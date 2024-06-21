England restrict South Africa to 163-6 in T20 World Cup

Key wicket: England celebrate after dismissing South Africa's Quinton de Kock for 65 in a T20 World Cup Super Eights match in St. Lucia (Chandan Khanna)

England produced a fine all-round fielding display as the reigning champions restricted South Africa to 163-6 in a Super Eights match at the T20 World Cup in St. Lucia on Friday.

The Proteas were well-placed at 92-1 after losing the toss, with Quinton de Kock having struck Jofra Archer for 21 in the fourth over, including two sixes off successive balls.

But De Kock was brilliantly caught by leaping England captain and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler off Archer for 65 to end a 38-ball innings featuring four fours and four sixes.

And from 92-1 in the 12th over, South Africa lost three wickets for 21 runs to be 113-4, with the big-hitting Heinrich Klaasen brilliantly run out by Buttler's direct hit on the stumps at the non-striker's end.

David Miller made a rapid 43 before he was well caught in the deep off fast bowler Archer, who finished with 3-40 from his maximum four overs.

Both teams won their opening match of the second round Super Eights and victory for either side in St. Lucia would see them take a giant stride towards the semi-finals.

