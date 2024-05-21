England return with 'pride dented' - Buttler

Jos Buttler led England to victory in the T20 World Cup in 2022 [Getty Images]

Captain Jos Buttler says England's "pride was dented" by their disappointing defence of the 50-over World Cup last year.

England failed to make it out of the group stage in India, finishing seventh with six defeats in nine matches.

They start a four-match T20 series against Pakistan at Headingley on Wednesday, their only preparation before their defence of the T20 World Cup begins on 4 June against Scotland at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

"That pride was obviously dented and it was a really disappointing competition," Buttler said.

"But life moves on, it's a chapter in the book and there's lessons you learn but we're presented with a new opportunity, a different format.

"We go to the West Indies and want to give a better account of ourselves."

The weather forecast is poor for Wednesday's series opener in Yorkshire - a repeat of the 2022 T20 World Cup final which England won in Melbourne.

Bowler Mark Wood and all-rounder Liam Livingstone will miss the match because of knee niggles but fast bowler Jofra Archer will make his first England appearance since March, weather-permitting.

"He's bowling quick," Buttler said.

"It was good fun facing him in the nets yesterday - a really good challenge. It's great to see him back.”

The match is England's first men's international of the summer and the white-ball side's first this year.

They were beaten by West Indies, the co-hosts of the upcoming World Cup with the United States, in their most recent T20 and ODI series in December following the 50-over World Cup.

England's poor performance in India included dismal defeats to Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa - the latter their heaviest loss in terms of runs in a one-day international.

England's players involved in the Indian Premier League returned early last week to play a full part against Pakistan, while Buttler has admitted he must improve his own communication as captain.

"Sometimes by trying to give people freedom, maybe you can sometimes hold back too much and not make sure that people are clear in their roles or have clarity," he said, reflecting on what he learned from the campaign in India.

He said he was happy to return from the IPL but said the international cricket should not clash with the tournament in the future.

"It's really important for us to spend that time together," Buttler said.

"Looking back to the 50-over World Cup, the performance was so poor you can point your finger back at stuff like preparation.

"Rob Key [England managing director of men's cricket] asked me and I said as an England captain my main priority is to be playing for England.

"My personal opinion is there shouldn't be any international cricket that clashes with the IPL. These games have been in the calendar a long time."