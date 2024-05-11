England recover to thrash Pakistan in first T20

First T20, Edgbaston

England 163-6 (20 overs): Knight 49 (44), Gibson 41* (21); Akhtar 2-20

Pakistan 110 (18.2 overs): Shamas 35 (24); Glenn 4-12, Bell 3-22

England won by 53 runs

England recovered from a shambolic start to beat Pakistan by 53 runs in the first T20 at Edgbaston.

The hosts slipped to 11-4 inside the first three overs, before Heather Knight and Amy Jones led a fightback to post 163-6.

Knight scored 49 and Jones 37 in a fifth-wicket stand of 67, before Danielle Gibson's entertaining 41 not out from 21 balls provided a late boost.

In reply, Pakistan squandered a positive start with England leg-spinner Sarah Glenn's 4-12 sparking a drastic collapse from 66-2 to 110 all out.

The visitors finished the powerplay on 57-2, in comparison to England's 29-4, before their middle-order fragility was ruthlessly exposed.

Glenn bowled beautifully, supported by seamer Lauren Bell's 3-22 as England expertly closed out a dominant victory, but their early batting collapse silenced an Edgbaston crowd of 12,241.

Maia Bouchier was caught at mid-off in the first over, Danni Wyatt picked out mid-on in the second and Alice Capsey was dropped first ball before she was caught out slogging for five.

All-rounder Freya Kemp was calamitously run out for a duck on her return to the side from injury before the experience of Knight and Jones calmly dug England out of trouble.

Gibson whacked eight fours in her explosive finish which helped England end the innings with confidence, setting Pakistan the challenge of their highest-ever T20 run chase.

The three-match series continues at Northampton on Friday.