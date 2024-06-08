England reveal shirt numbers for Euro 2024

England have unveiled their squad numbers ahead of their Euro 2024 campaign.

The Three Lions are among the favourites to go all the way in Germany this summer, though their pre-tournament spirits were dented with a shock 1-0 loss at home to Iceland on Friday night.

But Euros fever is ramping back up again after the FA confirmed England's squad numbers for the European Championships on Saturday morning.

There are few surprises over the numbers handed to key players. Captain Harry Kane will again take the number nine, as he has done at the last four major tournaments, while Jude Bellingham has been handed number ten.

Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden will don seven and 11 respectively following fine seasons at club level, while their positional rival Cole Palmer has to settle for 24.

Southgate has used Trent Alexander-Arnold as a midfielder rather than a right-back quite frequently over the last 18 months, and he has hinted this will be his role at Euro 2024 by giving him the number eight.

With Harry Maguire not fit enough to make the final squad, Marc Guehi has been entrusted with his usual number six shirt.

Young midfielders Adam Wharton and Kobbie Mainoo take the last two numbers in the squad with 25 and 26 respectively.

England begin their Euro 2024 group stage campaign against Serbia on June 16, before taking on Denmark on June 20 and then Slovenia on June 25.