From England: Roma interested in Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly

Roma are reportedly among clubs interested in Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly.

The Giallorossi are looking into the Premier League for additional reinforcements ahead of next season.

With several players set to leave the club, the Giallorossi are prioritizing all areas of the pitch with special consideration for the defense as Chris Smalling is rumored to be on his way out.

The veteran centreback is apparently on Roma’s transfer list and the club await the right offer.

As a result, Roma are seeking an additional central defender who can also fill in as a fullback.

Thus, Sky Sports UK reports Roma have expressed interest in Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly.

The 25-year-old is currrently in talks with Newcastle United who appear to be leading the race.

Trailing behind are Roma and Atletico Madrid, reports British journalist Dharmesh Sheth.