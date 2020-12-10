England to rest players from legs of new year tours to protect then from bio-bubble fatigue

Indians attend the Namaste Trump event at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, India - AP Photo/Ajit Solanki

None of England’s players are likely to have to take part in all four legs of England’s new year tours as the team management attempt to protect their welfare.

India have confirmed the itinerary for England’s tour there, in which England will play four Tests, five Twenty20 internationals and three one-day internationals. The second two Tests - which include England’s first ever day-night Test in India - will be played at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. The new ground hosts 110,000 spectators, making it the largest stadium in the world, and hosted a rally involving India’s prime minister Narendra Modi and Donald Trump earlier this year.

Ahmedabad will also host the five T20Is that follow the Test series, meaning that England face being based there for a month.

As concern about the effects of bio-secure bubbles grows - highlighted by Tom Curran and Tom Banton withdrawing from the Big Bash - England are conscious of the need to protect players from three consecutive unabated months in the bubble. England leave for their two-Test series in Sri Lanka on Jan 2, and their final ODI in India is not completed until March 28. The 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League will begin shortly afterwards, with leading England players due to be involved once again.

Jofra Archer is likely to be rested for the series in Sri Lanka, which will set a precedent for other leading cross-format players to miss some of England’s engagements. England will need to select an enlarged squad, likely to be around 20 players, for all series to provide practice and cover in case of any outbreaks of Covid-19.

“The prospect of becoming the first international side to play at the magnificent Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad adds an extra dimension to the tour and I know will be something that is a highlight for both the players and management,” said Tom Harrison, the chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board.

While England left South Africa early, following breaches in the bubble, Harrison said England were assuaged by the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s plans.

“We have been delighted with the planning that has been undertaken by the BCCI to ensure the three venues in Chennai, Ahmedabad and Pune will be ready to host international cricket in a bio-secure environment and look forward to working closely with them over the coming weeks to finalise those plans.”