark actually equalised and looked the more likely to take the win. It was a game that flattened a lot of the optimism surrounding this England team, and means they have to turn up against Slovenia.

vs Slovenia (25 June, 8pm BST) – On paper, this is the easiest game of the group for England and one they could welcome as their final group game. There have been six meetings between the two nations over the years, with England winning five of those. There was a solitary draw between the two in qualifying for the 2018 World Cup but it’s been fairly smooth sailing for England when facing Slovenia over years, something they hope will continue in Germany. All of that said, Slovenia have big talents in Jan Oblak and Benjamin Šeško and took a point off Denmark.

If England finish top of group C

Last 16: If England win Group C, as many still expect, they will face the best third-placed finisher from Group D, E or F in the round of 16. Based on betting odds, Austria are the most likely side to finish third in Group D, while Romania and Czech Republic are most likely to occupy those positions in Group E or F respectively.

Quarter-finals: The runner up of Group A or B, respectively Switzerland or Italy. So a potential rematch from the Euro 2020 final.

Semi-finals: The winners of Group E, which could be anyone but most probably Belgium, or winner of Group D (France are current favourites to top that group). They could also face the runners-up from Group F, possibly Turkey, or the team that finished third in Group A, B, C or D (Hungary, Croatia, plus two undecided teams).

Final: The strongest Euro 2024 contenders on the opposing path to the final are Portugal, followed closely by Germany and Spain.

If England finish runner-up in group C

Last 16: A slip-up by England, resulting in a second-placed finish, would see their route to the final change significantly. They would first take on the winner of Group A, setting up a match against Germany.

Quarter-final: The route to the final doesn’t get any easier after that, with the winner of Group B or the third-placed team in Group A, D, E or F. The Group B winners are Spain, who would in turn be favourites to beat the aforementioned third-placed sides (candidates include Hungary, Poland, Austria, Romania or the Czech Republic).

Semi-final: The Three Lions semi-final opponents would be either the winner of Group F, Portugal, Group D runner-up (Netherlands are the most likely), Group E runner-up (this could be Belgium) or the third-placed team from Group A, B or C (Hungary, Croatia or Serbia respectively).

Final: The strongest contender on the opposing route is France. This route to the final is certainly far from easy and definitely looks like one England would do best to avoid.

If England finish third in Group C

A terrible final day for Gareth Southgate’s side could see them still manage to qualify as one of the best placed third placed teams. It’s also where things get a little messy.

There are two potential routes if England qualify for the Round of 16 as a third-place team. They’ll either face the winner of Group F (Portugal) or the winner of Group E, in which all teams are on three points.

At that point things separate either further for the quarter final stage. If England overcome Portugal they’ll play the Group D runner-up (possibly Netherlands) or Group E (Belgium). Beat Belgium and they’ll face the Group D winner (France remain clear favourites) or the Group F runner-up (Turkey are best positioned).

Again there are multiple options in the semi-final if England reach that point. The route that saw them overcome Portugal in the Round of 16 would pair them up against the Group A winner (let’s assume that is Germany), the Group B winner (Spain), the runner-up of Group C (Denmark or Slovenia) or the third-placed team in Group A, D, E or F. Hungary, Austria, Romania or the Czech Republic are the most likely outcomes in this scenario.

We’re not quite done there! If England beat the winner of Group E in the last 16, there’s another different set of circumstances in the semi-final. The winner of Group C (likely to be Denmark in this hypothetical), the Group A runner-up (Switzerland) or the third-placed team from Group D, E or F await. Austria, Romania or Czech Republic are the betting favourites for those scenarios.

England’s reasons for optimism

There’s plenty for England to be optimistic about at Euro 2024, not least the wealth of talent available to them particularly in attacking positions. The quality of Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka should all fill England fans with dreams of glory this summer.

There has also been consistent progression within the ranks at England, with appearances in the semi-finals, and finals, at major tournaments arriving with more regularity than ever before. If England continue with this trajectory, a tournament victory looks more and more likely.

One of the frontrunners for the tournament, England are in the mix alongside France, Germany and Portugal to be lifting the Henri Delaunay cup this summer. There isn’t a standout nation that looks to be the team to beat though, with most of the biggest favourites looking very evenly matched. This could be a positive for Southgate, giving his side a confidence boost regardless of who stands in their way in Germany.

England’s potential roadblocks

While there is plenty going in England’s favour this summer, there are reasons for Three Lions fans to hold some trepidation ahead of Euro 2024.

England may have progressed to the latter stages in recent tournaments but when it’s come to the biggest games England have been found wanting. The 2018 World Cup semi-final saw Croatia come from behind to win the match and it was a similar story in the Euro 2020 final, where Southgate wasn’t able to see his side hold onto the lead against Italy, losing on penalties. The 2022 World Cup saw England fall to France at the quarter final stage, making it the third tournament in a row that England were unable to defeat nations that sit around them in the FIFA world rankings. This summer will be another test as to whether England have the ability to break out from the pack and become the elite national side that many believe they can.

All three of those defeats in recent years have fallen at the feet of Southgate, with many England fans blaming the coach for tactical mistakes or substitutions that were ill-judged or mistimed. With Southgate’s future still under question following Euro 2024, this could be his last chance to prove that he can get the small things right and lead England to European glory.

Gareth Southgate tactical insights

For the majority of their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, Southgate opted for a 4-3-3 formation. The only times he deviated from this was in the victory at Wembley over Italy, where he preferred a 4-2-3-1 formation to give his side another body in midfield, and in the final group game against North Macedonia, where qualification was already assured and a more experimental team was set out.

Southgate has definitely stuck with preferred personnel during his tenure but recently he’s shown more willingness to be experimental with his team selections. The back four, when all fit, isn’t likely to change much with Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Marc Guehi and Kieran Trippier being the preferred back line. Perhaps Luke Shaw will come in for Trippier as his fitness improves, though.

Declan Rice is the lynchpin of the midfield but the spaces around him are certainly up for grabs. Trent Alexander-Arnold has been one of the No.8s alongside him but an unsuccessful performance against Denmark may have put an end to that experiment. Conor Gallagher replaced Alexander-Arnold against Serbia and Denmark, perhaps a sign of what Southgate may do against stronger opponents deeper in the tournament.

Whatever, happens Jude Bellingham in a box-to-box role looks guaranteed.

Attacking areas are where the biggest selection headache comes for Southgate though (a problem worth having, of course). There’s some serious talent available to the England manager and while Harry Kane looks to be assured of his place up front, there are questions over who else will play in the attacking positions.

Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Bukayo Saka have all been in fine form this season but there are only limited spaces in the starting eleven so someone will have to miss out.

It’s a nice problem to have but one Southgate will have to solve if we wants to lead his side to success this summer.

Fan and media perspectives

There’s a quiet optimism among England fans that this could finally be the summer that they put their major tournament hoodoo behind them. While there are still reservations from some around Southgate’s ability to achieve his England squad’s potential, there is certainly the talent within the ranks to compete with the very best. Not always known for their optimistic attitude ahead of tournaments, this summer feels a little bit different ahead of Euro 2024.

The media can be the England squad’s best friend or worst enemy and this summer is likely to be no different. A media backlash following a poor performance could have an impact on the side, while similarly if the media is on side the squad could receive a big boost ahead of a knockout stage run.